The Masked Singer recap: Kitty goes home in surprise elimination, unveiled as famous young singer

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Masked Singer season 3, episode 15.

Everyone brought their A-game to the quarterfinals tonight on The Masked Singer, and it made for a thrilling episode. Unfortunately, one fan-favorite just didn't stack up to the competition and was sent packing in a surprise elimination.

This week, host Nick Cannon and panelists Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong were joined by comedian Jeff Dye, who must have a great agent.

The top performer of the night had to be Turtle, who sang a gorgeous rendition of Coldplay's "Fix You." Everything, from his vocals to the stage design, made it an intimate, vulnerable performance. Scherzinger agreed, and declared it her favorite performance of the season.

The onstage clue theme this week involved stealing packages off each contestant's porch (because that's cool to glamorize, I guess?). For Turtle, it was a terrifying wax zombie in a crate. Find out the items "stolen" from the rest of the singers in EW's clues list.

First up on stage was Frog, who performed Young MC's "Bust a Move." Then, Kitty once again showed us her sultry side with Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black."

The next two contestants, Rhino and Night Angel, were also great. The horned crooner sang the Righteous Brothers' "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," marking his second strong performance in a row. Rhino's navy hat clue on stage led Jeong down a JAG tangent, only to forget which actor from the show he was even talking about.

"You're the best at being the worst," Scherzinger said, which really captures the comedian's essence on this show.

Finally, it was the moment of truth. Who out of the five would get to move on to the semifinals? Not Kitty, it turned out. It was a shocking elimination, given her solid performance, powerful vocals, and track record as one of the top contenders.

Kitty was then unveiled to be ... singer Jackie Evancho (as EW predicted). Kitty's hints about pirates, Christmas, and even her connection with one of the panelists sold us on the former America's Got Talent contestant. She once sang the national anthem at a Pittsburgh Pirates game, put out multiple Christmas albums, and attended a Christmas tree lighting with none other than Thicke.

Image zoom Walter McBride/Getty Images

After she was unmasked, Evancho got to formally reunite with Cannon, who was the host on her AGT season.

"I want to say thank you guys so much because without you, I don't think I would've discovered where I want to take my career and who I want to represent myself as in the future," she graciously told the panelists.

Get ready for an even more exciting episode next week, when the remaining contestants head to the semifinals. Who will go home: Rhino, Turtle, Night Angel, or Frog? Stay tuned.

Related content: