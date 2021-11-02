Dancing With the Stars recap: See who was the champion of Queen night

The celebrities had to dance twice to keep their spot in the ballroom.

Sorry Tyra Banks, my Freddie Mercury energy is waning because of all the leftover Hershey's Kisses I just consumed from last night's trick or treating fail. Was your Oct. 31 doorstep turnout as non-existent as mine? Maybe that's what was troubling the particularly dour Len Goodman during Queen night on Dancing With the Stars. His Halloween holiday was a bust!

It's time for someone to bite the dust!

Freddie Mercury Credit: Freddie Mercury/YouTube

The Miz and Witney Carson: The wrestler's dad provided an unfiltered assessment of his son's dancing during rehearsals while making a bold prediction that his boy will make it to the finals. Performing a tense foxtrot isn't the best way to go about it. "You were a bit tight at the beginning, very muscular," said Tonioli. "It has to be a little more fluid." Score: 32 out of 40

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: The Olympian checked in with her gymnastic coach, who was disappointed to see that she ended up in the bottom two last week. His pep talk for Monday's paso doble? Suck it up. Don't conserve energy. As Suni says cheerfully, "He always knows the best thing to say!" She managed to heed her coach's advice, completing her performance despite suffering from an upset stomach. She dashed offstage as soon as her number was over, leaving Sasha to hear the feedback. "You did so well honey, in spite of not feeling well. You rocked the paso doble," said Tonioli. Score: 33 out of 40

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: The Talk host uses her off time to teach online fitness classes, but no amount of extra-curricular cardio seemed to help with her underwhelming jive that featured one too many lifts. "You set such a high standard for yourself," said Hough. "It wasn't bad but it wasn't your best dance." Score: 33 out of 40

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: The baller had the best night of his life last week when his contemporary performance went viral (it certainly got a zillion clicks on our website). His paso doble wasn't nearly as dynamic, but it's hard not to root for this underdog. Says Tonioli, "One thing is for sure, this basketball legend is now an accomplished dancer." Score: 32 out of 40

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: The duo had a downer discussion about how the Peloton instructor lost a pal to addiction before dancing the foxtrot to "You're My Best Friend." "They always say the best way to express your grief is to continue living to the fullest," said Inaba. "Tonight, I saw true joy in your dancing. You were open and free and you were relaxed. It made me really happy." Score: 34 out of 40

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: For some reason, Queen's music reminds Melora of working on The Bold Type on Freeform. Cue: bringing her costars into the rehearsal hall! Anyway, she did the foxtrot to "Killer Queen." "It had sophistication, it had elegance, it had style," said Goodman. "I thought it was an all-around polished performance." Score: 36 out of 40

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: After stressing a little too much in the rehearsal package, the influencer dazzled with her quickstep to "Fat Bottomed Girls." "What set you apart in this competition is that you are so light on your feet but you use the floor in a beautiful way," said Inaba. "Fantastic job." Score: 38 out of 40

DANCING WITH THE STARS 'Dancing With the Stars'

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: I feel for the pros like Emma who have to constantly travel to rehearse with their celebrity partners. But the on-the-move practicing doesn't seem to hurt Jimmie, who pulled off a spirited Viennese waltz. "You have been working so hard on your lines," said Inaba. "When you started your show there wasn't a lot dancing happening. What I see now is full-on beautiful lines. Well done." Score: 38 out of 40

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: The bedazzled performer loves to incorporate Queen songs in her concerts; apparently, Freddy Mercury has truly changed her life! Clearly, that passion helped her tolerate the challenge of having to dance the tango to the very eclectic "Body Language." "Slinky, sexy cool excellent," said Tonioli. Score: 39 out of 40

Round two for bonus points (which also helps to fill up the two-hour timeslot):

The first three celebs had to dance the jive to "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." The relay began with The Miz, followed by a "swaggy" Iman and ending with Cody. Iman earned bonus points from Inaba and Hough while Cody got points from Goodman and Tonioli. Sorry, Miz!

The next three celebs — JoJo, Olivia, and Jimmy — were tasked with performing the foxtrot to "Pressure." Olivia earned bonus points from all four judges.

Gotta love live TV! Nothing that Tyra said before the final package was caught on audio, making the recorded crowd applause sound more awkward than normal. The final three celebs — Amanda, Suni, and Melora — went on to dance the Viennese waltz to "We Are the Champions." Amanda earned bonus points from Hough, Melora earned bonus points from Goodman and Tonioli, and a sickly Suni earned bonus points from Inaba.

The bottom two couples for the night were JoJo and Jenna (whut) and The Miz and Witney. In the most anticlimactic ending this season, everybody saved Jojo. Bye-bye to the super fun wrestler! "It was an honor to be on this dance floor!" he exclaimed. We'll miss you, bro.

Next week is Janet Jackson night! There's also a double elimination.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.