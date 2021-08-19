Big Brother recap: New powers shake up Kyland's HOH week

Big Brother S 23 E 18 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

This week's HOH is Kyland, and he has no easy week ahead of him. With the introduction of the High Rollers Room and the powers that potentially come with it, there are a lot of variables that could mess up his plans. During his nomination ceremony, he put Claire and Derek F on the block, with Big D offering to serve as a pawn. All Kyland knows is that he doesn't want to target any of the people he's working with, so Claire, Alyssa, and Britini are his only real options as targets right now.

But like I said, the High Rollers Room could shake things up. A few people played the Veto Derby game, which gives them the power to bet on who will win the veto competition. If they guess who wins the veto, they also win a veto that they can use. Kyland, Derek F, Claire, and Sarah Beth all win the right to bet, in order of who got the most points during the Veto Derby Game.

This potential power is important this week because a lot of people aren't sure who Kyland is gunning for. Big D is going around the house doing his best acting performance, trying to pretend he's the target so that no one catches on to the fact that he's working with Kyland. But even he isn't totally sure who the current HOH is looking to get rid of. Tiffany straight-up asks him who he's gunning for, and he admits that he only has three options. And while he's fine with Alyssa or Britini going home, Claire is his target because when he asked her who she'd target in the game, she told him Azah, Xavier, and Big D, who, unbeknownst to her, are all members of Kyland's Cookout alliance. Tiffany isn't aligned with Claire, but she does consider her an ally of sorts, so she does her best to sway Kyland away from her as the main target.

That brings us to the veto competition and the betting. Once the competitors are announced, with Alyssa, Azah, and Britini playing alongside HOH Kyland and nominees Claire and Big D, the houseguests get a "hint" about what the veto competition will be, which is not so much a hint as being told exactly what game they'll be playing. It's time for the famous OTEV game once again, and now the four Veto Derby players get to place their bets. Kyland bets on Alyssa because she's one of his targets, Derek F bets on Britini, Claire backs Kyland, and Sarah Beth backs Azah.

The OTEV competition is fun as usual, with players having to get jars of jelly to bring to OTEV, and it gets even better when people start throwing the competition to try and fit their strategy. Normally I don't like when competitors purposely try to lose a game, but when it's so obvious that they're doing it, it's absolutely hilarious. So Azah is doing her best to make sure Britini is safe, which makes Tiffany mad, and then when it's down to the final round, with Kyland and Alyssa competing, Kyland makes sure that Alyssa gets the win because that way he stills gets a veto but prevents Claire, who bet on him, from getting one herself should he win.

That means Kyland now has a tough choice to make. He's very seriously considering backdooring Britini and sending her home this week, a plan that delights Tiffany but infuriates Big D because he's still aligned with her from their time as the Jokers team. He even gets his ally Sarah Beth to go to Britini and tell her that she's probably going on the block. Of course, that sends Britini totally off the rails because that's how she is when she gets nominated. Sure, Kyland kind of agreed to keep her safe this week, but if you believe deals this late in the game, you're asking for trouble. She cries. She gets upset with Kyland for betraying her, and then she cries some more. The end of the episode tries to tease that maybe Kyland feels bad about this and will potentially backdoor Derek X instead, but I doubt that will happen. I think Britini is the easy target for the alliances controlling the house, but it should be an interesting episode Thursday when we get the veto ceremony, Britini scrambling, and the vote.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: