Lucifer type TV Show network Fox

Netflix

Lucifer rose from the dead for a miracle fourth season last year, and since then has been renewed two more times: once for a two-part season 5 (the first eight episodes dropped Aug. 21, with the back half being held for an unannounced future date), and then a surprise renewal giving it a sixth and final season.

Lucifer (Tom Ellis) ended last season revealing his true identity to Chloe (Lauren German) before returning to hell to assume control and keep the humans he loves safe. Season 5 finds the Devil on his throne in hell and Chloe solving murders topside, with plenty of celestial pining to go around. Let's dive in!

Episode 1: "Really Sad Devil Guy"

Okay, let's get the most important thing out of the way first: Chloe has bangs.

Also, she's doing fine. The man who's been pursuing her for years turns out to be the Devil, they confessed their love for each other, and then he hightailed it to hell, presumably forever?

She's fine. She just has bangs now, okay?

As for the rest of the cast, Lucifer season 5 opens two months after the events of the season 4 finale, so let's do a quick check-in:

Maze is working crime scenes and hitting bars with Chloe, but she's so devastated by Eve's departure that she can barely bring herself to speak her name.

Ella's hurt that Lucifer ghosted her when he moved to Florida to help with his family business (ha!), and she's worried about her attraction to the bad boys.

Dr. Linda's going way overboard in educating her very special child (STEM classes! Japanese lessons! Yoga! Art appreciation!), while Amenadiel's trying to root out drug dealers at Lux to keep the world safe for little Charlie.

Dan, of all people, helps out both new parents with some simple advice: Be there, and be present. The rest will come. Looks like Detective Douche's new interest in essential oils, self-help books, and CrossFit is doing a bit of good as he copes with Charlotte's death.

As for Lucifer, two months on earth have been thousands of years in hell, so imagine his surprise when he spots a familiar face in one of the hell loops he's overseeing: Lee Garner, a.k.a. Mr. Said Out Bitch from the previous three season premieres.

After Lucifer gifted him money and gold in season 4, Lee started living a yacht-and-leopard-print-bikini life, but he took a few bullets in the chest and ended up in Lucifer's care. When the king of hell realizes who's in his clutches, he can't resist the temptation to help Lee solve his murder since he's pretty sure which Los Angeles detective will also be investigating it.

And he's correct! Earth-side, an obviously hungover Chloe is interviewing Lee's sister Meg, who says she and her brother were estranged when he died and she has no idea why the murderer would've severed Lee's hand at the wrist postmortem.

Chloe's next stop is a high-stakes poker game run by Dirty Doug Dargesian, where Lee lost big. She and Maze infiltrate the exclusive game, and Chloe in her gorgeous poison-green suit gets to play and lose big to attract Doug's attention, with Maze as her slinky arm candy.

Intercut with this scene is Lucifer walking through the same venue with Lee, searching for clues the way Chloe would. But when Lee can't help him, Lucifer lashes out and destroys the shadow version of L.A. he'd created, leaving them in a dark, dusty hellscape.

On earth, Chloe's attempt to question Doug rattles a henchman in the background who bolts, with Maze in hot pursuit. (Getcha a woman who can rock a silver minidress and drop armed guards without breaking a sweat.)

The suspect runs into the road and gets creamed by traffic Meet Joe Black-style. In hell, Lucifer meets this poor unfortunate soul and pops one of his demons into the man's battered body on earth with a message for Chloe about the case: "It's safe where you stored it."

Chloe, who's overwhelmed by this unexpected contact from Lucifer, has no idea what this means, but Ella does: Lee's case notes reference the You Stored It facility.

At the storage unit, they find Meg and an empty biometric safe, which explains the missing hand. Meg says it's hard to accept that her brother's really gone and suggests the murderer may be one of Lee's old crew after his stash of treasure.

Meanwhile, things between Lucifer and Lee have broken down further. Lucifer accuses Lee of manipulating him and, enraged, ups the torture by showing Lee the root of his hell loop: his sister's baby shower. He sat outside rather than walk through the door, and he never had another chance to reconcile with his family.

Lucifer taunts Lee for choosing an eternity alone over disappointing his family again. Then Lee cuts right to the heart of Lucifer (and Lucifer) when he asks, "This isn't just about me, is it?" Oh, silly man. It never is.

Lucifer insists he's only in hell to protect Chloe — er, all of humanity — from the demon revolt he quelled at the end of the last season. Then a demon shows up with a newly arrived soul to warn Lucifer that Chloe's in trouble.

The dead man is a member of Lee's crew, dispatched just now by Chloe when they mounted an assault on her and Meg in Meg's home in the hopes of finding Lee's money.

On earth, bullets are flying everywhere when Chloe orders Meg to run while she draws fire in what's clearly a suicide mission. And without warning, in strolls Lucifer, whistling the show's theme song. (Eeee! How great is an in-episode nod to a show's theme song?)

Chloe freezes for a moment, and then they immediately pivot to taking out the rest of the goons. Lucifer saves Chloe and Chloe saves Lucifer, and when they're finally face to face, Chloe pulls him in for a kiss.

Y'all. There is nothing I love more in this world than a wordless kiss the first time a couple sees each other after being separated. This was good, good, good.

Except maybe not for Chloe. She says Lucifer seems different, but he explains that for him, thousands of years have passed. "The only thing that kept me going was thinking of you."

The episode ends with Ella hooking up with Dirty Doug, and Maze, whose lonely and confused advances on Chloe were rejected, showing up in Lucifer's penthouse to destroy his grand piano in an orgy of efficient violence. (Is there any other kind with our favorite demon?)

And then we cut to Lucifer in Lee's hell loop, declining to help Chloe during the shootout because she'll be fine without him.

So if that's not Lucifer, then who's hugging Chloe?

Stray feathers

To the devil with the Netflix trailer maker for giving away the dual Lucifers we'll be seeing this season. I would so have preferred to be surprised by the bait-and-switch in the final minutes here.

RIP, Lee! Opening the season with his death feels like a huge indication that season 5 was originally planned as the show's final one before a last-minute decision added a sixth season. I'm already looking ahead to the final season premiere to see if there's some way to work Mr. Said Out Bitch into the episode one last time.

Ella's front-and-center attraction to bad boys gets mild side-eye from me. Seems like we haven't seen her with all that many men, period, but if this is the story the show wants to tell this season, I'm happy to roll with it.

So. Two Lucifers. Who's excited? Let's dive into episode 2!

Episode 2: "Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!"

Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Tom Ellis' American accent.

There's nothing technically wrong with it. It's good, even! But to see that face and that suit but not hear that posh accent emerge from those lips… it's difficult, friends. It's difficult.

And that's entirely the point. That naked man standing in front of the mirror practicing his British delivery is actually Michael, Lucifer's twin brother, and it's impressive how Ellis makes Michael-as-Lucifer's performance ever so slightly off from the suave Devil we know.

Chloe's bothered by it too. For one thing, Lucifer's telling lies now, and he's asking people what they fear instead of what they desire. Lucifer explains that spending a few thousand years in hell changes a man.

Chloe brings her concerns to Dr. Linda, who's also surprised Lucifer changed his policy on honesty, and frets that Lucifer didn't actually tell her he loved her back before he left for hell.

At the precinct, the situation gets weirder for Chloe. Michael-fer doesn't do any of the things that Chloe always pretended to hate: drinking from a flask, hitting on random women, losing his cool with suspects, messing with Dan. There's nothing impulsive, inappropriate, or sinful, and it's freaking her out.

Maze gets answers a little quicker than Chloe does when she attacks the person she thinks is Lucifer in his penthouse, enraged that he went back to hell without her.

Michael, who's visibly favoring one shoulder as if it's injured, pops his dirty gray wings and says he got tired of his angelic siblings singing "Lucifer, Lucifer, Lucifer's" praises in heaven. When he'd had enough, he assumed his brother's identity and set out to wreck his life to get Lucifer to reveal his true colors.

Maze warns him that humans are smart, especially Chloe, but Michael has diabolical plans to break her heart. Maze reluctantly agrees to his plans since she too would like the chance to get some Lucifer revenge.

Now to the crime of the episode: Biochemist Judy Mason was murdered in the second Mars Project aerospace simulation, which was packed with rich civilians training to be the first colonists on Mars.

One of the mission control employees is Sam Chavez, who went through the first simulation and says it changes a person to be away from friends and family for so long. Following that conversation, Michael-fer confronts Chloe's concerns head on: Yes, he's changed, but his feelings are the same. He just needs a little more time.

And what better way to pass that time than staking out disgruntled Mars Project ex-employee Donovan Glover? Glover drives his car straight at them, so Michael-fer unfurls his wings and sweeps Chloe safely into the air, to which I say thank you, Netflix special-effects budget! That was a spectacular shot.

Glover explains that Judy was having an affair with the Mars Project owner Anders Brody, the rich jerk we met in episode 3 of last season. While they wait for their chance to interview Brody (he's on a suborbital flight, which is pretty good as far as excuses go), Chloe shows up at the penthouse with Lucifer's favorite burger and fries, only to find him making out with Maze. BETRAYAL!

Gotta say, this was hard to watch, even knowing it was actually Michael. A visibly upset Chloe tells him she's trying to be patient, but she doesn't know how to trust him anymore. Seriously, poor Chloe. This is so much for her to process.

The next day, Brody is nothing but happy to see the devil who helped him find forgiveness the last time they met. But Michael-fer hits him with the "What do you fear?" whammy and finds out Brody's actually terrified of space and created a sham project to compete with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Billionaire peer pressure is the worst.

Also, Anders and Judy were having an affair, and when she found out that the whole project was fake, she threatened to tell the world. Still, he swears they made up and he's not the killer.

Back at the precinct, Chloe and Maze have a stilted conversation wherein Maze looks regretful that she upset Chloe so much in her bid for Lucifer revenge, particularly when Chloe says she knows how wounded Maze is by Eve's absence. Of course, she also says Lucifer was clearly desperate to have reached to Maze for comfort, which… solid burn, lady!

Okay, Chloe had better be playing all of them at this point because I have to believe she's too mature to refer to sex as "the next level" under any normal circumstance.

Anyway, she executes her next-level plan by trying to seduce Michael-fer with close talking, gentle touches, and charged looks over coffee, telling him she's ready to evolve with this new version of Lucifer.

Catching sight of their reflection in the vending machine glass (so romantic!) provides the next clue, and Chloe's off to check the security footage for reflections of the killer in all that shiny Mars Project equipment.

Ella finds Mars Project footage with a reflection showing an inferior oxygen tube setup compared to the Red 2 project. When Chloe murmurs that change should be considered an improvement, they're off to talk to mission control employee Sam Chavez, who participated in Red 1 with an older model suit.

Sam says he also knew the Mars Project was all a publicity stunt and assumed Brody was the murderer, but twist! His co-worker Mandy confesses that she killed Judy out of jealousy. Mandy and Sam are in love, but when he got back from the isolation of Mars 1, he was so different that she worried he didn't love her anymore.

Sam assures her that whether he's on earth, the moon, or Mars, his feelings for her are the same, which is lovely but also very sad because she's about to be tried for murder.

Speaking of people we'd all like to murder, Michael-fer gets a talking-to from Dr. Linda about his lying and his abandonment of hell. After all, the last time that happened, the demons kidnapped her baby.

Michael-fer hits Linda with the fear whammy and tells her she has good reason to worry that she'll be a bad mother. First, I'm desperate to know what that means, and second, LEAVE DR. LINDA ALONE, YOU MONSTER.

After all that, Michael decides he's going to slip right into Lucifer's life, and into Chloe's bed while he's at it, even if he has to choke out Maze to do it. (She had a change of heart about hurting Lucifer by hurting Chloe because deep down Maze is a good person — er, demon.)

When Chloe rolls into the penthouse, Michael-fer tells her he loves her, fakes recognizing the bullet necklace, and gets ready for some Chloe-loving. But she has a different idea and shoots him to prove he's not the devil she knows.

OH THANK GOD, SHE WAS PLAYING HIM. She knew something was off from the first kiss, and seeing him with Maze clinched that he wasn't the man she loves. She swears she'll never lose faith in Lucifer.

Then Michael tells one actual truth: Chloe is a gift, made explicitly for Lucifer by God himself. She claims not to believe him but is clearly shaken.

By the end of the episode, Chloe's lost in thought, Maze is awake and angry, and Linda's gazing sadly at an old Polaroid that looks an awful lot like herself holding a baby in 1994.

Amenadiel approaches Michael in Lux and orders him back to heaven, but the worst angel threatens to tell Remy about Charlie. (Remember, Remiel isn't a big fan of unsanctioned celestials.)

Amenadiel merely gloats that Lucifer is and always has been better than Michael, which Michael seems to take as a personal challenge, and Amenadiel heads straight to hell to tell Lucifer that he's needed topside.

Stray feathers

Won't you join me in a huge sigh of relief that this fake-identity story lasted exactly one episode, and we can all move forward from there? A 24-episode show would've kept that going for at least a month, so here's to brisk plotting!

Further props to whichever writer named one of the rich astronaut wannabes Venus Hyatt. That's hot.

Michael threatened to achy-break Chloe's heart, and I couldn't help but wonder: Does Billy Ray Cyrus play on a loop in heaven?

I sincerely hope someone else out there saw Amenadiel wearing little Charlie in a sling at Lux and thought to yourself, "You have a baby! In a bar!"

Episode 3: "¡Diablo!"

Lucifans, can you believe it took the show this long to do a Hollywood-spoof-of-Lucifer episode?

Lieutenant ¡Diablo! features a brilliant, unorthodox investigator with a huge ego and a sharp suit who's partnered with Detective Dancer, a breathy sexpot who went from the stripper pole to the detective pool in three short years.

We also get the reunion we've been waiting for when Lucifer returns to earth, and it takes approximately 30 seconds in the presence of his vanity and his desire whammy to convince Chloe that he's really back.

She greets him with a hug instead of a kiss this time (watch Tom Ellis' face soften as he melts into her arms — swoon!), but alas, future kissing is highly unlikely after Lucifer confirms that what Michael said is true: He's known for a year that Chloe was a gift from God, created for him.

Lucifer assures her that it doesn't change how much he loves her, but Chloe's world is (understandably) rocked. If Lucifer's the only reason she's on earth, where is her free will? Is her whole life a lie?

Don't you worry — the case of the episode's going to drive this point home! Lieutenant ¡Diablo! showrunner Matt Owens has been murdered, and after Lucifer went to the trouble of doing him a favor by introducing him to a network exec and talking to him for hours about his work with the LAPD.

Lucifer is, of course, delighted by the fictional homage of a detective who comes up with wild theories based on people's yearnings, other than the fact that the Diablo actor uses hot cinnamon vape cartridges.

But Chloe's horrified at the oversexed way her character is portrayed and asks the actress if it bothered her that she has no say in what her character does. Dancer replies earnestly, "There are strippers out there considering becoming detectives now." Hey, representation matters! You can't be what you don't see.

Their next visit is with Matt's No. 2, Keri Belwood, who says he was a lazy control freak who routinely threw out the writers' work and replaced it with plot innovations such as "another lap dance!" Also, he used to work in a seedy motel full of tweakers and burnouts, which raises Chloe's suspicions.

At the motel, the actors playing Diablo and Dancer bust in, certain they've just cracked the case thanks to a motel matchbook Diablo stole from the crime scene. (Lucifer's pleased at this on-brand action.)

But they quickly determine that Matt was at the motel not to score drugs, but to write in a place where he found inspiration early in his career. At this point, Chloe's had enough and kicks out all actors and kings of hell so she can focus on her job.

A hot cinnamon vape cartridge found at the crime scene sends them to question the actor playing Diablo, but alas, he's dead in his trailer, killed by a prop knife.

And where do they find that bloody knife stashed? In second-in-command Keri Belwood's office. Chloe swiftly slaps on the cuffs.

Meanwhile, Maze and Dr. Linda check out Lieutenant ¡Diablo!. Maze is suuuper into her depiction as a huge, buff bald man who makes out with a sexpot Dr. Linda. (Linda is far less pleased with her portrayal.)

Side note: I'm enjoying this tiny little meta-commentary on how too many shows and movies dial up women's sex appeal far beyond reason while limiting the ways they can be physically tough. This is obviously exaggerated to prove a point, but dang if it's not still highly recognizable as a frustrating entertainment industry trope.

Anyway, Maze is also up in her feels about how everyone just comes and goes in her life, including Linda, whom she predicts will drop dead in five years. Linda tries to joke that at least they'll be able to hang out in hell, and then she digs into Maze's fears of abandonment.

At first Maze says all she has are her blades and they never let her down, but by the end of the episode she's had too much to drink and tearfully asks why Lucifer, Chloe, and especially Eve all left her.

Oh, these two. They're my favorite powerhouse duo on the show! Also, can we talk really quickly about the good doctor's belief that she's going to hell? Linda, baby, no!

Okay, let's solve this case. On the Lieutenant ¡Diablo! set, Chloe chats with Dancer, asking how she feels about playing a character whose every action is in service to another character. Dancer drops her positive attitude about the show and admits she hates saying those insipid lines and wearing those tacky clothes.

Around the time that Dancer's waxing poetic about a tiny indie film she wants to do, Chloe has figured out that Dancer wanted her freedom from the show, so she killed Matt, framed Keri, and killed Diablo when he "deduced her yearning" in real life.

This leaves Lucifer free for a wing-off with Michael, who calls him Samael and gloats that he incepted Lucifer into rebelling against God, tempting Eve, and taking this walkabout on Earth. It launches a fight that's both fierce and hilariously undignified as they grapple in the piano wreckage like two brothers fighting over who fragged whom in Call of Duty.

But the battle ends with Lucifer grabbing one of Maze's blades and slicing it across Michael's face. Whoa. Identical twins no more.

A battered, bloody Lucifer shows up at Chloe's, but Chloe's not super-sympathetic to hear that Michael's been manipulating him since the dawn of time.

Chloe shoots back that this situation doesn't compare in the least. He's a celestial being, and she's a human who was created to fall in love with the Devil. Boo hoo that his brother's a jerk sometimes.

It's safe to say this isn't the reunion Lucifer spent thousands of years in hell imagining. Then again, Chloe's feeling something similar. "I thought what we had was real," she says before walking out.

UGGHHH, I get it, the show wants to keep them apart some more, and as conflicts go this one is resonant and true to both characters. But… let them kissssssssss already.

In the final minutes of the episode, Maze rolls into Chloe's place and finds someone she thinks is Lucifer. She starts to apologize and says he wasn't the one she was upset with when she attacked him.

Then Michael reveals the nasty knife wound to the face and stops Maze from hurting him further with the promise of a secret Lucifer's been keeping from Maze. Hmm, curious…

Stray feathers

Don't you love a show that plays with its opening credits on occasion? RIP, Lieutenant ¡Diablo! (and actual Lieutenant Diablo). You were too cheesy for this world.

Let it be noted: Chloe's grief bangs are gone, and the no-nonsense detective is back.

So now Ella's getting texts from someone showing off his tattooed penis? Again, this doesn't feel totally in character for the Ella we've known, but I still cannot wait to see what this is all building toward.

Anybody from Netflix want to slide us some outtakes from Lucifer and Dan doing a script reading from Lieutenant ¡Diablo! in space?

