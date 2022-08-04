Big Brother recap:  Lies and assumptions lead to an incredibly entertaining veto week

Are we headed for yet another blindside on eviction night?

When The Leftovers secured another week in control of nominations when Monte won HOH, the only question was who to target. The alliance identified a few threats to their game, but in the end decided to put Alyssa and Indy on the block. But as we know, things can change very quickly depending on what happens with the veto, and this week's veto possibilities are very intriguing. With Nicole still a potential target and Taylor's trust in her new alliance hanging in the balance, there's a lot of variables to the veto and how it gets used.

Essentially, Monte and most of The Leftovers still think Nicole is the biggest threat to their game and that she should be the target for the week, but no one is willing to ruin their relationship with Taylor right now in order to get Nicole on the block. Still, The Leftovers need to make it seem like they're going to backdoor Taylor — Monte plants that seed during the nomination ceremony, assuring Alyssa and Indy that they're not the real targets — so when Monte has a meeting with Daniel he makes sure to mention Taylor as a target.

As everyone starts to discuss veto possibilities, and while Kyle still allows Alyssa to play him like a violin, one interesting possibility intrigues The Leftovers. Michael, Taylor, and Kyle talk about how "Festie Besties" Daniel and Kyle could end up winning the veto, and how sweet it would be if Daniel used it thinking that Taylor would be replaced and go home only to then watch his closest ally Nicole get sent packing instead.

It's certainly a fun, shocking moment to think about, but Daniel isn't so complacent anymore after last week's vote to get Ameerah out. He knows he's not totally reading the dynamic of the house right, so he starts mentioning in the Diary Room, and in conversations with Nicole, that he'd love to win veto and not use it so that the votes would draw a clear line in the sand and him and Nicole would have a better understanding of who is controlling the votes.

Sure enough, in a veto competition that's not very well designed for TV, Kyle and Daniel pull out the win. That means a few different things depending on the player. For Daniel, he now has to convince Kyle to not use the veto even though Kyle will want to save his ally and crush Alyssa. For the rest of The Leftovers, they have to convince Kyle to go along with Daniel and not use it because they suddenly see that voting Nicole out could be a problem.

It goes like this. If they backdoor Nicole, that leaves Indy and Alyssa as a "bestie" group in the game. Everyone else in The Leftovers is paired with someone outside the alliance, meaning they're always safe if they end up on the block. Everyone except for Brittany and Michael, who are paired up. So, if the alliance can get Alyssa out and bring Indy onto the side of Brittany and Michael, everyone would have a non-Leftovers player to go on the block with them and ensure their safety. It's basically the same plan Tiffany had for The Cookout last year, though adapted to fit the "Festie Bestie" twist.

Everything seems all set for Indy and Alyssa to stay on the block and Alyssa to go home, but then Daniel does the most Daniel thing possible and totally shifts plans for the week. When Monte tells Daniel and Nicole that he doesn't want the veto used because he doesn't want to risk Nicole going home, Daniel believes that Monte is lying to him (true) because he wants to protect Taylor (true) and that he doesn't have the votes to stop her from going home (absolutely false).

It's so beautiful to watch, this self-inflicted implosion from Daniel and Nicole, who, to say the least, have not been the most enjoyable players this season. They're so confident that they've finally figured things out and that they're going to come out on top, even though every week has been a blindside so far. Now, this could still be bad news for The Leftovers because Taylor is still upset about hitting the block again and Michael and Brittany don't get their protection, but as a viewer it will be oh so sweet to see the shock on Daniel and Nicole's face as she goes home when they feel 100% sure Taylor is the target. I can't wait for the live eviction!

*A quick note to say that unfortunately there will be no recap of Thursday's live eviction episode, but trust me, I'll be at home watching in gleeful anticipation alongside all of you*

