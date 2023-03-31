Grey's Anatomy recap: Addison lives — and so do her patients

An emotional day at Grey Sloan leads to a mom and her baby living to see another day.

Unlike the previous episode, which ended with our beloved Dr. Addison Montgomery lying face down on the asphalt after being struck by a car, I will not leave you hanging. Addison (Kate Walsh) is alive and able to save all sorts of lives in just her black bra and dislocated left shoulder.

That's right, Addison is able to bark orders to anyone wearing scrubs while she is rolled into the OR on a gurney. No, she will not allow Link (Chris Carmack) to sedate her to poke around on her shoulder. Could you just snap it back in place, man? A woman named Tia's life is in the balance, and there's no time!

You remember Tia. She's the pregnant clinical resident who just got hit by a car, sailed through the air, and landed at Yasuda's (Midori Francis) feet. Addison, who has wriggled her way into a hospital gown, works with all the Grey Sloan all-stars to keep this woman and her baby alive. Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Carina (Stefania Spampinato), Owen (Kevin McKidd), Richard (James Pickens Jr.), and Jo (Camilla Luddington) jump into action as Addison decides to perform a C-section.

And that's just the opening scene. The camera moves through one long shot of organized chaos through OR craziness, the hospital lockdown, and all hands on deck. It was impressive.

Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) is forced to sit this one out since he was clipped in the head by a brick. Although a CT scan proves his brain is okay, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) won't rule out a concussion and appoints Miller as his babysitter. Since he can't do anything "medical," he's forced to listen as two geriatric friends list their ailments in the ER. One complains of knee pain, and the other claims it burns when she pees. Luckily, Miller is well acquainted with the kind old ladies. Because one is her roommate.

GREY’S ANATOMY Harry Shum Jr., Midori Francis | Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

Miller resides in an assisted living establishment with her 81-year-old roomie. Maxine makes an excellent matzo ball soup, barely charges her rent, and Miller doesn't have to worry about being too loud when Maxine takes out her hearing aids. Who's winning now?

Technically, neither Maxine nor her friend Norma are winning today. Both have gonorrhea (hey, now). Once you get past the fact that the STD can settle in one's knee, Schmidt (Jake Borelli) explains that the saucy ladies must call all of their sexual partners to give them a head's up. So you can imagine their surprise when they both dial Hal to provide him with the bad news.

Speaking of bad news, I believe Winston (Anthony Hill) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) are on a slow train to Splitsville. The heart transplant surgery she and Winston performed as equals was featured in a science magazine. Winston is barely mentioned, and he's convinced that Maggie does not respect him. She copes by throwing herself back into work.

This is the exact opposite of Yasuda, who is panicking from the trauma she has just witnessed. Luckily, everyone's favorite teddy bear Richard Webber is there to talk her off the ledge. He explains that an attack on the clinic and Addison Montgomery was not a typical day at the hospital. Therefore, she has every right to feel off. It's what makes her human.

The emotions are real. Especially when everyone at the clinic, who saw the crime unfold before their eyes, is either fighting for Tia's life or baby Connor's. Addison and Griffin (Alexis Floyd) save the newborn three times, refusing to let him give up. At one point, Addison uses a penlight to assess the baby's breathing and ends up with a chest tube.

Bailey, Jo, Owen, and Yasuda do the same for Tia. I don't know how a person can continue to bleed out as much as this woman and still have a pulse. There will be no lives lost today.

When Tia's husband arrives, it becomes a waiting game for her to wake up. When she miraculously does, everyone exhales. So far, this lucky lady and her tiny baby are here. They are alive. They have breath. Bailey celebrates by promising Teddy that they will open the clinic in the morning, and Jo breaks down in the elevator with Link. There will be no lives lost tomorrow, either.

After finally getting Addison checked out and in a sling, Amelia prompts her former sister-in-law to let it all out. Addison admits that she can't take a break. She's a lone ranger, and she's not afraid to hop into her mobile unit that's been sitting in a warehouse and get back on the road. She will rise to meet the occasion. Bad shoulder and all.

