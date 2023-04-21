Grey's Anatomy recap: Addison and Kwan save the day

Grey Sloan Memorial is no longer a safe haven for Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). Yes, the constant phone calls are a massive pain, but the bigger problem is the infiltration of haters in the form of ER patients.

It's a simple plan. A man walks into a hospital complaining of vague abdominal pain. He insists on seeing the best kidney doctor in Seattle, which results in Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) paging Bailey. Of course, when the man's scans come back clean, Bailey accompanies Kwan to the man's bedside, only to be weirded out by him loudly announcing fun facts about her children.

Does she know this man? Is he mentally unstable? Nope. He wants to know how she sleeps at night and then calls her a murderer. As he launches toward her, we see Bailey run in slow motion as Kwan tackles the man with the skills of a mighty ninja.

Luckily, Addison (Kate Walsh) is there to assess the situation. She comes bearing hot chocolate and friendly advice. Bailey tosses the scalding beverage to the ground as Addison amends her original plan. It seems Bailey needs to let off some steam, so Addison volunteers to be her metaphorical punching bag. She encourages her friend to let it all out.

Bailey is timid at first, but after five seconds, every emotion — fear, rage, sadness, and confusion — spills out of her mouth, landing on a stoic Addison. Bailey has always been taught to "kill them with kindness," but it isn't working. Instead, she wants to kill them with the truth.

So Addison makes that happen for her. They collect all the cell phone numbers of the hundreds of faceless people who have called Bailey, compile them in a neat list, and divvy that list to anyone wearing scrubs. The goal is to call everyone to make sure their voices are heard. The goal is also to sing the praises of Miranda Bailey, humanizing her as an actual person with feelings. Even Station 19 gets in on the fun!

Do you know what else is fun? Role-playing games in the park. (No judgment here.) But it's all fun and games until some knight gets a foam sword to the neck that causes swelling of the trachea. Uh-oh.

The young knight is unwilling to stay at the hospital to make sure his windpipe isn't going to close because the battle is currently unfolding without him. Millin (Adelaine Kane) thinks the knight is an idiot for wanting to return to a pretend game of swordplay. Adams (Niko Terho) immediately recognizes that the knight wants to return to the park for a girl.

Ah, yes. Her name is Princess Astrid, and the knight was ready to declare his love for the fair maiden this very day. Cupid has struck his heart so deeply. Or a love potion. I'm not sure about the Renaissance theme, but I'm here for the romance. I also agree with the knight that Millin's attitude is more of a troll or ogre, and she needs to get on board with this grand gesture.

Unfortunately, the knight's throat does close up, and even though Schmitt (Jake Borelli) is paged a dozen times, Adams is forced to cut through the guy's throat, or else he dies. First of all, that's a huge no-no when you're a resident. Second, the knight lives and even gets a visit from Princess Astrid.

Love wins! Adams is stoked to ride the wave of this emotion. He tries to share his story with Griffith (Alexis Floyd), but her dumb fiancé calls. This is Adams' version of a sword to the throat. He immediately tells Millin she must take over Man of Honor duties. His Princess Astrid will not be running to his side anytime soon.

Meanwhile, back in the OR, Winston (Anthony Hill) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) task Yasuda (Midori Francis) with dragging Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) out from under her comforter to return to the land of living people. A man named Russell came in for a colonoscopy, momentarily forgot his wife standing right next to him, and then had a breakdown in the hospital room. It turns out Russell was the victim of a mass shooting, and the gunshot debris left in his chest cavity has caused lead poisoning.

Before Amelia picks out some metal from Russell's spine, she's rude to Winston for letting Maggie (Kelly McCreary) leave, then she yells at Yasuda for dropping one of the surgical instruments. The bad news is that Amelia lets loose on Yasuda in front of everyone. The good news is that Addison is there to shove her in a broom closet to give her a talking-to.

Addison to the rescue again!

She tells her former sister-in-law that she needs to calm down because the world is on fire, and we don't need Amelia Shepherd spiraling right now. Yes, she feels abandoned, but no one has abandoned her. She is beloved. Suck it up and go to a meeting. All of this is delivered with a firm tenderness that only Addison can provide. Let's make Kate Walsh a full-time cast member, shall we?

Now it's time for my weekly ode to Jink. Jo (Camilla Luddington) is annoying me right now, and she needs to stop and consider that Link (Chris Carmack) has taught his toddler son the ASL alphabet. That is straight-up kind and a little bit attractive. I understand that Jo is upset that Luna may have an underlying issue with her hearing loss, but I was thrilled when she apologized for her outburst upon learning that Luna is healthy.

We also learned that Millin is in the trash residency because she fell in love once, resulting in poor grades. Helm (Jaicy Elliot) yells at Teddy (Kim Raver) for allowing Yasuda to be overworked to the point of exhaustion. Winston throws his hat in the Chief of Cardio ring (is there anyone else?), and Cristina Yang ships all sorts of supplies to Addison for her mobile unit. Cue the dance party.