Episode 4: "It Never Ends Well for the Chicken"

Who's ready for a clever, gimmicky episode that lets the actors stretch their wings while also moving the plot forward a hop or two?

Lucifer's disappointed when Trixie arrives without Chloe for game night, and when she rightfully points out that Monopoly is terrible to play with two people (or any number of people, really), he agrees to tell her a story. Her topic of choice: the origin of his ring.

From here, the action jumps to 1946 New York, rendered in gorgeously lush black and white. Decked out in a natty suit and hat, Lucifer strolls into the Garden Club to hear the best chanteuse in the city perform.

It's Maze's mother, Lilith (also played by Lesley-Ann Brandt), who tears through Eartha Kitt's "I Want to Be Evil" while Lucifer grins in appreciation. After the performance, Lilith — going by Lily Rose here — takes Lucifer to her dressing room, where she changes behind a picture-perfect backlit dressing screen.

She's upset because her ring, the only item in the universe of value to her, has been stolen, and she requests Lucifer's help getting it back.

"The Devil solving crime. It's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard," he muses.

His first stop is P.I. Jack Monroe, and when Trixie interjects that she wants some gender equity in this story, Lucifer switches his narrative to cast Chloe in the role, complete with suit and hat. For purposes of the story, though, let's stick with a male pronoun.

Jack, a hard-boiled World War II vet straight out of the Maltese Falcon school of private dicks, takes Lucifer to the club where brassy bartender Gertie (Dr. Linda, sporting charming cat-eye glasses) gives them some intel: A handsome, beefy, strong-jawed, eye-patched man named Lucky Larry was hanging around Lily's dressing room the night the ring disappeared.

A nearby patron invites Jack to meet him in the alley, where they're set on by toughs. Fisticuffs ensue until a shadow dramatically appears at the end of the alley, holding a gun.

The shadow belongs to Garden Club's owner, Tommy Stompanato (Ella in a mustache, having a marvelous time). Lily is Stompanato's girl, and Stompanato doesn't want them poking around the club anymore.

That night, we follow Jack home and witness his strained marriage to Shirley (Charlotte! So good to see Tricia Helfer again!). Poor sweet Shirley tries to keep up a conversation over dinner, but Jack is surly and unpleasant. Then Lucky Larry shows up to expire on their doorstep with a knife in his back. Cue the 1940s music crescendo!

Amusingly, Gertie the bartender serves a similar function to Dr. Linda in that she listens to Lilith discuss why the missing ring is so important to her. The stone is the only thing she took with her when her marriage to Adam ended and she was cast out of the Garden of Eden. She was glad to be exiled, but "I sure did love that garden."

In return, Gertie shares that her husband, Bill, was wounded in Guadalcanal, and the doctors have warned her that he's not likely to recover, so she treasures every day they have left together.

Lucifer and Jack have a new lead: Willy the Sausage Prince argued with Lucky Larry the day before. While they drive, Jack explains the cold war between him and Shirley: She's a call girl Jack's captain procured him to roust him out of his postwar shell shock.

Lucifer congratulates Jack on marrying an experienced woman, but Jack can't shake the knowledge that their marriage is based on a lie. (We see you, parallels.)

Willy's a pompous rich man (played by Dan, naturally) who proudly serves his guests mini-sausages, causing Lucifer to quip, "My dear friend Sigmund would've had a field day with you."

Willy, a collector of war memorabilia who ducked out of serving in WWII, admits to buying questionably procured items from Larry in the past but denies killing him.

He does provide Larry's address, and in that depressing hovel (even Lucifer's shook, and he's seen Kafka's hell loop), Lucifer and Jack find an expensive cigar stub favored by Stompanato.

Off they go to Stompanato's mansion, where he's been murdered, his heart cut out of his chest, a mask on his face, and a hieroglyph symbol drawn on one eye.

Lucifer recognizes the Eye of Horus, which sends them to a secret occult shop overseen by Melvin the Magnificent (a jocular Amenadiel). When they ask him about any Egyptian heart-removal ceremonies, he offers them a variety of packages on a sliding cost scale. (The economy option includes a presacrificed chicken heart and the mask from Stompanato's murder scene.)

Melvin denies having anything to do with Stompanato's death and says he'd love to sell Lilith's ring of immortality, but he's never gotten his hands on it.

So that ends the trail. Lucifer breaks the news to Lilith, and then we get my favorite scene in the episode: Not only are we reminded that Lucifer's grateful she sent him her children to be his army and his only companions, but she explains how her ring became linked to immortality.

After crossing the ocean with Cortés, she hooked up with Montezuma, lied about being a virgin, and ended up sacrificed in a volcano. Naturally she survived, but her escapades were recorded on a stone tablet, and the legend began.

When she wishes she could see the thief's face when he realizes her ring doesn't convey immortality, she and Lucifer hatch a plan. She'll make a big show of hinting that a big gaudy bracelet is necessarily in activating the ring's immortality, then Shirley dressed as a cigarette girl will stash it in her dressing room. Jack will lie in wait to catch the person who tries to steal it.

That night, Shirley tells Jack that after this is over, she's moving back home to Des Moines. Lilith watches them talk and asks Lucifer if he's ever made an emotional connection with a human. He shudders and says it'd take a literal miracle. (We see you, winking reference to the present!) Then he seats himself at the piano to accompany Lilith on "Someone to Watch Over Me," and it's absolutely lovely.

The plan works like a charm, and Jack catches Willy trying to use the bracelet to activate the ring. But twist! It was Gertie who hired Larry to steal the ring to save her beloved husband's life. Lilith doesn't understand what drove Gertie to these lengths, and she explains that she'd rather die trying to save Bill's life than live forever without him.

When the police arrive, Jack gently suggests that Lilith skip mentioning Gertie's involvement, and she agrees to leave let her stay with Bill. Then Jack asks Shirley if he can travel with her to Des Moines so they can talk things out, and their subsequent kiss hints that they just might make a go of the marriage after all.

All the human goings-on have made Lilith reflective, and she decides that knowing life comes to an end is what makes the rest of it count. With that, she places her immortality into her ring and gives it to Lucifer.

He offers to bring her children up to say goodbye, but she doesn't want her perfect, unbreakable offspring to unlearn their lessons from hell. Because of how they were raised, they can never be banished or abandoned or cast out of the garden. Then she walks off to start the process of aging and dying.

Back in the present, Trixie is pleased to hear that Jack and Shirley moved to Des Moines and thanks Lucifer for the story. But once she's on the elevator, she's greeted by Maze, who hands her a wad of cash and asks to hear the story she just extracted. Clever, clever, clever.

This leads Maze to Reno, where she finds an aged Lilith. When Maze asks why Lilith abandoned her children, she says she wanted to make her children strong, and it worked. "I can see you don't need anyone."

Maze is unmoved by this answer, and I'm excited to see what comes next for hell's head torturer.

Stray feathers

What a beautiful love letter to 1940s cinema, style, and storytelling! Again we've got special credits that reflect the episode's content, and everything from the music cues to the florid use of light and shadows made this outing feel retro and nostalgic in marvelous ways. The cast clearly had a ball playing brand-new characters, and bonus points for finding a way to get Brandt to sing again. Maze's rendition of "Wonderwall" was one of my favorite parts of season 4.

What a good sport Kevin Alejandro is as his character's evolved into such a consistent butt of jokes. That said, my word, he's got a face made to be a 1940s movie star. Casting directors, take note.

So will Lilith's ring offer a convenient way to imbue Chloe with immortality down the road so she can spend an eternity with Lucifer? Or am I adding import to a one-off story line?

Episode 5: "Detective Amenadiel"

Coming soon.

Episode 6: Episode 6: "BluBallz"

Coming soon.

Episode 7: "Our Mojo"

Coming soon.

Episode 8: "Spoiler Alert"

Coming soon.

Related content: