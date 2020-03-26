Masked Singer recap: T-Rex eliminated, revealing huge YouTube star

Image zoom Michael Becker/FOX

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Masked Singer season 3, episode 9.

We're getting down to the wire on The Masked Singer. Tonight three contestants got to join the Super Nine in the Group C championship. And one got the boot.

It was an extra special episode with Batman himself (well, the Lego version), Will Arnett, joining the panelists. The Lego Masters host saw Ken Jeong's wild guesses and said "Not tonight buddy. I'm going to be the crazy one now."

Arnett joined Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy. And as always, Nick Cannon served as host.

The championship began with a group number set to Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud," and I hope you kept your eyes peeled for those bonus clues in that performance.

Then, instead of regular clue packages, a person close to each contestant provided insight into who their celebrity alter-ego. Another special element tonight was the use of Legos as onstage clues for the contestants.

First up to perform solo was Night Angel, who gave everyone life with her fantastic rendition of the Isley Brothers' "Shout." She went into the crowd to dance with the audience and ended her performance on a literal high note.

Arnett used a Night Angel clue that reminded him of Janet Jackson to then guess the celeb under the mask was .... former Blossom star Mayim Bialik? The actor blamed his weird prediction on "kensmosis" as he sat next to Jeong in the episode. He better watch himself – if he's not careful, next time he'll be guessing Bjork for every performer.

Then Astronaut sang Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," and then we got to see a Lego version of Astronaut and Scherzinger. The resemblance wasn't quite there, as the Pussycat Doll noted.

With Jeong guessing that the spaceman was Eddie Vedder despite few clues matching the masked singer with the Pearl Jam rocker, Arnett had to return the serve.

After T-Rex krumped her way through A.R. Rahman and the Pussycat Dolls' "Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)" from Slumdog Millionaire, Arnett predicted she was Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas. For some reason.

Last up was Rhino, who slowed it down for everybody with Smokey Robinson and the Miracles' "Tracks of My Tears." Jeong made the case for the Hoff as Rhino, which led Arnett to quip "I just figured out why you’re not a practicing doctor anymore." Daaaamn – let's get some ice on Jeong for that burn (but from an actual doctor).

But then Arnett lost all credibility (and perhaps his sanity) with his rambling next guess. Going on a mental journey that took him from 1917, to Sam Mendes, to Sam Raimi, the BoJack Horseman actor then was led to Spider-Man and Into the Spider-Verse, which pointed him to Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed The Lego Movie, which starred Arnett.

"I think it's me!" he concluded. "I'm having an existential crisis, man!"

If you're keeping score at home, The Masked Singer has now broken the brains of two people.

Next, because Jeong was the only panelist not to get a Lego mini-me, his "biological father" Cannon got him one. I'm skipping over this because the world is too crazy already.

Anyway, the audience and panelists spoke and the contestant going home was T-Rex.

The dino was unmasked and revealed to be ... YouTuber JoJo Siwa (just as EW predicted)! Besides her characteristic insanely high energy on stage, clues related to the former Dance Moms star's penchant for bows and pink were also telling. On tonight's episode we saw clues for boomerangs and a huge pair of lips – Siwa's song "Boomerang" is certified platinum and she hosted Lip Sync Battle Shorties with Cannon.

So now the Super Nine is solidified: Rhino, Night Angel, and Astronaut will be joining White Tiger, Turtle, Frog, Kitty, Banana, and Kangaroo.

