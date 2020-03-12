Image zoom Michael Becker/FOX

The Masked Singer type TV Show network Fox genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Masked Singer season 3, episode 7.

Ahead of Wednesday's episode, The Masked Singer teased the Group C kickoff would end with a "bombshell reveal" and host Nick Cannon said the celebrity unmasked would "will totally take your breath away" at the top of tonight' show.

Cannon also said between the six new competitors, they have one Guinness World Record, three New York Times best sellers, and 36 gold records.

So, did the unveiling live up to the anticipation?

We've met 12 contestants so far on The Masked Singer, and last but not least, we got to hear the vocal chops of a whole new crop on Wednesday night.

Nick Cannon presented the show, as always, with Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy presiding over the panelists' table.

The contestants of Group C were Night Angel, Bear, Astronaut, Rhino, and Swan, T-Rex.

First up was the freaky purple contestant (who looked more like a Nightmare Angel, no offense) singing Bon Jovi's "Shot Through the Heart."

McCarthy dubbed the rendition the "best performance all season," which is a high bar to clear, given the memorable concerts from earlier season 3 contestants like Kitty and Turtle.

Then Bear had some fun with Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back," followed by Astronaut performing Lauren Daigle's "You Say." Next, a T-Rex dressed in Shakespearean garb busted out Pink's "So What," and then gentle giant Rhino covered "Have a Little Faith in Me" by John Hiatt.

Nick called out Scherzinger swooning over Rhino, saying she was developing her “seasonal crush” on anyone tall. Well, he's not wrong (*cough* Thingamajig *cough*...).

Last was Swan, who did her version of Peggy Lee's "Fever." And yes, Jeong guessed she was Bjork. Of course.

Then, the panel and audience voted for their favorite performances, and the contestant voted off was ... Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and one-time Republican nominee for vice president. A big clue pointing to her were the mama bear and hockey skates references in the clue package, as well as the image of the aces and kings cards that spelled out AK, her home state.

Check back next week as the remaining five contestants become four in the semi-finals.

Related content: