Big Brother recap: The season's biggest twist ends in a double eviction

Will Kyle or Joseph be the first member of The Leftovers sent home?

Well, all it took was one massive, game-changing twist to completely dismantle The Leftovers on Big Brother. Once Kyle spilled the beans to Alyssa and Terrance, that was it for the alliance. Kyle chose his side, and the fact that the house split in two for the week meant that some lines had been drawn. How will the evictions play out? What does this mean for the game going forward as all the players come back together? Let's dig in!

Because there's one part of the house where this week is pretty predictable, we start there. Inside the house Monte and Jasmine sit on the block after Brittany decides to not use the veto and keep the nominations the same. Jasmine, for her part, thinks this could be a good thing. She thinks Brittany not using the veto on Monte means that he's still the target.

Look, I don't want to be too cruel, but Jasmine has just not played this game well. She's been totally absent each and every week. She even admits that she's playing up her injury (for sympathy I guess?), and I just can't respect that. She sat on the sidelines, she's failed to really work on any alliances, and now she's going home. This is an easy vote for Taylor and Brittany, who stay loyal to The Leftovers and send Jasmine packing.

That brings us to the much more interesting side of the house for this week. We already know that Kyle threw his entire alliance under the bus, and that Terrance used that information to put Turner and Joseph on the block. Then, in a strange turn of events, Terrance used the veto to pull Turner down and put Kyle up in his place. Could Terrance actually be targeting Kyle because he doesn't trust him after throwing his own alliance under the bus? Well, for those of us who liked Joseph and were hoping he'd stick around, that's wishful thinking. His fate is all but sealed. But he doesn't go down without a fight.

Understanding that he has little chance of staying, he goes on the offensive. He wants to have an open chat with everyone. Needless to say, it doesn't go exactly as planned. He hopes to show that Kyle has been lying to everyone and playing a selfish game, and while he might have a case most of the time, there's just no way Alyssa is going to go against Kyle at this point. Now, technically he doesn't need Alyssa's vote, as Turner could vote to keep him and then Terrance would break the tie, but the writing is on the wall. The conversation is more of a confrontation, and by the time the votes are cast it's clear what's happening. Joseph is evicted, becoming the first member of The Leftovers to leave the house.

Now we're getting down to it. As much as I didn't want to see Joseph go, I can't deny this makes for an exciting week as everyone enters the house again. The rest of The Leftovers that are in the house have already discussed various scenarios in terms of what might have been happening at Dyre Fest, and they correctly guess that there's a chance Kyle will be forced to choose sides. This should make for a pretty explosive week, and a very important HOH!

