Dancing With the Stars recap: Two celebrities get sent home on Janet Jackson night

Guest recapper here, filling in, and what a week to do so! Last week, Dancing With the Stars honored iconic rock band Queen, and wrestler The Miz and his partner Whitney Carson bit the dust in the end. This week featured a different icon, pop and R&B goddess Janet Jackson… and also a double elimination to set the stage for the coming semi-finals. It was a tight competition throughout but two couples were sent home just as I was getting to know them. Let's dive into who won't be coming back to us… and why.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: The country singer and his partner kicked things off with a cha cha to Jackson's song "Escapade." Emma was surprised by how excited Jimmie was about dancing to Jackson and that song. Jimmie's joy showed in their performance, as he sang along to the song throughout, but the joy — and the duo's dazzling cream-gold outfits — weren't enough for the judges. Criticism Jimmie received included points about his shoulder movements and erroneously leading with his heels. But one thing Jimmie might have landed well during the night? A nickname for his dance partner: "Little Emma." Score: 32 out of 40

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: The Olympic gymnast showed her Olympian strength last week by dancing through an illness that was so bad she had to run off stage to the bathroom as soon as she and Sasha finished their dance. This week, she felt better, she looked different — with a new hairstyle — and the changes paid off. The judges had nothing but love for Samba set to Jackson's "All for You." Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said to Suni: "This is what I thought was inside of you this whole time. We've all been waiting." Score: 40 out of 40

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: In the rehearsals leading up to this week's performance, Melora and Artem had a series of interactions that echoed the push and pull Melora's The Bold Type character has with her employees: they butted heads but had a tender make-up hug. But the actress seemed to channel the fire she felt during rehearsals into her performance as she put her acting skills to use with fierce facial expressions to accompany her paso doble to "If." Melora and Artem ended with an epic floor spin move. Said Derek Hough: "You came out here and absolutely slayed that paso doble… you're amazing." Melora went a bit off-book afterward, taking a question from host Tyra Banks as an opportunity to thank all the behind-the-scenes staff as if she'd just won an Oscar. It was weird, but hey, perhaps she earned some extra air time, and it was for an honorable cause. Score: 40 out of 40.

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: The beauty blogger, as Tyra referred to Olivia, discussed in her rehearsal video how dancing is something over which she bonds with her father, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. That's part of why she wanted so badly to get to the semi-finals. But first, she had to get through this week's Argentine tango, set to Jackson's "Any Time Any Place." Judge Len Goodman praised the duo's chemistry and overall routine, saying it had "moments of speed, moments of softness," but he took issue with Val's decision to incorporate a table into the choreography. Hough expressed support for the table and for the dancers. Score: 36 out of 4

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: This duo's journey hasn't been smooth so far. There was a positive COVID test early on in the season, ripped pants during Disney week, and other struggles. But the Peloton personality survived all that to be on stage this week performing the paso doble to the song "Black Cat." As an avid Jackson fan, Cody was thrilled. His mother took him to his first Janet Jackson concert when he was young, and he's attended several since. His excitement seemed to translate to his performance. While it was the first time in the night when the scores weren't unanimous, the judges all lavished Cody with praise and he picked up his first 10s of the season. "That was no-nonsense dancing full of fire and ice," said Goodman. "[You were] so dominant and that's how the paso doble should be — it's a man's dance, and you danced it fantastic." Score: 38 out of 40

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: Like Melora and Artem, Amanda and Alan got heated during rehearsals. This seemed to be a side effect of the judges having been harsh to Amanda last week, but the duo shook off the stress and delivered a solid Jazz dance set to "Miss You Much." To me, this was one of the most fun numbers of the night, with particularly spunky choreography, and Amanda leaned into the fun. Inaba got up and hugged her out of pride, and fellow judge Bruno Tonioli told Amanda: "You were in charge of this dance from beginning to end, absolutely leading it, and… you had all these kinds of Janet Jackson references but you made it your own, your personality showed, it's your dance." Score: 40 out of 40 (first perfect score for the duo)

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: The NBA star and his partner were tasked with dancing the cha cha to one of Jackson's most iconic songs, "Rhythm Nation." Daniella was concerned about the difficulty of controlling their limbs, as the speed of the dance exacerbates the challenge of their height difference. But Iman welcomed the challenge. And it seemed he rose to the occasion, as the judges' responses were mostly positive. "What's really important [in this competition] is to be memorable," said Hough. "Because that's what people remember, that's who they vote for, and you guys delivered a really memorable performance." It helped that Iman and Daniella looked absolutely fierce in their black military-esque music video tribute costumes. Score: 35 out of 40

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: JoJo and her partner went into the week following their most unsettling night of the competition. To many people's shock, the possible frontrunners were in the bottom two last week and had to be saved by the judges. But this week, they came out swinging. The duo looked stunning in matching black-with-red-accents dresses for their performance of the salsa to Jackson's song "Feedback." A highlight of their routine was an impressive lift early on and the judges liked that plus everything else they saw. Said Inaba to JoJo: "This is the most intense competition we have ever seen in the history of Dancing With the Stars and a lot of it has to do with you because you continue to come out here and do incredible performances." Goodman called them a "fantastic dream team." Score: 39 out of 40

After the regular rounds and an intermission performance by last year's competition winner Kaitlyn Bristowe and other dancers (as a promotion of the coming Dancing With the Stars tour), the time came for dance battles, where couples perform side by side for bonus points from one particular judge. Suni and Sasha beat Jimmie and Emma in a salsa dance for Bruno's points. JoJo and Jenna beat… basically their perfect counterparts Olivia and Val (Olivia and JoJo are the youngsters/influencers of the cast and Jenna and Val are married) in a rumba dance — a first for both celebrities — for Inaba's points.

Then Melora and Artem took on Iman and Daniella in a foxtrot. Hough noted the competition was closer than he expected (implying surprise at Iman's performance), but ultimately awarded his points to Melora. Finally, Cody and Cheryl faced off against Amanda and Alan in a cha cha performance. Goodman awarded his points to Amanda.

When the public voting was closed and votes were combined with judges' scores from the night, the first celebrity put through to the semi-finals was Suni. The bottom three were Melora, Jimmie, and Olivia. The first cut of the night was not all that surprising. That's right, influencer Olivia Jade's journey ended, as she was the unsavable last place competitor.

That meant judges had to choose to save Melora or Jimmie. The writing was on the wall all episode, as one had the lowest scores and the other has been a consistent performer. Alas, country singer Jimmie Allen was sent home, and with it, the semi-finals lineup was set. The remaining six celebrities and their professional partners will compete next week to get one step closer to the mirrorball trophy.