Billions recap: The downfall of Chuck Rhoades

At the very beginning of this week's episode, Billions teases the idea that there could actually be peace between Chuck (Paul Giamatti) and Prince (Corey Stoll). Sure, Prince rejects Chuck's offer to take some of the land he purchased for the Olympics off his hand and put it into the State Land Bank, where it could do the public some good; "I'm not in the business of buying high and selling low," he says, but he assures Chuck that he's moved on from this battle over the Olympics and is looking ahead toward the future, suggesting an uneasy peace.

We know better though. Mike Prince just taking the loss lying down? With no retaliation? Not a chance. Prince starts floating the idea of removing Chuck as the Attorney General, and Kate (Condola Rashad) tells him that while it's technically doable, it's very difficult. Basically he needs to force a vote in the senate, and get two-thirds of the vote on his side. Considering many of these politicians aren't interested in rocking the boat and need little in terms of favors, it's no easy task.

While Prince attempts to wrangle some politicians to his cause, starting with Governor Sweeney (Matt Servitto), the office gets a visit from Mafee (Dan Soder) and Dollar Bill, the former Axe Cap employees who started their own firm after Axe was ousted by Prince. Everything seems chummy and friendly until Taylor discovers that they're trying to poach Tuk and Ben Kim from their roster. Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) and Philip (Toney Goins) form a rare partnership in order to keep Ben and Tuk at MPC, which gives us a wonderful scene of Taylor absolutely thrashing Dollar Bill and Mafee for trying something so underhanded when they're supposed to be friends.

Anyways, back to the main story. While Prince is secretly working to oust his rival, Chuck is oblivious and continuing on his crusade against the city's billionaires. Riding high on his ability to get the Olympics bid killed, he's now taking on a private park where many local wealthy residents congregate, including former foes Krakow (Danny Strong) and Lazaara (Wayne Duvall). Chuck has visions of "unlocking the city," using his legal prowess to start chipping away at the extravagant private property in New York and free it up for "the people."

Here's the thing though: Prince and his pals knew that this is exactly what Chuck would do. They set him up from the beginning, there was no way Chuck was going to be able to make the park public, and now Prince is able to push for a special senate session accusing Chuck of using his post for personal vendettas.

The entirety of this plot is mostly a great excuse to build towards a soaring Paul Giamatti monologue, which is never a bad idea. Once Chuck realizes there's a real chance he could be ousted as AG, he's ready to defend himself, and given time before the senate he gives a rousing speech about public service, equality, the fight for justice, and ridding the system of corruption. "God, he's good at this," says Prince, and Billions knows exactly what we're here for. Sure, we love the plotting and the twists and turns, but few things are better than watching Giamatti absolutely feast on a monologue.

And yet, it's all for naught. Prince has gotten to everyone he needs to, and Chuck not only loses his closest ally in the senate, but also loses his post as AG. Perhaps this isn't as shocking as Axe getting ousted last season, but this is still a seismic shift in the show. What could be next for Chuck? What does this mean for his rivalry with Prince? Where does the show go as we head towards the finale and a seventh season? This season has had its ups and downs, struggling to find its footing at times without Axe, but as we near the end it feels like the show is working hard to create a new normal, and craft new character dynamics to hopefully keep things fresh.

