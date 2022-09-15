Big Brother recap: A crucial veto competition shakes up the week

With only five players left, important decisions are being made to get to the end.

Right now, we're at the point of the season on Big Brother where the veto can change the game more than any other power. Sure, winning HOH is great, but this late in the game there's no real power to it. Whoever holds the veto gets the most power, as they can change nominations and also essentially decide which players will be responsible for voting someone out of the house.

This is something Taylor knows, and she's actively planning her next move. When Monte won HOH he put Brittany and Alyssa on the block, with Brittany being his target. But things can change in an instant, and Taylor has her own plans for her game. She wants to win the veto and pull Brittany off the block so that Monte is forced to put Turner up, and then her and Brittany get to decide who to send home. And to be clear, she wants Turner gone, and Brittany would go along with that in a second.

Before getting to the veto competition, which includes one of the most boneheaded moments I've ever seen in a reality competition, the players all talk about what they'd do with the money if they win the game. Taylor talks about getting her life started again, buying her own house and making something for herself. Both Monte and Alyssa talk about using the money to help their families out, with Alyssa wanting her mom to retire and Monte wanting to help his brother realize his real estate dreams while also providing for his parents. Brittany gets emotional talking about how the money would really help her and her husband start a family because she has issues carrying a pregnancy to term, and adoption or IVF might be their only, expensive option. Then there's Turner, who is of course a little odd, mentioning that he'd start a coffee shop, propose to his girlfriend, and "buy a $40 chameleon and name it Nolan." Sure, why not.

Alright, let's get to the veto. The players are woken up very early in the morning for this one, and they're given two minutes to get to the backyard "if they want to compete." For some reason, Monte doesn't seem to take this seriously. While everyone else is rushing to get to the yard, Monte is rinsing his face, using the washroom, really taking his time. And sure enough, Monte doesn't make it on time and he's disqualified from participating. Weirdly, the show and the players seem to move right past it, but I think it's completely unacceptable to miss a crucial veto competition at this stage of the game, especially when you've been talking about how important it is to keep nominations the same this week. If I was someone who made it to the end against Monte, I'd be telling the jury he doesn't deserve to win simply for not taking things seriously enough when it counted. How do you not make it to this crucial veto competition?

Anyways, with Monte sitting out he's hoping that Turner wins the veto, which involves building a puzzle of gears in order to move a cuckoo clock, so that nominations stay the same. Turner is good, he's neck and neck with Brittany the whole way—the less said about Alyssa's ability to do this game the better—but he can't quite get the job done. Instead Brittany, Monte's target, wins the veto, meaning she'll be pulling herself off the block.

That means Monte only has two options for a replacement nominee: Taylor or Turner. Brittany is the first to make her pitch to Monte, saying that if he doesn't put up Turner this week it's clear that he's working with him and not prioritizing his relationship with herself and Taylor. Unfortunately for Brittany, she's not the most delicate when it comes to this conversation. Rather than trying to persuade Monte she basically threatens him, telling him he'll be an easy target next week if Turner isn't on the block. It's a weird, aggressive move, especially considering that her closest ally just got voted out

When Monte tells Taylor about this conversation she looks hopeless. She sees what this means. It means she's going on the block because Monte won't risk Turner being voted out, and this way he can ideally keep both his allies, Turner and Taylor, in the house by voting Alyssa out. Taylor does make a good pitch. She tells Monte that if he really trusted her he'd put Turner on the block and trust that she'd vote for Alyssa and not take the opportunity to team up with Brittany and get Turner out. I have no idea if Taylor is being honest, but it's a good pitch.

In the end though Monte decides he can't risk his ally and his shield in this game. He puts Taylor up on the block and hopes that this leads to Alyssa being voted out. That certainly seems like the most likely outcome here, as even in the case of a tied vote Monte would have final say over who's sent to the jury house.

