Big Brother recap: Double the veto, double the drama

The split house twist continues to wreak havoc on The Leftovers.

Last week, after Indy was evicted, Julie told the house that there was a huge twist coming their way. As everyone geared up for the next HOH, it was revealed that the house would be split into two separate groups and each would play their own week of Big Brother separate from the other group. No interaction whatsoever. Considering The Leftovers have been in complete control so far, this is a huge potential blow to their game.

Sure enough, the split gives Kyle all the excuses he needs to finally turn on his alliance and secure his game with his showmance Alyssa. He told Terrance and Alyssa everything about The Leftovers, so that when Terrance won HOH he was quick to put Turner and Joseph on the block. Even with a veto win, there's a good chance that one of The Leftovers is about to be evicted this week. On the other side of the house things are looking good for the controlling alliance, as Michael has nominated Jasmine and Monte for eviction.

Alright, we've got two veto competitions to recap, so let's get to it. First up, it's the contestants that are in the house as part of "Big Brochella." The players have to play a game where they guess how many items are on various boards in Tiffany's Lounge. That's right, Tiffany from last season and The Cookout alliance is back to host this veto. During every turn players can either lock in their guesses if they're confident or choose to "fold" if not. Players who stay in can win a letter towards spelling VIP and winning the veto, but if their guess is furthest away they'll be eliminated.

Jasmine, not exactly the most nimble strategist in this game, decides she's just going to fold every single time so that she doesn't get eliminated, the idea being that Monte will eliminate himself at some point and she'll be safe. Of course that fails to account for the fact that she's the target, not Monte. So yeah, Jasmine spends the whole competition refusing to even play, and it's probably going to cost her. Brittany wins the veto and Jasmine remains the easy target to go home this week.

Over in the backyard, where the "Dyre Fest" players are living, the veto is more interesting. Basically, Joseph is Terrance's target, as the HOH has aligned himself with Kyle and Alyssa. On top of that Turner is tight with Kyle, and while he'd rather keep The Leftovers intact he knows that if Joseph is the target he has to go along with it to keep himself safe. The veto competition is very difficult, as the players have to stack empty takeout containers on trays and balance them on beams. It takes a lot of patience and precision, and Terrance manages to come out on top. After failing to come close in any previous competition, Terrance now has an HOH and veto win under his belt.

Now, you'd think Terrance would keep nominations the same, but as Terrance himself says, he's willing to stir the pot this week. When Joseph goes to talk to Terrance about putting Alyssa up on the block, fully protecting Kyle in the process, Terrance tells Joseph everything that Kyle told him. He exposes Kyle for ratting out The Leftovers, and Joseph's mind is blown. He can't believe he'd betray the alliance. But, this revelation could be Joseph's saving grace. Terrance himself says that "where's he from" he doesn't like a guy who will throw his buddies under the bus, that it could be hard to trust Kyle going forward. With that in mind, Terrance ends up using the veto to pull Turner off the block and he puts Kyle up in his place. Terrance says this will be a good opportunity to "talk about everything openly and honestly" about how to "go forward" in the game. I'm intrigued!

Will Terrance end up punishing Kyle for confiding in him? How will the alliances play out once everyone is back in the house? The split house twist was meant to completely shake up the game, and it did just that. I'm very excited to see how the double eviction plays out, and what happens in the aftermath.

