Grey's Anatomy recap: The interns learn how to save a dead man

We can all agree that Halloween episodes on Grey's Anatomy are typically entertaining. Still, nothing will ever compare to the sheer joy I felt upon seeing Bailey in a Princess Leia costume, complete with braided buns. Add little Pru in a baby Ewok outfit, and I am done. Who cares about storylines? This is why we stick around for 19 seasons.

No other adults dress up to trick-or-treat around the hospital, but Richard does introduce a pumpkin carving contest among the interns. The quintet would rather watch a viral video of a nameless intern losing it, but they quickly placate Richard when he insists this seasonal pastime will help their dexterity. And it's all fun and games until the cadavers roll in.

That's right, Nick has procured fresh bodies, and four of our five interns rush to the lab to learn trauma skills from Owen and Winston. Yasuda, Kwan, Adams, and Millin skid to an abrupt halt when they discover a corpse with a knife sticking out of its rib cage. Doctors bark stats and facts as the interns launch toward the body, vying for the chance to save a dead man's life.

Meanwhile, Griffith accompanies Maggie outside to the ambulance bay with Teddy. Two high school buddies decided to take a little LSD and jump off a roof into the swimming pool. One landed in the water. The other did not.

Maggie and Griffith take their guy to surgery while Teddy treats the other, who is still tripping hard enough that he leaves his bed in the ER, climbs on top of an ambulance, and tries once again to fly. There's no body of water in the Grey Sloan Memorial parking lot, so he lands on Jo, who is helping her very pregnant patient. Luckily, Link is there to sort the mess out.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Haunted” – It’s Halloween night at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith and Nick try to spend some alone time together; Levi is stressed due to overworking, and Winston and Owen have the interns practice trauma training on a real cadaver on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) MIDORI FRANCIS, NIKO TERHO, ALEXIS FLOYD, ADELAIDE KANE, HARRY SHUM JR. Midori Francis, Niko Terho, Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane and Harry Shum Jr. in 'Grey's Anatomy' | Credit: Liliane Lathan/ABC

When both fathers arrive at the hospital, emotions begin to boil. Both blame the other's son for the LSD, and when it looks like punches are about to be thrown, Bailey jumps in and begs the fathers not to blame each other. It's a brutal world out there, and we are all just trying to keep our kids alive. It takes a village, people, so get on board. And may the force be with you.

Back in the lab, the interns, who have named the cadaver Chris, are failing miserably. Winston and Owen roll their eyes while eating candy corn and gummy worms. Finally, they declare Chris dead, insisting the class figure out what they could have done differently.

After a quick debrief, Owen unveils a second body with a knife stuck in the exact same place as Cadaver Chris. I admit I was thinking the same when Yasuda emphatically asked, "Is someone just walking around Seattle just stabbing hot guys?" Same, girl. Same.

The answer is no. Owen stabbed this guy himself, which causes Millin to come undone. It seems her no-good family is donating their bodies to science, and Owen is just going to stab them. Sure, but in a very respectful way. They needed the same scenario to learn on. LET'S SAVE CHRIS 2.0!

The team works together and saves this dead man. Winston awards the team a chance to scrub in on his surgery the next day, but who will it be? Everyone argues that they deserve the prize, but Adams ultimately gets it for being humble. Then he takes it a step further and asks if they can all scrub in. That seems excessive, but Winston obliges. Let's all go to the OR!

Except Maggie won't be there. Winston is ready to step out of Maggie's shadow. After speaking to Owen, who is exhausted by Teddy, he follows his friend's advice and cuts off this feeling of resentment before it gets any worse. To be fair, Teddy is giving Link similar advice. She knows he likes Jo, sprained wrist and all, but Teddy recommends remaining friends. Don't intermingle your lives because it gets messy.

Speaking of messy, poor Schmidt is overworked. Richard tries to calm him down with his pumpkin carving station that the interns abandoned, but he's not having it. He must go to work. He can't let his patients down. They can't die. Not on his watch.

Richard visits Helm at the bar to hear her take on Schmidt's emotional state. Helm knows Schmidt is drowning. She also knows that no one has been beating down her door to come back. No one found her a special job at the hospital. Plus, she will walk out of the bar with $800 in her pocket tonight. Not too shabby.

Richard hears Helm and immediately goes back to Schmidt. He apologizes for failing his class and promises not to do it again. No more cutesy pumpkin carving stations and entire days revolving around sex talks. Everyone will pull their weight.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Haunted” – It’s Halloween night at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith and Nick try to spend some alone time together; Levi is stressed due to overworking, and Winston and Owen have the interns practice trauma training on a real cadaver on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) KEVIN MCKIDD, ANTHONY HILL, ADELAIDE KANE Kevin McKidd, Anthony Hill and Adelaide Kane in 'Grey's Anatomy' | Credit: Liliane Lathan/ABC

Everyone except Griffith, who is totally distracted in the OR by the constant dings of incoming texts. Maggie nearly loses it, yet has the decency to take Griffith aside, knowing that something significant has to be going on in her life.

Maggie is right. The viral video of the intern losing it was Griffith at her old residency. She explains to Maggie that she was a model resident who was often overlooked by white colleagues. When she stood up for herself, she was considered aggressive. Sadly, she broke one day and took it out on the on-call room. Griffith has been working all morning to get the footage down.

In the end, it brings the interns together. Maggie assures Griffith that she is in the right place. She will always be heard and seen here. Griffith comes clean to the interns, who all agree that Griffith showed restraint. They would have ripped the sink from the wall.

We all have bad days. However, Zola seems to be checking that box more than most kids her age. When she has a panic attack at a slumber party, she has to call her mom, interrupting her date with Nick, to come pick her up. Zola wonders when it will get better, and Meredith assures her that all they need to do is find her the right school. She hints that they may have to look outside of Seattle.

I hope that Zola is not shipped off to a boarding school for gifted children unless that invitation has Hogwarts written on it. Can't we set up a Doogie Howser situation at the hospital? It would work. She'd be running that trauma lab like clockwork, rolling in a Chris daily and wearing a surgical cap covered in ferryboats. Shepherd's Anatomy has a nice ring, doesn't it?

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: