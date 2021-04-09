Grey's Anatomy recap: Meredith wakes up

It feels like there were a lot of bows tied up on this episode of Grey's Anatomy. Everything felt a little bit cheery. Apart from a newly married couple annulling their marriage through an electronic tablet, most of the professionals at Grey Sloan Memorial are shiny, happy people. Some are even holding hands.

The biggest celebration is that Meredith is awake. Finally. For 10 episodes, we've watched her gallivant at her dreamland beachfront property with all of our favorite dead people, wrestling with the decision to stay or go back. Meredith opens her eyes, spies Richard watching over her, apologizes for taking a vent, and then utters through a scratchy voice, "We need to talk about Wilson."

For a hot second, I thought Meredith was suffering from amnesia, and I shouted certain unladylike words at my television. Who is Wilson? Then I remembered that it is Jo's last name and I calmed down a bit. It seems that Meredith heard Jo confess that she wants to quit surgery and switch to pediatrics.

Which begs the question: Has Meredith heard everything? Or just the drama after she got off the vent? One thing that has bothered me this entire time is DeLuca's death. Does Meredith know he's gone because she talked to him on the beach? Or will this be a devastating revelation when she wakes up? Again.

That's right, Meredith falls back asleep. According to Richard, her body is too weak to stay awake. So she's presumably in and out of consciousness. I guess I'll take it, but the real issue is that the good news of Meredith's reawakening doesn't appear to be as big of a deal as I expected. Meredith's eyes were open, people! Get excited! Where's the pomp and circumstance?

Maggie shows up with Bailey at the end of the episode, so I guess she knows. Teddy, who has been on the case non-stop, is not informed of the change. Jackson does not get a page. Hayes isn't there to deeply kiss Dr. Grey. (Meredith's not the only one dreaming.) No one calls Amelia.

Of course, if someone does call Amelia, she may not answer. Link's parents show up unexpectedly in an RV and whisk the kids away. All four of the kids. Link's mom claims she would do anything to help her daughter-in-law out.

Awkward. Amelia and Link aren't married. But they are very much alone in a big empty house, and that means sexy times. When Link removes his shirt (thank you) to get the party started, he finds Amelia crying on the steps. This begins a rather exhausting back-and-forth conversation about the possibility of getting married.

Link is pro-marriage and even has the ceremony occurring on a rooftop in New Orleans. Amelia is pro-I'm-a-mess and doesn't feel like getting married. Just yet. Why? Because Amelia believes she is wired for self-destruction. With tears in her eyes, she mutters to Link that she goes to sleep and wakes up thinking about getting high. There's only so much she can blame on that pesky brain tumor.

Link supports her the best way he knows how by affirming that she is the opposite of self-destructive. And he tries to propose one more time for good measure and is brutally rebuffed. In a charming, "ask me again later" way.

Back at the hospital, happy endings are busting at the seams. Hayes struggles to tell a small baby's father that his son Arthur might not make it through the day. Maggie has done everything she can do to help this little boy, but he needs a donor. The poor father grapples with the reality that someone else's child must die so his son can live.

Hayes pushes Maggie to be a genius and figure out a solution. With the help of Jo, Hayes comes up with an idea to cut out half of the baby's heart and hook the other half up to an artificial one. Guess what? It works! The parents are elated, Arthur is breathing on his own, Maggie feels like a rock star again, and no one tells Hayes that Meredith is awake.

Details.

Outside of the hospital, Schmidt, Jackson, and Mama Ortiz wrangle the free COVID testing line. Schmidt learns that a young man tested positive, but he's reluctant to go home to his two-bedroom apartment where his ailing grandfather lives. Jackson hands Schmidt his credit card and tells him to book the kid a room. Or anyone else, for that matter. Take all the rooms. Maybe a floor or two.

It's a good thing, right? We could categorize this as a matter of public health.

Not so fast. Ortiz flies off the handle. An organization called Seattle Partners has been working to help low-income families during the pandemic. They provide food and safe places to stay. Why would a hotel chain keep the rooms they have set aside for Seattle Partners at a discounted rate when Money Bags pays the full price? Hotels are kicking people out to make room for Jackson's new arrivals.

Jackson tries to make things right by turning to Seattle Partners and asking them which hotels they are partnering with so he doesn't take a bed from one of their families in need. Oritz cracks, declaring the entire situation pisses her off. It's a temporary fix that may come from a good place, but what happens when they have to go back to risky jobs and overcrowded homes?

Later, Jackson pages Ortiz to meet him in a conference room. She falls all over herself, apologizing for her disrespectful behavior. She promises to keep her opinions to herself. Jackson gives her permission to do just the opposite. Since Ortiz was a former social worker, he assumes she has a deep understanding of the problem at hand. He has deep pockets. It's a match made in heaven.

Watch out, Seattle. Jackson and Ortiz are on the move.

And then there's the "car that landed in the truck." We don't know what happened because the Station 19 firefighters took the previous hour to set that storyline up. On our end of the guide, we have a newly married couple (as in a few hours), who both end up at the hospital. Apparently, she said something awful right before the accident and now wants to take it back.

Owen and Bailey take care of the guy, while Jo addresses the woman. The bride wants to speak to her husband, but he is currently freezing his wife out, thanks to the "no one would miss you if you died" comment.

Our bride begs anyone who will listen to let her talk to him. He comes out of surgery, irritated that he will have to do physical therapy alone in his apartment. Bailey assures the man that his wife is the same woman she was before the accident. Give her a chance.

The man requests an electronic tablet, calls his wife, and asks for an annulment. Dr. Bailey was right. People don't change, and his bride is the worst.

Bailey can't believe that's what the man took from her lovely speech. Talk about a backfire.

Or was it? The next thing we know, we see Owen and Teddy together. He acknowledges that Teddy has never changed since the day he met her. She did an awful thing on their wedding day that was extremely out of character. He doesn't know if he can love her again, but he does want to be her friend.

This is great for Teddy's loneliness because no one has yet to mention that her other friend Meredith is sort of awake.