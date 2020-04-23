The Masked Singer recap: Banana slips away to reveal famous rocker

Image zoom Greg Gayne / FOX

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Masked Singer season 3, episode 13.

The first Masked Singer smackdown two weeks ago led to fan-favorite Kangaroo's dramatic exit and unveiling, and this week was just as exciting. Tonight, four competitors went head-to-head, and Banana was defeated and sent packing.

Panelists Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong were joined by Sharon Osbourne, mum to Kelly Osbourne, a.k.a. Ladybug from season 2. And Nick Cannon once again emceed the show and served a look Liberace would've been proud of.

First up was Frog vs. Kitty, two Group B contestants who have been together since day 1.

Frog danced up a storm with Pitbull's "Fireball" and it was one of the most fun and amped-up performances this season. Osbourne was so enamored by the amphibian's dance moves she had to holler at him.

"What are doing later?" she asked Frog. It's not The Masked Singer unless there are some weird sexual vibes going on.

Then, Kitty completely switched the mood around with a heartfelt cover of Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors." Her beautiful voice made Scherzinger tear up (another frequent Masked Singer occurrence).

It was a tough battle, as the two competitors had totally different strengths — Frog had dancing abilities, while Kitty's vocals were out of this world.

The audience voted, and they chose to send the feline songstress to the smackdown. Jeong looked visibly surprised by the call.

Then, it was Banana up against Rhino.

The fruity contestant surprised everybody with a knockout performance of Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" and he even busted out his piano skills. It was highly impressive, given that he was wearing those thick gloves.

Then, Rhino delivered a sweet rendition of "10,000 Hours" by Dan+ Shay and Justin Bieber.

Between the two, the crowd preferred Rhino, thus sending Banana to the smackdown against Kitty.

In her final plea to stay in the competition, Kitty sang Sia's "Unstoppable." Then, Banana gave it all he had with the Commodores' "Brick House."

It was up to the panelists to decide the two's fate, and they picked Kitty to keep performing next time.

Then, Banana was unmasked to reveal ... Poison rocker Bret Michaels.

EW called it! Banana's penchant for partying, a health scare, his brush with TV fame (on Rock of Love), and even the significance of laundry in his life were all clues that tipped us off that he was Michaels. (The rocker has said he wrote the Poison hit "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" in a laundromat.)

McCarthy kept up her guessing streak and correctly predicted Banana was Michaels, with Osbourne also right on the money, even shouting out Michaels' name halfway through Banana's earlier performance. Last minute, Scherzinger and Thicke piggybacked on the guest panelist's idea and said Michaels too, so we'll only give them half a point. Meanwhile, Jeong, who guessed Brad Paisley, was characteristically "dead wrong," as Frog joked earlier this episode.

To refresh your memory, this means the remaining singers making it to the Battle of the Sixes are Kitty, Rhino, Frog, Astronaut, Night Angel, and Turtle. See you next week!

