Dancing With the Stars recap: The finals are gonna be lit!

It's the semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars and Tyra Banks claims that it's "anybody's guess" who will win this season. Is it really, sequin nation? I think we already have a winner and it starts and ends with her two zillion Instagram and TikTok followers. But sure, I'll play along! The bustle in the ballroom has certainly surprised me before.

First up: the redemption round. And watch yourself, dancers: the whip-cracking Carrie Ann Inaba is docking points for lifts!

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: The aggressively-tanned Bruno Tonioli advised the Peloton instructor that dancing their redemption salsa is "all about your pelvis" — where, um, Cheryl looked to get caught during their opening performance. But I guess that was intentional? Anyway, Tonioli seemed pleased. "The race to the finale starts with a bang! You really got the excitement going," he said. Score: 35 out of 40

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: I'm still processing how The Office star was in last week's bottom two. It ain't right! To redeem herself, Len Goodman suggested that she and Artem revisit their rumba from week 2. But first, loosen up those hips, Melora, by making them "oily," he insists. Oy! "Mission accomplished," Goodman said. "Tutti Frutti, what a booty. That was working. Terrific routine. Lots of interesting choreography. I thought it was fantastic." Score: 36 out of 40

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: Eager to bring out the Olympian's "full expression," Inaba asked for a re-do of the couple's foxtrot from week 3. "I am loving Suni 2.0," said Derek Hough. "It really is amazing to see. So much fun and so much joy, a lightness about you. The frame was a little bouncy… but otherwise honey (honey? You don't call Melora honey) there's so much to be proud about." Score: 37 out of 40

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: Hough told the baller (who dubbed the judge "the Michael Jordan of the ballroom") to revisit his week three tango and to "capitalize on your size" while doing it. He did! "You just debunked the myth that it's impossible to have a beautiful frame with a height difference." Score: 37 out of 40

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: The self-described "old grumpy" Goodman told the couple to bring back their week 1 tango and add more body contact while doing it. "I asked you to get body contact and I saw that throughout," Goodman said afterward. "I saw attack; aggression. Great movement across the floor. Fabulous." Score: 39 out of 40

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: The girls went gaga over Goodman before he told them to inject more ooziness into their Argentine tango from week 3. They did! "I'll tell you that was bloody brilliant," Goodman said afterward. And yes, Tyra, the cheeky Brit can say bloody on TV. Perfect score

After a sick pop and lock freestyle by the badass dance troupe, it was onto round two.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: The actress introduced her good buddy Hunter Austin (the subject of Melora's upcoming documentary Thunder, Hunter & Me) before dancing contemporary in (blissfully) flat shoes to Imagine Dragon's "Thunder." "I like the way the dance absolutely mirrored the music, I thought it was lovely," said Goodman. "It was full of attack, it was full of purpose." Score: 36 out of 40

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: Cody talked about how he gets to be both flamboyant and authentic in the ballroom. Then, he Argentine tangoed. "You brought the drama to the dance," said Inaba. Score: 36 out of 40

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: The Olympian didn't think she'd make it this far but her contemporary demonstrated that she definitely deserved a place in the semi-finals. "Your lift, your jumps, were absolutely weightless; you could have done it all on your own," said Tonioli. "It's so good to see you actually be able to express yourself." Score: 38 out of 40

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: As a pro baller, Iman is used to getting to the finals but not going the distance, so his jazz dance took on a greater sense of urgency (and not just because he got to dance to his wife's duet with Kanye West Ye. "More lifts than Uber! And they were spectacular," said Goodman, who also appreciated Iman's decision to go shirtless. "Our bodies are so similar, though I have a few more tattoos." Score: 38 out of 40

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: The YouTube personality lost her grandpa recently so she brought in grandma to watch her rehearse the contemporary. Sweet! Also, good call by Jojo because everyone loved seeing the ol' girl in the ballroom. "That was an amazing demonstration of all that you are," said Inaba. Perfect score (though Hough wanted it to be 41 because he screamed 11)

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: The co-host of The Talk remembered how she held her husband Nick Cordero's hand in the hospital last year before he succumbed to the cruelty that is COVID-19. Her contemporary, danced to the song he wrote, was for him. "He's proud of you and he's smiling for you," said Tonioli. How do you not give her performance a perfect score? You just do. So they did.

The bottom three on Monday were Amanda and Alan, Suni and Sasha, and Melora and Artem. Melora was eliminated without judge input and was quickly whisked off the stage. Harsh!

All the judges saved Amanda so Suni was sent home.

Next week is the finals!

