Big Brother recap: A house reunited is instantly divided

Now this Big Brother season's biggest twist is over, the houseguests are once again all living together. It's quite the shock as everyone reunites and sees for the first time who was voted out during their week of playing separate games. Nobody is more shocked than Michael, Brittany, Taylor, and Monte though, as they see Alyssa walk back into the house, meaning that one of their alliance members went home. We all know what happened, with Kyle spilling the beans about his alliance in an effort to get Joseph evicted, but no one who was at Big Brochella has any idea about how or why Joseph was evicted.

The four who got Joseph out of the house — Terrance, Alyssa, Kyle, and Turner, who call themselves the Afterparty — have a narrative to spin. They go all in on blaming Joseph for his eviction. In separate conversations they all say that Joseph was "acting crazy" or "pushing really hard" all week, and that led to him being the target. Of course, no one from the Leftovers is buying what's being said. Taylor doesn't see why Terrance would be so skeptical of Joseph's game and yet seemingly fully trust Kyle and Turner, and Michael doesn't buy how Kyle is describing Joseph's actions during the week.

Needless to say, this means this is the most important HOH competition of the season since the house is pretty evenly split when it comes to alliances. Appropriately enough, this week's HOH competition is the one where the players must practice tremendous patience in stacking very tiny cans while using a big pair of tweezers. It's a classic — and always leads to a close race as the players have to start their towers over again multiple times.

Sure enough, it's a wild competition. Taylor is locked in, Monte is moving steady, and Kyle and Turner are proving to be pretty adept at the challenge. Before long, Monte, Turner, and Kyle are pulling away. In fact, Kyle has two golden opportunities to win HOH but fails to get the final can on top. That leaves the door open for Turner to swoop in and get the win.

Turner might actually be the most interesting option for HOH this particular week because he's in an alliance with everyone in the house. He's still part of the Leftovers but he's now also in the Afterparty, and that means he has no choice but to make enemies this week with his nominations. No matter how it goes down, someone is going to feel betrayed.

So, Turner has his talks. He starts out thinking that he might actually go forward with the Leftovers because he's worried that Alyssa and Terrance can't be relied on to win competitions and help the Afterparty get to the end of the game. But over time things start to change, mostly because of Monte. Monte decides that his loyalty to the Pound alliance (himself, Kyle, Turner, and the evicted Joseph) is more important than the Leftovers, so he tells Turner and Kyle how the others in the Leftovers have been thinking about targeting them at some point (which is kind of true, but mostly this was them rightly pointing out that Kyle was clearly not going to vote Alyssa out and that his alliance with her becomes more threatening every week). That leads to Turner deciding to stick with the Afterparty (plus Monte) with his nominations this week.

Turner ends up putting Taylor and Brittany on the block, makes up some nonsense about why, and then quickly adjourns the meeting. Seriously, that dude clearly felt awkward and couldn't wait to get out of there. He's made his choice and drawn a line in the sand. Things are about to get interesting!

