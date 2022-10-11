See who was eliminated and why drag superstar Shangela called out host Alfonso Ribeiro live on air.

Dancing With the Stars Disney+ night brings Simpsons and Hocus Pocus magic to the ballroom

Dreams definitely came true on Dancing With the Stars Disney+ night.

The stars took to the dance floor to pay homage to TV shows and movies streaming on Disney+, including everything from The Simpsons to the Sanderson Sisters. Gold stars go to Charli D'Amelio for dancing an entire jazz routine in an enormous Marge Simpson wig, pro dancer Alan Bersten, who was covered head to toe in Hocus Pocus 2 Billy Butcherson drag, unwaveringly committed to his character, and both hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro for owning up to their mistakes.

Shangela took to the sky box, "sickle feet" and all, and called out Ribeiro for getting her name wrong. "The real question: Did you learn my name?" she joked with Ribeiro after he accidentally called her "Angela" on last week's episode.

"I have such a great time and so much fun with Alfonso and his wife's name's Angela, so I get it, trust me," Shangela said to EW in a post-show press junket. "I've been called worse things in my life than just Angela. But I will say that it's so much fun to be able to have these fun exchanges with people here."

Banks also caught herself in a pickle after she accidentally called D'Amelio's boyfriend Landon Barker (Travis Barker's son), Logan on last week's show. But the L names and a live audience got the best of her again tonight, after she tried to correct herself she introduced him yet again as Logan instead of Landon. (Tune in next week when Banks says "give it up for London everybody!")

D'Amelio, Wayne Brady and Gabby Windey tied yet again for the top with each of them getting a 36 out of 40. We all know that at this point in the competition it's too early to give 10s, but I'm betting D'Amelio's Simpsons number and Windey's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 performance would've garnered some higher scores if they took place later in the season, as the judges raved about both of them.

Daniella Karagach Pashkova made her return to the ballroom after testing positive for COVID-19 and missing the last two weeks of competition with her partner Joseph Baena. Their Herculean effort to improve this week paid off when they got a 28 out of 40 on their Charleston to "A Star Is Born" from Disney's Hercules. "I'm feeling so excited, I'm so happy to be back," Karagach told EW after the show. "This is home!"

Unfortunately, it's no longer home for weatherman Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke, who said goodbye to the ballroom after being eliminated by the judges' unanimous vote to save Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater. But Champion left on a sweet note, saying that he's excited to see all that the cast will do in the future.

Tune in next week for a two-night dancing extravaganza. Make sure your box of tissues is in tow, as night one will see the stars spilling about their most memorable year. And on night two, the dance marathon is back along with a prom-themed night. Heidi D'Amelio's partner Artem Chigvintsev told EW that the marathon is actually like six dances in one week and the elder D'Amelio has never performed any of the styles before. "We've got no advantage whatsoever, but we're really excited!" he said.

Here's where each couple landed on the leaderboard:

Wayne & Witney- Jazz, 36

Gabby & Val - Quickstep, 36 out of 40

Charli and Mark - Jazz, 36 out of 40

Heidi & Artem- Viennese Waltz, 34 out of 40

Jordin & Brandon - Jazz, 34 out of 40

Shangela & Gleb - Charleston, 32 out of 40

Selma & Sasha - Quickstep, 32 out of 40

Jessie & Alan - Jive, 31 out of 40

Vinny & Koko - Samba, 29 out of 40

Joseph & Daniella - Charleston, 28 out of 40

Daniel & Britt - Quickstep, 28 out of 40

Trevor & Emma - Samba, 28 out of 40

Sam & Cheryl - Paso Doble, 25 out of 40

Dancing With the Stars season 31 airs live Mondays on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

