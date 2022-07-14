As the reality of the game sinks in, some weird tension begins to permeate the house.

Big Brother recap: It's time for the first veto competition of the season

Things are starting to pick up on this week's Big Brother, now that Daniel has nominated the first two people for eviction. The fun of entering the house and getting to know each other is starting to subside, and the game is fully underway. You can always tell how casual everyone's feeling in the beginning, and how quickly that changes at the first nomination ceremony once it sinks in that someone will be going home just a few days into the game.

That seems to be especially true for Michael. He heads up to Daniel's room to talk things over, and Daniel does the expected, "it's nothing personal" comforting kind of speech, but, of course, Michael is his target. He wants the self-proclaimed superfan out of the house. What's great is that despite the conversation, Michael is fully panicking. He's building this whole narrative in his head where everyone thinks he's a weak player and now he needs to show them up. This happens with every single superfan that comes on the show! They get in their heads, they panic, and they end up making crucial mistakes that turn people against them. Terrance is an easy target because he's not well connected in the house, but if Michael is going to be super paranoid and all over the place, Daniel might not have much trouble convincing the house he should go, should nominations stay the same.

Now, let's talk a bit about who's finding allies in the house. Michael does the rounds asking other players if they'd be willing to play in the veto should he get a "Player's Choice," but no one is willing to rock the boat right now, so Michael finds himself alone.

Then there's Taylor. We get a scene where she's trying on some fancy dresses, having fun going around the house and embracing her Miss Michigan status, and for some reason this infuriates some of the other girls in the house, namely Paloma. Paloma seems to have a very weird obsession with belittling Taylor, saying that Taylor is only doing this to "get attention." I'm not even sure why that's a bad thing! And to me, it just looked like she was having fun with everyone else in the house! So far, the "Girl's Girls" alliance is mostly looking snobby and judgmental, and trust me, we're touching on that some more a little bit later.

But first, the veto competition. Indy, Turner, and Ameerah join Daniel, Michael, and Terrance as the players, with each of them facing off in a Medieval-themed competition where they must ride a mechanical horse along a rail and try to collect rings with a very floppy lance. Indy eliminates Turner first, and then Terrance's chance at safety vanishes when he loses to Ameerah. That leaves Daniel able to get his target out of the veto competition, but he can't get it done, as Michael wins and squares off against Ameerah in the final round. Both are very good at collecting the rings, and they need an extra round to decide a winner. In the end it's Michael who gets the job done and wins the veto, assuring that Daniel will have to pick a replacement nominee.

Which brings us back to Taylor. When she walks into a room where Paloma is talking game with a few of the girls, Paloma starts to tell her how the guys are really close and that they're clearly a threat that needs to be split up. Taylor, in the diary room, says she's not willing to make those gender-divided alliances just yet when it's still early in the game and she's not sure who to trust (a totally valid point of view!), and she expresses her reservations about Paloma to Monte, telling him what was said about the guys.

Monte, because he's a total fool, immediately goes to Paloma with this information, and Paloma turns up the Mean Girl energy and plays victim. She's teary-eyed and aghast that Taylor would lie like that, and everyone seems to buy her schtick. No one, other than Nicole, even thinks twice. They've all decided Taylor is a rat, a snake, any other name you can think of, and that she needs to go home. It's a little maddening to watch the whole house seemingly turn against her for talking game just like everyone else does, but Paloma establishing herself as a manipulative villain this early on is undoubtedly good for TV.

Anyways, Michael does pull himself off the block and Daniel does choose Taylor to replace him. With the whole house pitted against her, she's the clear target here, as Terrance's awful strategy of not doing anything in Week 1 might actually pay off. We'll see if the Backstage Pass twist shakes anything up before eviction night.

