Big Brother recap: Another week of Michael looking unstoppable

With only seven people left in the house, it’s a crucial week for the HOH.

Alright, after a brutal week last week where Kyle was confronted and eventually evicted because of racist comments he made in the house, everyone is trying to reset and move on. There's still a game going on, and it's at a crucial point in the season. On Thursday we ended the episode right as the next HOH competition was to begin, and that's where we pick up on Sunday.

The competition involves building a large, stand-up puzzle of the show's famous Zingbot. As outgoing HOH, Turner can't compete. And guess what? Once again, Michael absolutely wipes the floor with everybody. Like, it's not even close. Just about every other player has just two of their pieces figured out when Michael finishes his puzzle, presses his button, and secures his third HOH win of the season. He's been unstoppable this season, and it might only get worse for the other players. By securing his spot in the Final Six, Michael is now guaranteed to play in every veto competition for the rest of the season.

Every other player knows it too, and they're getting frustrated with all the wins. Everyone knows Michael is the clear frontrunner to win this game and needs to go home, but they've had very few opportunities to evict him. Basically, everyone is now sitting around waiting for him to slip up. Monte says over and over again, to Terrance and Turner, that all they need is one veto win to get Michael out of the house.

Before we get to some more gameplay, it's time for the yearly return of Zingbot. I can't say I have much love for Zingbot showing up every season. The idea of roasting the players is good in theory, but more often than not the insults are lukewarm and the segment is boring filler. That's mostly the case this season too, though Zingbot does get some good digs in at Alyssa for being dead weight in this game and Brittany having crazy, intense eyes.

So, most of this episode is spent on strategy when it comes to Michael's HOH, but in reality there's just not much here to dig into. His options are limited (right now he wants a Final 3 with Brittany and Taylor, is still close with Monte after Big Brochella, and he promised Turner that if he did the right thing and got Kyle out of the house he wouldn't put him on the block this week) now that there's so few people in the house. So that only leaves Alyssa and Terrance as his potential nominees.There's some chatter and strategizing about what Michael might do, as Alyssa, Terrance, and Turner all go to his HOH room to pitch their case for sticking around. The truth is, Michael would love to get Turner out, and his Final 2 Brittany wants him out too, but Michael feels like it's the right thing to do to honor his promise to Turner; and look, it's obviously good optics when it comes to the jury if he keeps his promise, especially after the calculated move to reveal Kyle's comments last week when it benefitted his game. So, this is a pretty straightforward nomination ceremony, as Michael puts Alyssa and Terrance on the block. The only perhaps unexpected thing is Terrance being vocally livid during the nomination ceremony, laughing at Michael and his "flimsy excuse" for putting him on the block. Sure seems like Terrance is looking to cause chaos this week. Let's hope!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: