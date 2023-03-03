Grey's Anatomy recap: Link loses a high-profile patient

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) may have left her house to a bunch of interns whose names I still haven't memorized, but that move across the country doesn't stop her from narrating the episode. Her voiceover tells us about the importance of training and the sacrifices it takes to be an all star.

What better way to illustrate this theory than a story that revolves around the number one Seattle Seahawk draft pick, Jermaine Talbot (Catfish Jean)? The future of this kid's career is in Link's (Chris Carmack) hands. And the city has descended on Grey Sloan Memorial to ensure the knee surgery goes smoothly.

Everyone is excited about this local celebrity. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) fangirling with numerous selfies was particularly entertaining, but Griffin (Alexis FLoyd) and Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) won Jermaine over with their knowledge of stats and experience in college sports. Griffin even calms Jermaine's nerves when he questions what he would do if his future doesn't include making it in the NFL. Luckily, it's all smiles when Jermaine video chats with his mom, with Griffin and Kwan goofing off in the background.

Grey's Anatomy Catfish Jean, Chris Carmack, Michael Sasaki | Credit: Liliane Lathan/ABC

While all eyes are on Link and his OR, the remaining three interns are forced to help in the boring ER. The good news is that a man doubled over in excruciating pain comes in, falling in the arms of Adams (Niko Terho) and Yasuda (Midori Francis). The bad news is that he suffers from extreme constipation thanks to a "pho-nominal challenge." Three pounds of meat, three pounds of noodles, and three liters of broth have afforded him five days of digestive distress. Adams and Yasuda negotiate who will enforce rectal exams and enemas by offering the bigger bedrooms at Meredith's old house.

Meanwhile, Millin (Adelaide Kane) helps a pregnant woman named Sierra, who is spotting. It's evident that Sierra is clearly stressed out with her job and two kids. Millin takes the time to actually visit with Sierra to try and get to the root of what's troubling her and eventually learns that Sierra suffered from severe postpartum depression with her previous pregnancies. This baby was unplanned, and she doesn't know if she can handle being so "dark" for a third time. Millin offers a consult with Jo (Camilla Luddington) to talk through her options.

Grey's Anatomy NIKO TERHO, HARRY SHUM JR., MIDORI FRANCIS, ADELAIDE KANE, ALEXIS FLOYD Niko Terho, Harry Shum Jr., Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd | Credit: Liliane Lathan/ABC

Speaking of options, Teddy (Kim Raver) is wondering why she threw her name in the hat for Chief of Surgery. Owen (Kevin McKidd) has never had a kind word to say about the position. Bailey quit from the stress. And Meredith left. That's what we call the opposite of a ringing endorsement.

It's Baily who suggests Teddy ask for the stars and moon. Grey Sloan is desperate, so Teddy might as well come with a list of demands. And boy, does she! Teddy wants a full-time administrative assistant, more vacation, double her current pay, and a stipend for research.

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) calls her bluff and tells her that he will be taking the position himself since it's an honor even to be working for such a prestigious hospital as Grey Sloan. Teddy begins to shave off the top of her demands, cutting back here and there. Then Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) pops in to tell Richard she would like the job. If Teddy asks for the stars and moon, Amelia asks for the entire universe.

Richard has no choice but to choose the less expensive route. Teddy gets the job, Richard leaves in a huff, and Amelia giggles at the fact that Bailey sent her in to shake things up. Amelia is smart enough to stay far, far away from the Chief of Surgery!

Back in the ER, Jo offers to counsel Sierra, and it is decided that she will abort her baby. After the procedure, Jo praises Millin for listening to the anxious mother, whose life she may have saved.

The same can't be said for Link. After a successful knee surgery, Jermaine's vitals plummet post-op from a blood clot. Winston (Anthony Hill), Kwan, Griffin, and Link take turns administering CPR for two hours. Winston finally calls the time of death, and the entire team crumbles in defeat.

Winston tries to confide in Maggie (Kelly McCreary), who still isn't interested in "touchy-feely" Winston, who has emotions. Link gets drunk and leans on Jo for comfort. She denies his attempt to kiss her but allows him to collapse on her shoulder. And Kwan and Griffin tag-team video calling Jermaine's mom to break the bad news.

Ultimately, Griffin handles her grief like everyone else at Grey Sloan: she makes out with Adams in the elevator. And now that they live together, things look like they will take a steamier turn.

That is, until Griffin's boyfriend is standing in Meredith's old living room with a handful of sunflowers, professing his love and affection for a woman whose lip gloss is still on the face of the man she just mugged down with on the other side of the front door. Let the good times roll!

