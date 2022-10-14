Grey's Anatomy recap: A new intern solves a medical mystery

We all know that anyone roaming Grey Sloan Memorial halls on Grey's Anatomy is fair game for being on the receiving end of romance. Things happen in elevators, janitor closets, and especially the on-call room where Adams (Niko Terho) has decided to crash. Unfortunately, when Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) discovers him squatting and ushers him out the door, Kwan automatically assumes the pair are sleeping together.

Can we blame him?

It's only a matter of time before all the new interns discover that Lucas Adams is the nephew of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Amelia, and Maggie. I imagine this will happen when he is invited to scrub in on a major surgery or he saves the day with a unique diagnosis. Too bad for Adams that those epic days are not today. That baton has firmly been passed to his colleagues Griffith and Millin.

Picture it: Two college roommates walk into an ER puking up a storm. One might assume alcohol or food poisoning is the culprit of such constant vomiting, but one would be wrong. Young Chase develops a rash over his entire body and has trouble breathing. This results in Millin asking, "What's wrong with him?" To which Griffith responds, "I have no idea!"

Honestly, this is the last thing you want to hear from a "doctor" wearing a white coat and holding your chart in an emergency room. But I digress.

Meredith instructs the interns to figure out why Chase is getting worse by the minute. They rush to dig through medical journals, calling out diseases every five seconds. Chase's symptoms fit none. What's worse is that Link is called in to look at Chase's foot and determines it must be amputated. He hands the scalpel to Millin because "Breaking things is way easier than putting them back together."

Question: Do you think Link putting a smiley face beside the message "cut this leg" on Chase's thigh was a form of flirting with Millin? Or just regular inappropriate? Discuss.

Since Chase is losing limbs by the hour, it's up to Griffith to interview the roommate, scouring for any information she can to help diagnose his good buddy. When hearing about their shared bout with the flu and how most of the dorm came down with the sickness because they are packed in like sardines, something occurs to Griffith.

She confirms that Chase has meningococcal, which is a rare form of meningitis. As Griffith rushes to the OR to inform Link of her discovery, Chase's leg begins bleeding profusely, and Millin is dismissed from Link's service. The good news is that Chase is alive. The bad news is that he no longer has the lower half of his left leg. The weird news is that Chase is played by the actor Nolan Gould, who was Luke on Modern Family, and all I could think about when I saw him was, "Is that show still on the air?"

It's just like how people respond when I tell them I recap Grey's Anatomy. Moving on!

Even though we have five fresh new interns, there still aren't enough hands on deck at Grey Sloan. As the new Chief Resident, Schmidt runs ragged and even visits Joe's bar, where Helm is a bartender.

This makes zero sense to me, but I'll allow it.

With all the scheduling conflicts, fuses are short. Take Winston and Maggie, for instance. Maggie has rearranged her husband's surgeries so he can be the right-hand man in her OR. She expects excellence and wants nothing less than perfection. That's Winston. Kwan must sit in uncomfortable silence as he listens to the married couple bicker about respect for one's patients and personal calendar.

Then there's Teddy and Owen, who are at each other's throats as they work side-by-side in the ER. Teddy is upset that they are broke. Owen is annoyed by Teddy's hovering. Remember, for Owen to keep his license, he must have an attending with him at all times. That means Yasuda, who is on Owen's rotation, doesn't count. Unless, of course, Teddy isn't around, and the man who shoved his wife's phone up his rear to teach her a lesson has to be intubated.

First, what a dumb way to teach your wife a lesson. Wouldn't smashing the phone onto a concrete sidewalk have a greater impact? Second, I applauded Owen's calm demeanor as he walked Yasuda through the intubation process. Yes, he needs to be the one to teach the interns. Get him out of the ER. I can't stand the constant arguing. Someone get me an emotional support stuffed animal from the gift shop, please!

And finally, Jo and Bailey are mom friends. Bailey is not ready to return to work, and her braids are still fabulous.

Speaking of fabulous, Dr. Nick is in the house, and he's visibly irritated. Presuming everyone has issues with his new methods of running the residency program, he begrudgingly walks into Meredith's office to discuss budgets, which irritates him even further. Meredith finally realizes Nick needs to hear that she's happy he's in Seattle. Also, she's totally in love with him. She was numb when he left but feels again now that he's in the same zip code. Fire up the elevators, people. I predict a make-out sesh in the future!

Meredith invites Nick to see Zola's presentation on Ellis Grey, and everyone reacts as Zola melts down on stage, terrified that her mother will succumb to Alzheimer's as her grandmother did. Cue the tears. I'm going to need that emotional stuffed animal again, please, and thank you.

