The Haunting of Bly Manor binge recap: Episodes 1 - 2

Following the success of The Haunting of Hill House in 2018, creator Mike Flanagan has returned to Netflix two years later, just in time for spooky season, with The Haunting of Bly Manor: another meticulously styled, and surprisingly human ghost story centered around another doomed house filled to the brim with gorgeous people and ghosts. Read along as we jump, cry, and try to figure out what in the world (or other world) is going on inside the grounds of Bly Manor.

EPISODE 1: "The Great Good Place"

“Her first look at Bly yielded no discomfort, no foreboding. It was exactly as Lord Wingrave had described, a great good place — and it yawned open to welcome her on.”

What is it about plucky American au pairs that makes them utterly incapable of following simple directions? If a child who is as creepy as she is adorable tells you not to come out of your room at night… don’t do it. The children tried to warn you, Dani, but you just had to be as curious and brave as every other American au pair in every other horror story about a British manor, and now a ghost in a leather hood has his eye on you!

The intrepid American au pair in question is Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti) who, in 1987, has taken a position in the English countryside as governess for a pair of children who have not only recently lost their parents to an accident, but also their last governess, Miss Jessel, to suicide. Dani comes by her position in a roundabout way, as she and the children’s uncle, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas), spend her entire interview trying to figure out what the other is hiding, only to later run into each other at a bar and drunkenly tell each other those very secrets. For Dani, it’s that she moved to England because she “couldn’t be home anymore,” and for Uncle Wingrave, it’s the many previously mentioned tragedies of Bly Manor.

Of course, just like Dani, we also come to this story in a roundabout way, one pulled straight from The Haunting of Bly Manor’s source material, The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. In James’ horror novella, an unnamed narrator listens to a friend read the manuscript of a now-dead governess who came to believe that the Bly estate where she was employed was haunted.

As an audience, we already knew that Pedettri and Thomas would be returning to Flanagan’s anthology cast this season, as well as a few other Hill House actors still to come — but I believe the reveal of Carla Gugino as Bly Manor’s enigmatic narrator was a complete surprise. And one that came right away, as her voice opens episode 1 reciting the lyrics of the utterly foreboding “O Willow Waly,” taken from another adaptation of The Turn of the Screw, 1961’s The Innocents:

We lay my love and I beneath the weeping willow

But now alone I lie and weep beside the tree

Singing "Oh willow waly" by the tree that weeps with me

Singing "Oh willow waly" till my lover return to me

Soon it’s revealed that Gugino’s narrator character exists in 2007, and is telling the story of Bly Manor’s governess not from a manuscript, but from her own memory, around the fire at a rehearsal dinner for a young couple who she must know well enough to be invited, and yet doesn’t seem particularly welcomed by. “Again, this story isn’t mine,” she tells a small group of guests assembled around the fireplace of a different maybe-haunted mansion. “But, if a child gives the effect, another turn of the screw — what do you say, to two?”

Dani arrives at her new job by way of the charmingly bespectacled cook, Owen (Rahul Kohli), who picks her up in London and drives her to Bly Manor. Once she spots the mansion in the distance, she tells Owen she’ll walk the rest of the way, and soon discovers Flora, who’s humming “O Willow Waly," though she doesn’t seem to realize it.

Image zoom EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Flora is delighted to meet Dani — in fact, Flora is delighted by nearly everything, describing every part of Bly Manor as “perfectly splendid!” while she tours Dani around, alongside the manor’s friendly but distant housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller).

Well, Flora finds every part of the manor perfectly splendid except for two: the wing that once belonged to the children’s deceased parents, and the lake where Dani first stumbled upon her. When Flora goes to place a creepy cross-shaped figurine made out of sticks near the water’s edge before they head off to find her brother, she quickly stops Dani from following her, saying it’s “really just a smelly old pond” in a way that feels like a warning.

As for Miles, who’s been mysteriously sent home from boarding school, he is equally as cute as his sister, and perhaps even more concerning. At times he’s welcoming to Dani, offering to show her how to make proper English tea; at other times, he’s almost like a cad, acting far above his 10 years of age, like when Dani catches him peeping through her bedroom door. He then comes inside and offers her a butterfly-shaped hair comb as a token of his appreciation for her being there. She’s later horrified to find out the comb belonged to the former late governess. Though, the horror comes less from the information and more from the fact that the information is relayed via Flora, who seems to be communicating with someone standing behind Dani that Dani can’t see.

