The Masked Singer recap: Swan is plucked, revealing former Disney star

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Masked Singer season 3, episode 8.

Last week, Sarah Palin rapped "Baby Got Back" in a bear costume, so by comparison, everything in this episode seemed normal (or as normal as The Masked Singer can get). And after Swan had her feathers plucked on Wednesday's Group C playoffs, her celebrity reveal also felt relatively tame.

Frequent guest Joel McHale was back as a panelist this episode, joining his BFF/mortal enemy Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy at the table while Nick Cannon served hosting duty.

First, Astronaut covered Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I'm Yours" after which Scherzinger declared the contestant was "by far my favorite." If I were Astronaut I'd take that with a grain of salt, as she says that every other episode. At this point, I wonder if Scherzinger is running out of tears with the amount she's shed this season.

Then for some reason, a dance-off took place in the audience, which led to McHale twerking against Jeong. And then Jeong won!! Even Community wasn't that chaotic. But, as I said, Palin uttered the phrase "I like big butts and I cannot lie" last week, so what do I know?

Night Angel (or "Angel of Death," as McHale mistakenly called her) then did a legitimately great job with Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons," followed by T-Rex's energetic rendition of Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It."

Swan performed Joan Jett & The Blackhearts' "I Hate Myself for Loving You" and screamed "I love you Ken Jeong" at the end of it. This may be the first time Jeong has heard that phrase in all three seasons, so he'd better enjoy it. Last, Rhino sang Niall Horan's "Nice to Meet Ya."

The audience and panelists then voted for their favorites, and Swan came out on the bottom.

She was then revealed to be Bella Thorne, who was a child actress known for starring in Disney Channel's Shake It Up, before leaving that squeaky-clean world to pursue more mature endeavors (like recently directing a PornHub movie).

Some of Swan's clues that pointed to Thorne included hints involving Twilight, Euphoria, and a big heart balloon, as well as the fact that she moved west to support her family as she grew up with nothing. Bella Swan was the heroine of Twilight, while Thorne's costar in Shake It Up costar Zendaya stars on Euphoria, and Thorne starred in HBO's Big Love. The actress moved to Hollywood from Florida and has also spoken about growing up poor. And as for her love for Jeong? The pair starred together in the 2015 teen rom-com The Duff.

Thorne talked to EW about her time on the show, saying she was worried the judges were going to guess her right away, given her history with Jeong.

"I'm very close to Nicole Scherzinger too and I thought that they would both recognize me. I was laughing at the guesses, that's for sure," Thorne said.

She didn't have to worry about that though, as they named everyone besides her, like Jennifer Love Hewitt and Kristen Stewart.

Next week's episode is bound to be an exciting one, with Group C finding its final three to join the Super Nine.

