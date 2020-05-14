The Masked Singer recap: Rhino voted out, uncovered as famed former athlete

The Masked Singer S 3 E 16 type TV Show network Fox genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Masked Singer season 3, episode 16.

The final four competed tonight in The Masked Singer semifinals, and they couldn't be more different. Night Angel stood out with her powerful anthems and Turtle with his pop tunes, Rhino carved out an acoustic country niche, while Frog's dancing and rapping prowess made him a strong competitor.

Unfortunately, tonight was the end of the road for Rhino, while the other three advanced to the finals.

Night Angel started the night off strong, singing Wayne's "How to Love," while shouting out his appearance as Robot in the season 3 premiere. She even got up close and serenaded the panelists, like a true pro.

Then, Turtle showed off his impressive falsetto with Nick Jonas' "Jealous," before telling the world that he was Thicke's number one fan. Apparently, Turtle bought a CD adapter for his first car just to listen to the singer's Beautiful World album.

Next, Rhino covered Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind," before Frog finished things off with Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray." He wasn't the only celeb to have done a version of the famous hip-hop track — Rita Wilson, of all people, recently nailed it — but his rendition was flawless and full of energy.

The audience and panelists then voted for their favorite performances of the night, and Rhino got left behind.

The gentle giant was unmasked and revealed to be ... former San Francisco Giants pitcher Barry Zito!

Image zoom Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

EW called it, given that Rhino's clues about baseball, Nashville, finding faith later in life, and more fit Zito. The athlete spent time in the Tennessee capital playing for the Nashville Sounds, and even recorded the team's theme song. He's talked about struggling with addiction in his memoir, and said he found salvation in religion. Tonight, Rhino also sported a baby rhino pin, and Zito has three kids.

Only McCarthy and Jeong (going off his JAG instincts, once again) guessed Zito right, while the other panelists guessed Trace Adkins, Blake Shelton, and Jason Aldean.

We're heading to the finals next week, and it should be exciting with contestants who are so distinct. Will Night Angel make history and become the first female winner of The Masked Singer? Or will Turtle or Frog nab the trophy? Make sure to watch next Wednesday.

Related content: