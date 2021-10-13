Dancing With the Stars recap: Two couples get sent home on Villains' night

Villains' night on Dancing With the Stars should come with endless costume possibilities. Sadly, there were no depictions of anti-vaxxers or window-smashing insurrectionists. Just a bunch of Disney baddos, y'all. Let's see who got to play the ugly step-monster on this double-elimination night (and NO, it wasn't the Lycra-covered Tyra Banks. Don't be mean!).

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess: The note from Monday was to cool the loverly looks, so the duo dressed up as knife-wielding pirates for their Paso doble. And what a deliciously explosive set! Even Green was impressed enough to call out the crew's good work. "I liked the aggression you showed; that was really lovely," said Len Goodman. "I would really like it, Brian, if you lifted your diaphragm." "You had more firepower; you are fully loaded," added Bruno Tonioli. "A couple of mistakes, but you are going in the right direction." Score: 27 out of 40/52 out of 80 for both nights

Dancing With the Stars Credit: Eric McCandless/abc

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong: The real housewife from Atlanta said she could definitely relate to playing the Evil Queen during her Viennese waltz. She wore the crown well (and that's not a bad thing). "Basically, it was a lovely dance in 3, 4 times, and it was done very, very well," said Goodman. "This evil queen was a vibe," added Derek Hough. "I was so into it." Score: 30 out of 40/59 out of 80

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold: If I can't remember Kaa from The Jungle Book, I certainly don't see how the Bachelor can. Whatever; all that matters is he gets to wear a snakeskin jacket and pants for his Paso doble. (His makeup triggered my trypophobia, though). "Nothing snaky about that. That was a solid performance," said Tonioli. "You have to refine now." Score: 31 out of 40/57 out of 80

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: The Peloton instructor, who I will probably call the Peloton instructor long after he leaves the stationery bike business, got to perform the Viennese waltz as Gaston from The Beauty and the Beast. "Technically, there are still some things to work on," said Hough. "Get lower in the legs." "I'm so happy to see you in a full production, able to exploit your talents because you've got it," added Tonioli. Score: 31 out of 40/58 out of 80

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: Aladdin is Iman's favorite movie, so he thinks he'll make a fine Jafar in his Argentine tango. He certainly has the charm; he's a good little (or big) date at California Adventure for the lil' Dani. She's so easy to flip over his head, too! "That opening and ending lift was iconic," said Hough. "That was a moment. I just felt that in the room." "I'm truly blown away," added Carrie Ann Inaba. "That was truly one of the most magical performances on this show." Score: 33 out of 40/63 out of 80

The Miz and Witney Carson: The pro wrestler continued his good-time stint on the show by dressing up as Scar from The Lion King for his Argentine tango. Playing the bad guys comes naturally for The Miz; he's a villain in the ring, too! Fortunately, this performance didn't get the boos he's grown accustomed to. "The men are on fire tonight. What is happening," said Inaba. "The specificity of movement tonight was on fire." "Lovely moments of Argentine tango, all mixed up with a really theatrical performance," added Hough. Score: 34 out of 40/65 out of 80

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: The country hipster got to jazz it up to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" at the top of the show — and as Captain Hook, too! Very apropos since he appeared to cuss like a sailor when the judges shared their generous scores. "I liked the concept, the story within the dance," said Goodman. "You are surprising me each week. Well done, Jimmy." "Jimmy, you got me hooked!" added Tonioli. "That was a bad-ass routine." Score: 35 out of 40/67 out of 80

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko: Sporty looked terrific as a "fierce" Maleficent in her Viennese waltz to a very dark "Once Upon a Dream" from Sleeping Beauty. "That was your best dance by far," said Inaba. "You went from Sporty to the queen of evil, sensual, powerful. The continuation of the movement was so languid and sensuous. Well done." Score: 35 out of 40/66 out of 80

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: Channeling one of the sisters on Hocus Pocus helped the Olympian break out of her shell. Or maybe it was the red wig? Either way, her Viennese waltz to "I Put a Spell on You" was magic (cliché alert!). "You're finally really going there; you can feel the energy," said Inaba. "Finally, I feel the performance has matched the technique." "Bewitching, my darling!" added Tonioli. Score: 35 out of 40/68 out of 80

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: JoJo knows her way around haters. "I've had the whole world against me at times," she told her partner. So she channeled her anti-bullying energy in her Paso doble as Mal from Descendants 2. And didn't they look wicked good? "I didn't think it was your best dance. It felt a little hectic," said Inaba. Added Goodman, "Well, it possibly could have been hectic, but for me, it had control." Score (which should have gone up a point or two after that inspirational speech about haters): 35 out of 40/70 out of 80

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: The influencer got the more obscure villain, Ernesto de la Cruz from Coco, as her alter-ego for a Jazz dance to "Remember Me." So did her performance live up to the song? "There's a saying I could have danced for joy, and this was such a joyous performance," said Goodman. Score: 35 out of 40/70 out of 80

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: Cruella, I mean the co-host of The Talk, got to close the show with an excellent Paso doble. It's been her dream to dance since season 1! "It had a feeling of menace," said Goodman. "Lovely interpretation, Alan, of the music." "Devilishly stylish with a hint of danger," added Tonioli. "A slight misstep. Otherwise, it could have been perfection." Score: 36 out of 40/68 out of 80

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: The actress got a visit from season 28 contestant — and fellow costar from The Office — Kate Flannery before she danced a little jazz as Mother Gothel from Tangled. She sang her song, too. Adorbs! "This is the kind of thing we want to see, big and bold," said Inaba. "It was a hair safe, but it was amazing." "That had wit, it had charm, it was truly delightful," added Goodman, who gave her the first 10 of the season. Score: 37 out of 40/73 out of 80

The bottom three were Brian and Sharna, Matt and Lindsay, and Kenya and Brandon. Brian and Sharna were sent home first. The judges didn't even get a chance to save them! Tonioli and Inaba saved Matt and Lindsay, Hough saved Kenya and Brandon, so Goodman had the final say: he eliminated the Bachelor.

Next Monday is Grease night!