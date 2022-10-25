See who scored the first ever 50 out of 50, and who was eliminated.

Dancing With the Stars awards its highest score ever on Michael Bublé night

The category was eleganza extravaganza tonight as each couple danced to a hit from Bublé's decade-spanning catalog. The ballroom welcomed the Canadian singer as a performer and a bonus judge, bumping the highest possible score up to 50.

Smooth and sultry were the names of the game for a night of classic ballroom routines, like foxtrots, a quickstep, and a tango. The show started with a performance of "Sway" from Bublé and the female professional dancers, choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. Another group dance of epic proportions followed: a high energy, tango-inspired performance to "Higher," featuring judge Derek Hough and his fiancé Hayley Erbert. Who doesn't love when real life couples dance together? The chemistry: palpable!

Shangela and Gleb did an extra glam and extra crispy tango to Bublé's song "Hollywood." The drag queen superstar performed what the judges said was her best dance yet with two pieces of fried chicken casually stuffed into her bra. The crispy legs were a gift to judge Len Goodman. "Len told me, he's been looking for crispy legs," she told host Alfonso Ribeiro. "Gleb has been drilling me on crispy legs and the only crispy legs I know are from KFC or a chicken place so that's what I brought up in here tonight." And Tyra Banks had to get in on the action too, taking a bite out of the chicken herself.

The top of the leaderboard looked a little different this week. The race between Gabby Windey, Wayne Brady and Charli D'Amelio is widening. D'Amelio got her first perfect score, and the highest score in the history of DWTS, a 50 out of 50 thanks to having a fifth person on the panel. The judges raved about the technique and elegance in her foxtrot with Hough exclaiming "I would give that a 12 if I could!"

Brady on the other hand came down with a bug due to exhaustion last week and failed to start practicing his quickstep with partner Witney Carson until the Friday before the show. This showed in their dance, which had a few missteps, an unusual occurrence for the couple who's been scoring high all season long. They were given two eights and finished in fifth place for the night.

Vinny Guadagnino, this week despite having the lowest scores yet again, was saved by America's votes and evaded the bottom two. That left Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater and Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten in the bottom. The judges had a visibly difficult time deciding who to send home, as both stars have made substantial improvements since the start of the competition, but ultimately it was time for Decker to head back to Nashville.

Next week get your trick-or-treating done early because the show falls on All Hallows Eve. Even though DWTS puts on a Halloween show each season, this year is sure to be extra special. Come for the stars' costumes, stay for the ballroom decor.

Here's where each couple landed on tonight's leaderboard:

Charli & Mark - 50, Foxtrot

Heidi & Artem - 46, Samba

Gabby & Val - 46, Rumba

Shangela & Gleb - 45, Tango

Wayne & Witney - 44, Quickstep

Jordin & Brandon - 43, Foxtrot

Daniel & Britt - 43, Foxtrot

Trevor & Emma - 42, Foxtrot

Jessie & Alan - 41, Salsa

Vinny & Koko - 36, Cha-cha

Dancing With the Stars season 31 airs live Mondays on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

