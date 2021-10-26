Not one but two couples earned a perfect 40 during week 6. But someone still had to go.

Oh, the horror! Did you get a load of Derek Hough's neck and Carrie Ann Inaba's forehead on tonight's Dancing With the Stars? At least the biggest fright on the Halloween-themed night didn't come from Tyra Banks, who looked rather bewitching in her gauzy mummy wear. I think she's finally earned her first 10 this season!

So who else scared up some great scores during week 6?

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong: The reality star says she got her fighter spirit from growing up in Detroit, but her Argentine tango didn't pack a lot of punch. "You spun a web that absolutely captured the flavor of Argentine tango, well done," said Goodman. Score: 32 out of 40

The Miz and Witney Carson: Killer costume, wrestle boy! The WWE superstar and his perfect partner probably got to open the show because of their excellent Hellraiser costumes. I don't think their Paso doble tore my soul apart (like what was promised from the original movie), but it sure was fun to see Witney in a spiky bald cap. "Well, Mike I've got to say you've nailed it," said a punny Len Goodman. "It was a mix of aggression and expression. I would have liked a little stronger posture. Overall it was no nightmare." Score: 34 out of 40

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: I've got a cold heart when it comes to family dedications. But when the actress reminded us how, at 54, she still has her parents, I got a bit verklempt. "I think Melora has already won this competition, as far as I'm concerned," said mommy Hardin before her daughter went off to perform a jive. Precious! "You played it with such wit, such sense of humor," said Tonioli. "The way you were playing off each other was absolutely delicious." Score: 34 out of 40

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: "Maybe people just don't like me." Oh, Olivia, I don't want to be the one to explain why you were in the bottom two last week, but I have my suspicions. I also think you should have been the one to go, not Sporty Spice. But here you are for another week, performing a Paso doble. "Olivia, I don't know why you were in the bottom two. I think you have done an amazing job all season," said Hough. "That was a difficult routine and you did such a great job." Score: 36 out of 40

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: Look, we know she can move. But my least favorite part of the show is when the Olympian shows up in a rehearsal video and attempts to appear charismatic. She doesn't even scare interesting! Her lack of sparkle will eventually get her kicked out of the ballroom, but her tango will keep her around for at least another three weeks. "I liked your frame, lots of good movement," said Goodman. "Your footwork was a little hit and miss but you got right into character. I so enjoyed watching that." Score: 36 out of 40

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: The Talk co-host had to wear that icky makeup from Saw to dance the Argentine tango. She was "nervous about this one," but her worries were clearly in vain: they got to perform last! "That was a very challenging routine. I love seeing the package and I love seeing you struggle," said Hough. "For me, that was a 10." Score: 38 out of 40

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: Goodman wasn't the only one who's been waiting for the Peloton instructor to "show his potential." His cha-cha inspired by American Psycho finally helped everyone to forget about his rather forgettable first month on the show. "Cody, I am scared of you. You were amazing tonight," said Inaba. "That connection, I love the building, knees slid into Cheryl and almost collided but it took you out of your mind. You danced together as one!" Score: 36 out of 40

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: The pro had her work cut out for her, having to choreograph a contemporary dance that's supposed to reflect the horror of A Quiet Place. Huh? But the singer embraced the challenge, lost himself in the music, and performed his best number yet. No wonder he was brought to tears after it was over. "I loved it," said Goodman. "It had control, it had emotion, it held my attention, and I thought that music was really tricky and yet you managed to dance right along with it. Well done." Score: 38 out of 40

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: After coming down from Cloud No. 495 (where she was apparently celebrating last week's perfect score), the influencer dressed up as Pennywise to dance jazz, perform an aerial, and eat Jenna's faux arm to Cole Porter's "Anything Goes." Frightening! But scary good. Has she already figured out where to display her mirror ball trophy at home? "It is terrifying and absolutely brilliant, you turned a nightmare into a work of art," said Tonioli. Perfect score

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: It's too bad every week wasn't contemporary week on DWTS; Iman would kill it! That delightful baller is not going to win the competition but how fun it's been to watch him throw that tiny human around the dance floor. "Is it me? Holy cow! That was genius!" said Inaba. "You transported us to another world. My mind was blown. It was sheer perfection." Perfect score

The bottom two couples were Suni and Sasha and Kenya and Brandon. Inaba, Tonioli, Hough, and Goodman saved Suni, so Kenya was history. Another older dancer gets the boot so DWTS can retain that younger demo, y'all!

Next week is Queen-themed. No one is gonna wanna dance to "Another One Bites the Dust," right?