Masked Singer recap: White Tiger finally gets eliminated, revealed to be Super Bowl champ

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Masked Singer season 3, episode 10.

Oh, you thought that Sarah Palin episode was insane? Well, during its April Fool’s edition on Wednesday, The Masked Singer cranked the crazy up a notch.

We got rick-rolled. Snoop Dogg caused a stir. A lion danced on a stripper pole. Panelist Jenny McCarthy showed off her hairy armpits. And that’s only half of what happened. And it's even funnier if you remember that this episode was likely taped months ago.

Tonight, Kitty, Night Angel, and Astronaut continued to be frontrunners, just as EW predicted in Super Nine breakdown, while three singers landed in the bottom. And one of them, White Tiger, got the boot in the show’s two-hour special.

We started off the episode with special guest Snoop Dogg and everyone was excited until host Nick Cannon revealed he tricked us because the rapper was actually impersonator "Eric from San Bernadino."

The tomfoolery didn't stop there, but fortunately, two-thirds of Group A's performances were no joke. Turtle beautifully sang Steve Winwood's "Higher Love," Kangaroo gave us her signature ballad with the Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready to Make Nice," and White Tiger grooved to Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy." To go with the sexy theme of the song, a dancer in a lion costume got up on a stripper pole, because that's totally sane and not weird at all. I was rendered speechless, as was Nicole Scherzinger.

The big cat even admitted "I never sung in front of a crowd" ahead of his performance, to which everyone at home probably responded with, "WE KNOW."

Then, Cannon brought out a cutout of Ken Jeong to illustrate just how gargantuan White Tiger is (and how Jeong really needs to stand up straighter). Again, my thoughts go out to the PA who was in charge of keeping these cardboard cutouts safe.

The audience voted, and they chose White Tiger as the first to join the bottom three of the night.

Next up was Group B, giving us a range of songs. First up was Kitty with "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" by Celine Dion, followed by Banana rocking out to "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Frog showed off all of his talents with "Jump" by Kris Kross.

They each shined in their own way; panelist Robin Thicke said the feline's performance was "great singing, period," and I agree. Banana got everyone to raise their hands, while Frog's rapping prowess made White Tiger look “wiggity wiggity wiggity wack” by comparison.

But one person had to enter the bottom three, and unfortunately, Banana wasn't slippery enough to get away.

The show saved the best for last, as Group C knocked it out of the park. Night Angel's version of Andra Day's "Rise Up" got all the panelists to their feet, while Rhino's "What a Man Gotta Do" by the Jonas Brothers was fun and twangy. Finally, Astronaut surprised everyone with his excellent rendition of Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up." It was so good that the English singer even tweeted his praise of Astronaut.

Then, McCarthy showed off her lush armpit hair, freaking her fellow panelists out, before revealing it was fake. She followed that up by tying with herself for the worst guess of the week, guessing that Derek Jeter was under Rhino's costume. Earlier in the episode, McCarthy predicted that Chris Evans a.k.a. Captain America could be Turtle's celebrity alter-ego.

While Rhino did great on stage, he was outshined by his Group C cohorts and was sent to the bottom, joining Banana and White Tiger. These singers' fate was in the panelists' hands, and they decided to send the big cat packing. R.I.P. to his excellent costume, which was designed and handcrafted by The Masked Singer's Marina Toybina and her team.

When the mask came off, White Tiger was revealed to be ... former New England Patriots star and three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski! EW called it weeks ago, having picked up on all the clues related to New England, Gronkowski's reputation for being a party boy, his affinity for WWE, and more.

After his elimination, Gronk admitted to EW he wasn't quite prepared for what he was getting himself into. "I've always wanted to learn how to sing. I've actually always wanted to learn how to dance, too. Once I got the opportunity, I really didn't know exactly what I was getting into," he said. "You pretend like no one even knew you existed underneath the costume, like that scene in the movie Big Daddy where the kid puts on sunglasses pretends no one can see him. I kind of felt like that. It grew me a pair."

Now the Super Nine are down to eight members, so remember to tune in next week as we get closer and closer to handing out the golden mask. I just hope next episode will be as bizarre and fun as tonight's.

