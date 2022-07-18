Big Brother recap: A new Head of Household is crowned

A new potential target emerges once the dust has settled.

With Paloma leaving the game last week for personal reasons, this season of Big Brother has already been seriously shaken up. Some initial alliances that were formed are now shifting, and some targets that were meant to go home are now still in the game. That means that this week's HOH is incredibly important.

At the end of last Thursday's episode we saw a few players punch their ticket to the second and final leg of the latest HOH competition. As Sunday's episode kicks off, it's time to crown the new Head of Household, as Taylor, Monte, Ameerah, Jasmine, Kyle, Michael and Joseph square off in a "pie eating contest" where the contestants are asked True or False questions about the BB Hotel and then have to thrust their faces into pies and find a "T" or "F" to correctly answer the question and then buzz in. Each round someone is eliminated if they don't get the right answer or if they're the slowest to buzz in.

After a few rounds it comes down to Ameerah, Jasmine, and Michael battling it out to move on as the final two in the competition. Searching around in the biggest pies yet, Ameerah ends up with the wrong answer, leaving Jasmine and Michael to square off for control of this week's nominations. Jasmine is the first to buzz in, and she comes in with the correct answer. It's a pretty great moment for her, as she barely made it out of the first leg of the competition after spraining her ankle, so getting the win here is huge.

Now, alliances are being tested, and we're seeing if Taylor is still, for some reason, the enemy in the house. There's a lot of people who still want her out, but the tides might be shifting a bit. She's obviously getting a bit more time to make friends and alliances now, and other players are seeing that she could be valuable to keep around. For instance, Michael thinks she's not only a smart player who's probably down to make big moves, but also recognizes she can be used as a shield for himself later in the game.

While there's a few haphazard alliances floating around right now — Nicole lets her Final 2 buddy Daniel know that she's working with Ameerah, Monte, Kyle, and Alyssa, and in general a lot of the guys and girls seem aligned purely based on gender — there's not a lot of solid direction for this week's nominations. Funnily enough, Pooch thinks he has a great read on the house and comes up with a plan that he really thinks is brilliant. He tells Jasmine, and everyone else who will listen, that he's willing to go on the block as a pawn (his suggestion is to sit next to Brittany) so that Taylor has no chance to win the veto, and then the house can backdoor her.

Jasmine plays both sides in her conversations, telling both Pooch and Taylor that they're going up as pawns this week. Of course that doesn't make sense, because Pooch being a pawn doesn't work if Taylor is on the block as well. But for whatever reason, that's exactly what Justine ends up doing! She nominates Taylor and Pooch for eviction, seemingly not caring who goes home and instead choosing to let them battle it out for veto and then let the house majority send whoever they want home on eviction night.

