The ballroom was on fire with performances from Vanilla Ice, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, and Kid ‘N Play.

Dancing With the Stars' '90s night ends in a double elimination

Slam it to the left if you're havin' a good time, shake it to the right if ya know that you feel fine, dancers to the front! Tonight Dancing With the Stars went back to the '90s and celebrated the best of the decade. If you know Alfonso Ribeiro first and foremost as Carlton Banks then this episode was for you.

The night kicked off with a performance of "Whatta Man" from R&B and hip-hop legends En Vogue and Salt-N-Pepa plus the group of pros who will be touring across the country for the DWTS Live 2023 Tour. Hosts Tyra Banks and Ribeiro paid tribute to season 9 competitor Aaron Carter, who died over the weekend.

Daniel Durant, star of 2022 Best Picture Oscar winner CODA, opened up about his childhood in the '90s without his biological mother. He met her later in life and only knew her for a brief time before she died from cancer. He and partner Britt Stewart did a jazz routine with a portion danced in complete silence, giving a glimpse into how Durant experiences his dances as a deaf performer. The powerful dance earned the pair received their highest score to date, a 39 out of 40.

Our pal Val was back! Pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy competed with partner Gabby Windey after missing the Halloween night episode last week due to testing positive for COVID-19. The pair danced a samba that Banks and the judges enthusiastically described as the equivalent of this emoji: 🥵. Ribeiro went face-to-chest with Chmerkovskiy, while Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli went shirtless, and the dancing duo was awarded a perfect score.

After the first round of dances the OG tied trio of couples were together at the top yet again, with Windey and Chmerkovskiy, Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson, and Charli D'Amelio (who was not yet born in the 1900s) and partner Mark Ballas all getting perfect scores.

Then came the couples relay dances, a battle where two couples competed against each other in the same style for extra points.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko competed against Durant and Stewart in cha chas to a live performance of "Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla Ice with Shangela winning the five points from judge Len Goodman.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater danced a samba to a live performance of "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" by En Vogue against Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki. Donovan won the extra points from Carrie Ann Inaba.

Next up was Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev vs. Brady and Carson in a Samba relay to a live performance of "Shoop" by Salt-N-Pepa. Brady ultimately won the five extra points from Tonioli.

And last but certainly not least was Charli D'Amelio and Ballas vs. Windey and Chmerkovskiy performing a salsa to a live performance of "Ain't Gonna Hurt Nobody" by Kid 'N Play. Charli got those five points from Hough.

Dancing With The Stars Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev on 'Dancing With the Stars' | Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Then finally, after receiving the lowest scores week after week (and probably votes from the entire state of New Jersey), Guadagnino and partner Iwasaki were sent home, as were Heidi D'Amelio and partner Chigvintsev in a double elimination.

It's coming down to the wire, next week is the semi-finals and another double elimination. These past two weeks of competition have shown that anything is possible because of those bonus points and votes from viewers.

Dancing With The Stars Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki on 'Dancing With the Stars' | Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Here's where each couple landed on tonight's leaderboard:

Charli & Mark - 45, Tango

Wayne & Witney - 45, Salsa

Shangela & Gleb - 42, Samba

Gabby & Val - 40, Samba

Daniel & Britt - 39, Jazz

Trevor & Emma - 39, Salsa

Heidi & Artem - 35, Contemporary

Vinny & Koko - 29, Tango

Dancing With the Stars airs live Mondays on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

