Dancing With the Stars recap: Look who earned the first 9s of the season

Hey, it's the Happiest Place on Earth! That's what happens when it's Disney Heroes night on Dancing With the Stars: everyone gets a pass to hang out mask-free with Mickey and Minnie in front of Cinderella's castle. And speaking of delightful surprises, check out Tyra Banks and her best dress yet — a chocolate and vanilla-swirled confection that didn't give me a sugar rush.

Now let's see how the duos incorporated the first-ever Mickey Dance Challenge — a sequence of jazz-hand-like movements that aren't so easy to fold into a quick step or a rumba.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess: It pays to be the season's most romantic duo: the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor got to dress as Prince Charming and dance a passion-filled waltz with his Snow White. Unfortunately, the judges weren't feeling the love. "It was so much kissin' and cuddlin'," Len Goodman said. "Too much sweetness gives you a toothache," added Bruno Tonioli. "I know you love each other, but more sweeping drive. More power." Score: 25 out of 40

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold: Apparently, the Bachelor is often confused for Frozone from The Incredibles, so he embraced the idea of wearing a body-hugging unitard to perform the quickstep. "We've got to still work on your technique," said Carrie Ann Inaba. "I admire your tenacity and work ethic," added Goodman. "Your technique wasn't great, but it was fast, and it was energetic, and I enjoy watching you every week. Score: 26 out of 40

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: Look who's feeling better to jive! The Peloton instructor and his pro partner are back from quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. "You've got to finish your movements a hair more," said Inaba. "It was too much side by side; there wasn't enough of what I would consider a jive in there," added Goodman. "You're a fit guy, and the jive should be right up your street." Score: 27 out of 40

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong: The Real Housewives of Atlanta star dedicated her Moana-inspired, contemporary dance to her miracle baby. "Kenya, there was such a freedom in your expression," said Inaba. "But there were two little mishaps." "It fell a little timid at first," said Derek Hough. "Yeah, there was a little lift moment, but that was probably on Brandon." Score: 29 out of 40

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: The baller has two daughters — and he hand-delivered them??? The producers pulled the 9-1-1 audio that proved how Iman had to come to the rescue for his pregnant wife. If that doesn't deserve the last foxtrot of the night to "Let It Go," I don't know what does. "It's obvious you are great at delivering, and you delivered a really elegant foxtrot," said Goodman. Score: 30 out of 40

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: The singer got to show off some sweet pictures of his father, who died of kidney failure in 2019. So this Mulan-inspired Paso doble is for you, pop. "There was dignity, there was passion," said Inaba. "Everything about that dance, it was delicious. I loved it." Continued Hough, "My favorite Mickey Dance Challenge so far!" Score: 30 out of 40

The Miz and Witney Carson: Disney Heroes night was made for The Miz; no one else could pull off the body makeup and parachute pants. And boy did he bring the magic to his quickstep! "You're really light on your feet for a great big bruising guy," said Goodman. Score: 31 out of 40

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko: Are you winded, Sporty? That was one helluva aerobics number to "Step in Time," though the duo skipped a beat when trying to incorporate the Mickey Challenge. "This was like a full musical production!" said Hough. "Overall, fantastic." "That was jam-packed with move after move," added Inaba. Score: 31 out of 40

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: Not everybody can look great in a pair of Mickey's ears, but Amanda can. She sure can rock a satin gown, too. Pulling off the Mickey challenge, however, took a bit of work. Not that the judges seemed to care about the way they didn't sync the jumps. "I love the way you move; every fiber in your muscles is working," said Hough. "Both of you, thank you for ice candy," added Tonioli. "Effortless, easy, natural." Score: 32 out of 40

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: The Olympian helped to plug Lin-Manuel Miranda's new Encanto and got to dance the salsa to one of the movie's bouncy tunes. "I loved seeing you open up more and more each week," said Hough. "Well done." "You're getting free-er and able to express more every week," continued Tonioli. Score: 33 out of 40

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: The whole point of JoJo's coming out party in the ballroom is for her to play the girl who dances with a girl, so I didn't love how Jenna made her the prince in this Viennese waltz to "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes." And on that note, why couldn't Jenna dress as the dude since she's basically leading, anyway? Yes, I know: JoJo said she loved playing royalty. But if the show is going to continue with the same-sex couplings — which I hope they do — they're going to have to shed the traditional roles and figure out a more progressive way to showcase our LGBTQ friends. Anyway, the dance was great. "It was beautifully danced, your footwork was fantastic, and I enjoyed watching you so much," said Goodman. "You two are a dream come true," added Tonioli. "This was a Viennese waltz for the 21st Century." Well, no, not really. But it earned the first 9s of the season! Score: 35 out of 40

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: The influencer says she's getting more comfortable with the competition and acknowledged how "Val is honestly the best." He really is, especially when it comes to incorporating the Mickey Challenge into the Lion King-themed samba. "You are becoming one of my favorite performers on the show," said Hough. "I loved almost everything about that," added Inaba. "I love the chemistry and the trust you have with each other." And look, more 9s! Score: 35 out of 40

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev. The Office star brought her actor-husband of 24 years to Disneyland — and took an obligatory ride on the Jungle Cruise — before performing a fantastic quick step that paid tribute to The Jungle Book. "The best quick step I've seen so far this season," said Tonioli. "The actual content was brilliant." "That was by far your best dance," continued Goodman. "Never doubt yourself. You are a dancer." Score: 36 out of 40

Bonus points were added to the couple who best incorporated the Mickey Challenge — Jimmie and Emma! And because we're back tomorrow for Villains Night, there are no eliminations. Meet back in the ballroom in 24 hours, my little gems!

