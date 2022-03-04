Grey's Anatomy recap: The Webber Method is dead

Grey's Anatomy S 18 E 10 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Most of the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial have decisions to make. Lines have been drawn, and the choice to step over or stay put is looming. It seems everyone must answer the question, "Are you in or are you out?"

Take Schmitt (Jake Borelli), for example. Someone he admires died on his table from a mistake that could have been prevented. Now he stands before a group of peers and professionals, explaining his actions in a Morbidity and Mortality review. It's a safe place for residents to identify areas of improvement while also promoting transparency in what went wrong in the OR. Unfortunately, the exercise isn't positive for Schmitt.

He escapes the room as it slowly melts into minor chaos. It seems the infamous Webber Method is the shiny new line that has divided surgeons and residents. Although the teaching tool has proven to be a jolt of energy for the newbies, seasoned staff members have no choice but to point out its negative consequences. Richard (James Pickens Jr) is floored when Maggie (Kelly McCreary) pushes to remove the teaching tool and is hurt when Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) doesn't even show up for the review.

If you're wondering if Meredith is off in Minnesota enjoying amorous activities with her manfriend, you're wrong. She's Meredith Grey, for goodness sake. Of course, she's performing exotic surgeries that make all the other people in white coats jealous. However, Nick (Scott Speedman) is just a phone call away. Since Miranda (Chandra Wilson) is suffering from a lack of staff, thanks to a trauma surgeon in a hospital bed, a missing resident in need of help, and a pediatric surgeon who just randomly quit, it's good that Mere has Nick on speed dial.

In a nutshell: Grey Sloan is on the struggle bus. Schmitt has crossed the line to the dark side. He breaks up with Nico and vows never to return to medicine. Instead, he will live forever in his mother's basement, playing Fortnite. Taking a cue from Helm (Jaicy Elliott), Bailey uses her words and speaks up to Richard, gently informing him that she has decided to suspend the Webber Method indefinitely. Line crossed. Side chosen.

And then there's Hayes (Richard Flood). You guys, I really think he's going back to Ireland, where his people will understand his thick accent with ease. Is this the last time we will see McIrish? Hayes tells Meredith a heartfelt goodbye, thanking her for helping him see that there is life beyond losing your one true love. And he completely ignores Teddy's (Kim Raver) plea to explain what major secret Owen shared moments before he thought he was going to die. Instead, he praises her husband for willing to risk his own life for Hayes.

The door on Hayes' time in Seattle may be shut, but Teddy smells a line about to be crossed. She's known Owen (Kevin McKidd) for twenty years. No matter how many times Megan (Abigail Spencer) reminds her that Owen is a selfless, good guy who has real intentions for keeping something from her, Teddy is not playing around. Especially when she sees Owen give Noah's wife his keys to retrieve something from his truck. Teddy wastes no time asking, "What's in the bag," when Heather hops out of the passenger seat. Line crossed.

Of course, Link (Chris Carmack) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) have already crossed a line and are now dealing with the repercussions of their decision to have sex. When Jo and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) are called in for a GYN consultation with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Jo's voice raises an octave, and everything is a little too enthusiastic. Amelia calls Jo out, assuming her awkward behavior has to do with Link "filling Jo in" on all the details of their fight. Jo doesn't balk at Amelia's assumption. Instead, she asks Carina if casual sex with a friend is a bad idea. After a shortlist of why this can be a good idea, Carina eventually instructs Jo to stop doing it if she loves it. The friendship will never survive.

It won't matter if Link is run out of town for assuming things based on someone's BMI. He quickly tells a patient that she might feel better if she loses a little weight. Immediately following this suggestion, Perez (Zaiver Sinnett) correctly diagnoses the woman with a foot injury, which has nothing to do with her BMI. Bailey explains why we still have BMI calculations on medical charts. The audience is treated to a mini TedTalk regarding insurance companies and astronomical premiums for those with high BMIs. The more you know.

Link needs a drink after his day in the OR. And he just might get lucky if Jo is in the mood to let off some steam if you know what I mean. (Hint: sex.) As luck would have it, or not have it, Jo summons the courage to tell Link that they can not have sexual relations from this moment forward. Ironically, Link takes it well. Jo does not. I feel we will be crisscrossing this line for many episodes to come.

This leads us to the last line. Will Nick suck it up and move to Seattle already? Yeah, he lives in Minnesota and is a famous surgeon there, but the "Grey" in Grey's Anatomy has family here and a mentor she loves, and a hospital with her name on it. Both admit they don't want to leave each other. I see no reason my boy Scott Speedman can't dive right in and be a regular.

Do it for Bailey, Nick. Do it for the show. But most importantly, do it for me and the many hours I clocked watching Felicity more than once. I've missed you.