Flora continues to crank the uneasiness up to 100 at bedtime when we get a look at her dollhouse, which is a perfect replica of Bly Manor, including dolls that look like all of its residents…

And a number of other dolls who look like a bearded man, a giant baby, a sort of scarecrow, and a woman clad in all black, to name a few. And then there’s the doll sitting under Flora’s dresser who, when Dani tries to move her into the dollhouse, causes Flora to explode, “She stays there!”

Dani puts the doll back, no questions asked, and the next day, she and the children have fun exploring the grounds together. But as they return to the house, Dani spies a man standing outside on the parapet of the forbidden wing. Owen, Mrs. Grose, and the spunky gardener Jamie all tell Dani that she must have just been imagining things. The children exchange looks…

When Dani goes to inspect the wing of the house that she’s explicitly been told not to explore, she doesn’t find a man, but she does find another one of Flora's stick figures, which Mrs. Grose later describes as “a talisman — a tiny game of Flora’s to keep us all safe.” And it really does seem like Flora and Miles are trying to protect Dani in their own mysterious ways…which makes what happens next all the more confounding...

Image zoom EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

As Dani puts the children to bed that night, she stumbles upon Flora’s doll in the middle of the floor instead of under the dresser this time. When she turns back around, Flora is sitting bolt upright in bed, and Miles is coming in to say that he needs the electric fan stored inside Flora’s closet. Dani goes into the walk-in closet to get the fan and — well, you already know what’s coming the moment she walks in. Miles slams the door shut and we hear a key turn. Suddenly, the children are gone, and Dani is left alone inside the closet. Well, alone except for…

The man she keeps seeing in the mirror. All episode, Dani has been covering mirrors with sheets and opening up medicine cabinets in order to avoid looking at her own reflection. Because every time she catches a glimpse of herself, she also sees the image of a man who seems to have a set of headlights as eyes. And there he is in the closet when she accidentally looks into a full-length mirror. At this point, Dani begins screaming her head off, but no one comes. She wakes to the sound of a key, and the children telling her that it was all an accident.

Dani sternly tells them to go to bed, and that they’ll discuss this in the morning. When she leaves their bedrooms, the doll is back under Flora’s dresser, and there are muddy footsteps leading all the way from the children’s bedrooms, out the front door, and onto the grounds.

When Dani looks back up at the house, Flora and Miles are standing in their windows — not not looking like ghosts — staring at her. Yikes.

A few questions before the “NEXT EPISODE” button takes you away:

Why did the narrator have the sink and tub full of water at the top of the episode?

Why don’t we ever see Mrs. Grose eat anything?

Seriously, what is happening with that doll under the dresser?

Image zoom EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

EPISODE 2: "The Pupil"

Mrs. Grose doesn’t find the muddy footprints outside the children’s room as alarming as Dani does, saying they go on one of these midnight escapades a few times a year. But that’s not going to stand with Dani, who's busy trying to get some answers about the closet incident. Flora darts her eyes to the doll under the dresser, which Miles then grabs and throws down the laundry shoot.

Miles’ behavior earns him the assignment of mopping the muddy footprints while Dani and Flora go to retrieve the doll from the cellar. On their way down, Flora reveals that the cellar is yet another part of the house that she does not find “perfectly splendid,” describing it as “perfectly dreadful.” So, of course, Dani goes herself, and of course, she finds it unremarkable that the tiny doll she’s gone to retrieve is standing upright on the stone floor. Dani does give the cellar an appraising glance before leaving, but she seems to find the creepy corner full of dolls unremarkable, as well.

I will not repeat what I remarked when one of those dolls suddenly sat upright after Dani turned her back, but a polite way of putting it is: NO THANK YOU.

Flashing back to six months ago, Miles has returned to school after his former governess committed suicide. As you can imagine, the little boy seems a touch burdened, especially once his chaplain, Father Stack, starts reciting the Bible story about Jesus casting demons out a man and into a herd of pigs. Miles asks if the demons needed permission to enter the pigs — and if the demons needed permission to enter the man…

Father Stack tells the class that the ability to make their own choices is one of the most important gifts that God has given them: “A gift that not even the demons in the story could usurp … so yes, they did need [the man’s] permission.” That seems an unfortunate thing for a super haunted little boy like Miles to hear, but Father Stack is much more considerate after class, telling Miles that his classroom is always open for Miles to speak with him about anything, and handing him a letter that’s already arrived from Flora.

We don’t see what the letter says, but we do see how Miles' behavior has been affected following the tragic loss of his governess (that, as a reminder, came only shortly after the loss of his parents).

First, Miles climbs far too high up a tree during recess, and then, witnessed by Father Stack and another boy in the tree, jumps out of it. That night in their dorm room, the other boy sweetly gives Miles the bottom bunk since his arm is broken, and tells him, “If you ever need anything, I’m here for you, mate.”

Which makes it all the more upsetting when the next scene shows Miles putting that boy into a chokehold until he passes out. Later, Father Stack begs Miles to tell him why he did it to save him from expulsion, but Miles stays silent. Father Stack tells him that they all do terrible things sometimes, but it’s the feeling of remorse that distinguishes them in God’s eyes, saying that unborn children and animals are the only innocents.

“Then it was unfair, wasn’t it, what Jesus did to the pigs in the demon story?” Miles suddenly asks. Father Stack says maybe so, but the Lord works in mysterious ways. Miles then tells him that his parents are never coming back: “Why do the bad ones get to come back and not them?” The next thing we see is Father Stack cleaning up in the back of the chapel while a child tiptoes toward the altar. When Father Stack returns to the altar, he finds it: a pet pigeon, splayed out with its neck broken.

Now, it’s here I note that very often, Miles does not seem like a sociopath. But at other times, he breaks pigeons’ necks and chokes his friends and coos to the gardener, “Have a lovely afternoon, Jamie darling,” like a little creep. So I did appreciate the small explanation that perhaps the reason Miles committed so many terrible offenses to get expelled from boarding school was because of the letter he received from Flora on his first day back, reading simply: “COME HOME.”

Back in the present day, Dani has the children doing more chores to make up for their misbehavior the night before. Flora even cleans Dani’s room of her own accord, and while doing so, finds a pair of cracked round spectacles (much in the shape of Mr. Headlight Eyes). When Dani finds Flora holding the glasses, she quickly slips outside to have a panic attack behind a bush, where Jamie discovers her, and helps calm her down. Dani later returns the favor, calming Jamie down when she flies into a rage over Miles wreaking havoc on the rose garden…

Havoc he wreaked to pick a bouquet and apologize to Dani for locking her in a closet. So sweet, right?

Image zoom EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

During said apology, Miles asks Dani to lean in for a secret, telling her that Flora’s just been missing Miss Jessel lately. “It’s such a draining thing, dealing with children,” he coos while tucking Dani’s hair behind her ear like a creep well beyond his years.

Yet, somehow, Dani still concludes this has been a good day and offers for the children to choose any game they want to play before bedtime. Naturally, they pick hide and seek, naturally Dani sets no hiding limits within this mansion, and naturally heads straight to the forbidden wing when she can’t find the children. There, Dani finds a toppled over music box playing —what else — “O Willow Waly.” Flora is also humming the song from her own hiding spot in the attic, and an other-worldly creature is writhing around on the ground, humming it too. Fun! Flora is nonplussed though, just turning around and sternly shushing the blurry-faced creature when she gets too loud.

So the real question is: are cooperative ghosts scarier than potentially possessed children? I think not. While Dani stares at a polaroid inside the spilled music box that appears to be a photo of Miss Jessep and the man that Dani previously saw standing on the parapet, Miles jumps on Dani’s back and announces victoriously that he’s found her. And then Miles grips his arm tighter and tighter around her neck until it looks like Dani is going to pass out just like his schoolmate did. He lets go just before she does, and runs off counting for another round of hide and seek.

Dani runs after him, desperately looking for the children, but instead, she finds the image of the same man from the parapet, smirking in the window. She runs outside, saying she’s going to call the police, but when she looks back through the window where she was standing just moments ago, she finds Miles saying he doesn’t feel well, and then slumping down to the ground, unconscious.

A few questions before the “NEXT EPISODE” button takes you away:

Is there a pattern to Miles sometimes calling Dani “Miss Clayton” and sometimes calling her by her first name, which he’s been told explicitly not to do?

If Mrs. Grose is Grose, then who is Mr. Grose, and why is it not Owen, who seems like he’s maybe in love with her?

What’s going on with all these hang-up calls?

More episode recaps to come...

