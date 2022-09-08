Big Brother recap: A predictable week is lived up by a record breaking performance

With the nominations for this week all set, Michael is doing his best to make sure that his plan goes off without a hitch. Immediately after the eviction ceremony, Michael has a conversation with Alyssa and assures her that she's not going to be evicted this week, that he has every intention of sending Terrance to the jury house.

Terrance, for his part, doesn't plan to go down without a fight. He's very frustrated by the recent turn of events. He's rightly still mad that Kyle and Brittany used the situation with Kyle to benefit their game, and that's more than fair. But I also think he's just frustrated that The Afterparty ended up not working out, and now he's on the wrong end of the numbers.

So, Michael sits down with Terrance, tells him that he knows it's hard to be on the block again but that he knew he was going to be backdoored last week and Terrance was part of the plan and that's the reason he's on the block. Terrance doesn't deny any of it, but he does tell Michael that it was Turner who was the one holding the power that would make that backdoor possible, and that if he does head to the jury house he's going to be more than happy to share that Michael and Brittany withheld information about Kyle's racist comments until it was useful to them.

Terrance does have a point about Turner being the one to consider backdooring Michael, but he never really makes much of a case to put him up as a replacement nomination should the veto change anything. He's talking a big game about playing hard and not going down without a fight, but he also seems a little done with the game at this point now that he has so few options left.

Anyways, most of this strategy talk all comes down to whether the veto gets used or not, and this week's veto competition is the classic BB Comics. Because of the numbers only one houseguest will sit out the competition, and Turner is the one unlucky enough to not be playing for his safety. The rest of the players fly along the zipline and do their best to remember every detail of the customized comics covers. When the times are revealed, Taylor is the leader, with Terrance far behind, thwarting all hopes that he'd be able to pull himself off the block. But, of course, it's Michael, the unstoppable comp beast, who once again pulls out the win, beating Taylor by a solid three minutes. It's his sixth veto win, as he sets a new record, beating out Janelle and her five-win performance from the seventh season.

Michael winning again brings out more talk about how he needs to go home or else no other player is going to win this game, but this time it's Brittany going to Turner with the idea that they could be a Final 2. I don't think Brittany really has much intention of turning on Michael (though she'd be smart to target him! Big Brother is filled with players who came in second because they remained loyal to the eventual winner right to the end), but this conversation at least gets her some info. Turner mentions that Monte is a smart player who'd want to target Michael as well, which Brittany takes as a hint that the two are possibly working together.

Brittany says that she'd use this information to hopefully convince Michael to use the veto and backdoor Monte—she'd prefer Turner go home, but Michael won't go back on his promise—but all of this is mostly editing trying to make the inevitable not seem inevitable. In reality, this is a pretty dull week. Michael wants Terrance gone, and Terrance is going to go to the jury house. He doesn't use the veto, and nominations stay the same.

