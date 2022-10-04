Week 3's Bond night was a blast, and I spy the first nine of the season!

Here's who was eliminated on Dancing With the Stars Bond night

Tonight it was all about Bond... James Bond. The stars felt the pressure and brought the posh for a night celebrating 60 years of the super spy. Bond movies need two things to succeed, a dazzling Bond girl and a memorable theme song. Luckily, there were plenty of slow and sexy tracks to accompany the rumbas and tangos tonight from our stars.

Starting out strong we got a Bond skit to open the show, an elaborate and glitzy opening number from the pros, and then a demonstration from Alan Bersten and Peta Murgatroyd on how to properly execute the dance of the night, the rumba. Alan and Peta, can you demonstrate every dance together every week? Thanks!

Many of the stars mentioned that this week was the hardest yet, with Trevor Donovan explaining how difficult it was to keep up with the steps for his tango, and Jordin Sparks and Charli D'Amelio describing their difficulties with showing their sensual sides.

At the top with a three-way tie yet again was Wayne Brady, Gabby Windey and D'Amelio with 33 out of 40 for their tango, cha cha, and rumba respectively. But this time Windey knocked it out of the park with the first nine of the season from judge Bruno Tonioli.

Reality star (and Charli's mom) Heidi D'Amelio as well as drag superstar Shangela both had their eye on eights from the judges and delivered, with the elder D'Amelio getting four eights and Shangela getting two. Country star Jessie James Decker really went for the gold, dancing covered head to toe (or H2T as host Tyra Banks would say) in gold glitter for her rumba to "Goldfinger," while Selma Blair gave a touching tribute to her mom and danced blindfolded.

https://twitter.com/officialdwts/status/1577102673953824769/photo/1 So glad this Rumba from @SelmaBlair & @SashaFarber was shared with us ❤️ #DWTS @DisneyPlus #BondNight Selma Blair dances a rumba while wearing a blindfold with partner Sasha Farber on 'Dancing With the Stars' James Bond night. | Credit: Disney+

Joseph Baena danced yet again with troupe member Alexis Warr while his partner Daniella Karagach Pashkova recovered from COVID-19. Warr added in a (GASP) lift into their Argentine tango routine and somehow the lift police herself Carrie Ann Inaba failed to notice or care, giving the couple an eight, the highest score of all the judges. And how did no one dance to the epic masterpiece that is "Skyfall"? What a missed opportunity for a sweeping rumba and standing ovation.

When it came time for the dreaded elimination, weather anchor Sam Champion and Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd made up the bottom two. Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino, even though he's shown some solid improvement since week one, has somehow slid by yet again with the lowest scores of the night and was safe to dance another week. It was a unanimous vote to save Champion and the ballroom said "goodbye Charlie" to Ladd. You can see Ladd and her partner Louis Van Amstel on Good Morning America tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET.

https://twitter.com/officialdwts/status/1577093010650800129/photo/1 This Rumba from @RealCherylLadd & @LouisVanAmstel ’s is shining as bright as diamonds 💎 #DWTS @DisneyPlus #BondNight Cheryl Ladd and her partner Louis Van Amstel were eliminated on 'Dancing With the Stars' week 3. | Credit: Disney+

Next week is the first ever Disney+ night! Differing from past Disney nights, the move to the platform this season means that any content on the streamer is up for grabs to inspire the nights dances, from Pixar to Marvel to Star Wars. I'm hoping for a Charli and Mark High School Musical: The Musical: The Series number or maybe Joseph and Alexis team up as Hulk and She-Hulk! What are you most excited to see?

Here's where each couple landed on the leaderboard:

Wayne & Witney - Tango, 33 out of 40

Charli & Mark - Rumba, 33 out of 40

Gabby & Val - Cha Cha, 33 out of 40

Heidi & Artem - Argentine Tango, 32 out of 40

Daniel & Britt - Rumba, 31 out of 40

Shangela & Gleb - Rumba, 30 out of 40

Joseph & Alexis - Argentine Tango, 29 out of 40

Jordin & Brandon - Rumba, 29 out of 40

Selma & Sasha - Rumba, 28 out of 40

Trevor & Emma - Tango, 27 out of 40

Jessie & Alan - Rumba, 26 out of 40

Sam & Cheryl - Samba, 25 out of 40

Cheryl & Louis - Rumba, 24 out of 40

Vinny & Koko - Rumba, 23 out of 40

Dancing With the Stars season 31 — hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro — continues Mondays on Disney+ live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: