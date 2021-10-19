Dancing With the Stars recap: Look who earned a perfect score on Grease night

Finally, the opening number on Dancing With the Stars we've been waiting for! How nifty to see Sharna Burgess as a schoolmarm and Pasha Pashkov as a greaser on the main stage. Boo that Olivia Newton-John couldn't appear in the ballroom to deliver her little chestnuts about the 1978 movie Grease, the inspiration behind Monday's edition of DWTS. Do you know what else is a crime? Tyra Banks admitting to seeing Grease for the first time on Saturday.

Let's rumble!

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: Family stories in the rehearsal packages are often incongruent to the night's theme. But seeing the baller, his wife Teyana Taylor, and their toddler in matching leather jackets for their wedding definitely helped to sell his Viennese waltz to "Hopelessly Devoted." He's a lover, glitter gawkers! "It had a gentleness that I liked so much. Your technique isn't great. The thing is you try so hard that I find it difficult to criticize you," said Len Goodman. "My mother used to say never knock a tryer. And you try so much." Score: 28 out of 40

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: What a crazy journey for this duo. But they're healthy and still in the game, and got to perform the final number — a quickstep — to "We Go Together." "It really had the quite of sense of uplifting celebration of everything Grease," said Bruno Tonioli. "Great performance. You really have to work on the sections [involving holds] and the footwork. These days we cannot let that go. I know you have not had that much time to work together." Score: 32 out of 40

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: The singer mouthing the words to "Sandy" was as sweet as his foxtrot. "There's a flare about your dancing," said Goodman. "I don't always think the technique is overly great, but you come out with enthusiasm and I think that's such a great trait." Score: 34 out of 40

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong: In her best performance this year, the Real Housewife danced a sensual Rumba. "That opening half split was tunning," said Derek Hough. "Listen you can either sink or swim. Babe, you swam." Score: 36 out of 40

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko: Apparently, Sporty lacks confidence in her dancing. Chin up, Spice Girl! You get to dance the quickstep to "You're the One That I Want." Also, you've got great guns. "Confidence isn't something you have. Confidence is something you do, and you did that," said Hough. "You were phenomenal out there." Score: 36 out of 40

The Miz and Witney Carson: The WWE wrestler was definitely the lucky one Monday; he got to wear a pompadour and jazz dance to "Greased Lightning." His enthusiasm gets the best of him but the judges don't seem to mind – at least at this stage. "Go Miz lightning! You are living the dream. You matched the energy. You came out and thrilled us," said Carrie Ann Inaba. "You rushed for half of the song but I know that's because you loved it." Score: 32 out of 40

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: The beauty blogger attended an all-girl school growing up so she never got to foxtrot with a leather-clad Danny Zuko-type — until now. She and her blonde wig opened the show to "Summer Nights." "I think if Sandy and Danny were to dance the foxtrot, it would look a lot like that," said Goodman. "Val, your choreography is just great." Score: 36 out of 40.

DANCING WITH THE STARS 'Dancing With the Stars' | Credit: Christopher Willard/abc

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: A childhood of gymnastic practice made it impossible for the Olympian to go to school dances. So look who got to dance the Charleston as Grease's Cha-Cha to "Born to Hand Jive?" Yep, the most-anti Cha-Cha in the cast! "I thought it was fantastic. I thought you did a great job," said Inaba. "Just for you though, I want to keep pushing you. Some of your movements can be more aggressive." Score: 36 out of 40

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: After an awkward pillow fight in the rehearsal hall, the bubble-gum chewing actress Rizzo'ed her way through a Viennese waltz to "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee." I hope Artem is having as much fun dancing with Melora as I am watching her. She's the ginchiest. "Melora you are the gift that keeps on giving. That intro was straight out of the musical. You always bring the theatrics," said Hough. "You're amazing." Score: 36 out of 40

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: Grease star Didi Conn (Frenchi) made a surprise visit via Zoom to give Amanda a pep talk before she performed a Viennese waltz to "Beauty School Dropout." And former teen idol Frankie Avalon was there to sing it! As much as I enjoy Amanda's dancing, I really just wanted to stare at Frankie, instead. The ol' boy still has it. "When it comes to beauty and legs, you have nothing to fear. In fact, you have plenty to spare," said Tonioli. "You stepped out of a dream and into an enchanting Viennese waltz. Splendid!" Score: 39 out of 40

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: Didi made a repeat appearance to inspire JoJo's foxtrot to "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee" — and to remind us all that she and Olivia are still friends today. Sweet! Sweeter still: JoJo and Jenna dressed as Frenchie and Sandy for a terrific performance. Finally, we saw two women dancing as a pair of loving friends. Simply beautiful. "You have infected my brain with the quality of the technique. You have infected my heart with the artistry you produced," said Goodman, who stood to give his critique. "It was superb." Score: Perfect 40

The bottom two couples were Mel C and Gleb and Olivia and Val. Wow!

Hough saved Olivia while Inaba and Tonioli kept Mel C. But Goodman had the last word... and he kept the beauty blogger. So long Sporty Spice!

Next week is Halloween-themed! Until then, I leave you with this.