Two new couples took the top spots this week.

Halloween night shakes up Dancing With the Stars leaderboard

Come one, come all, you're in for a fright, as Dancing With the Stars celebrates Halloween night. Spooky dolls and blood-sucking vampires galore, the couples battled it out to see who would receive the highest score.

Tonight the makeup department gets an A+++. Shangela, or Shanabelle, and her partner Gleb Savchenko performed a jazz routine to "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift and best believe she's still bejeweled when she walks in the room, still make the whole place shimmer (and shiver in fear). The pair earned a perfect score for their creepy doll-inspired dance, with Len Goodman calling back to last week saying she's a "winner, winner, chicken dinner".

Gabby Windey's partner Val Chmerkovskiy revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 and would be unable to perform. The pro said he's "feeling fine" and urged viewers to vote for Windey so that he can return to the show and compete next week. Pro Alan Bersten, who was voted off last week with partner Jessie James Decker, stepped in to dance an Argentine tango with Windey. Their vampire-themed dance got some praise from Derek Hough. "That tango did not suck, it was bloody brilliant," he said. "Fang-tastic!"

There's only three weeks left in the competition and the judges are cracking down on the stars technique and execution, with Hough saying that the upcoming weeks will be the hardest for the couples. Charli D'Amelio pulled out an Exorcist backwards spider walk in her Argentine tango, but that wasn't enough for Carrie Ann Inaba who said that she wants to see Charli get a bit more messy. Daniel Durant danced a video game version of a paso doble and Trevor Donovan made strides with his contemporary routine, earning the 90210 actor his highest scores yet: a 39 out of 40.

DANCING WITH THE STARS Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

Then came the group dances, a battle of Team Wicked versus Team Scream. Team Wicked, made up of Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, and Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong, danced to "The Witches Are Back" from Hocus Pocus 2 and earned a 33, which was added to each couple's individual score. And Team Scream, comprised of Donovan and Emma Slater, Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, and Durant and Britt Stewart, danced to "Heads Will Roll" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs and received a 39 to be added to their earlier marks.

When it was time for elimination it came down to Sparks vs. Heidi D'Amelio, despite Guadagnino ranking lowest on the board. A split vote sent Sparks home after head judge Goodman's vote saved the D'Amelio matriarch. "I can't wait to do more dancing," the American Idol winner said.

Dancing With The Stars Jordin Sparks and partner Brandon Armstrong on 'Dancing With the Stars' | Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Next week is '90s night and we'll get appearances from legends like En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, Kid 'n Play, and Vanilla Ice. Plus, a relay dance round that is sure to shake up the competition some more.

Here's where each couple landed on tonight's leaderboard:

Trevor & Emma - 78, Contemporary

Charli & Mark - 78, Argentine tango

Wayne & Witney - 76, Contemporary

Shangela & Gleb - 73, Jazz

Daniel & Britt - 73, Paso doble

Gabby & Alan - 71, Argentine tango

Heidi & Artem - 70, Tango

Jordin & Brandon - 69, Tango

Vinny & Koko - 63, Paso doble

Dancing With the Stars airs live Mondays on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

