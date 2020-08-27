Big Brother recap: It's veto time, and the last chance for Janelle or Kaysar to save themselves

Big Brother S 22 E 9 type TV Show network CBS genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

With Tyler nominating Janelle and Kaysar to be evicted from the house on Sunday, everyone is now looking at the veto. The majority of the house seems to want one of them to go home — Janelle is the likely target — but if one of them wins the veto and comes off the block, you never know how that could change things.

Janelle gets right to work trying to put some feelers out about potentially swaying votes, even if the veto doesn't end up making a difference. She thinks Bayleigh is someone who could have her back, that they could potentially work together and rope in people like Ian and Da'Vonne to work together in the future, should she stick around. The thing is though, everything is stacked against them. Janelle certainly seems to understand there's a main alliance controlling things, and she can name a few names, but I don't think she understands the full scope of things. With all the side/sub alliances going on, there's just no real room for Janelle and Kaysar. No one wants to rock the boat, which is bad for both of them, and also bad for those of us watching the show.

Why? Because this is yet another episode that's incredibly predictable. Somehow, someway, this season keeps going in one simple direction. Let's just lay it out: basically, with Janelle and Kaysar up on the block, you need someone not in the main alliance to play for and win the veto for there to be any chance of a bold move taking place. So what happens in this miserable season then? Well, the players all gather to find out who gets to compete in the POV competition...and we get Cody and Memphis alongside the already competing Tyler. Bayleigh is a bit of a wild card, but still, this is yet another competition where the male heavyweights are ready to run away with it.

Sure enough, the first round of the challenge, which involves rearranging pieces of three large cupcakes in the proper order, sees Janelle, Kaysar, and Bayleigh all eliminated, with Tyler, Cody, and Memphis moving on. Cody wipes the floor with Memphis and then does the same with Tyler. Yes, you read that right. Cody has won yet another competition, and The Commission/Committee remains in full control of the game.

Janelle and Kaysar really do try to brainstorm what comes next, but they don't seem to have any options. If there's any potential rift in the house, it comes about in a rather hilarious way. You see, Memphis is so bad at the veto competition (even though he beats Janelle) that a lot of his alliance thinks he threw it. Dani and Nicole, in particular, think that Memphis is only looking out for himself and that he might have some sort of deal in place with Janelle and Kaysar to work together down the road. After all, when he held both HOH and POV last week, he had no interest in backdooring either Janelle or Kaysar, which is what his alliance wanted to do.

While he didn't throw the competition, he definitely wishes that Janelle and Kaysar could stay because he thinks they're valuable to his game. But he's not about to go against the majority will of his alliance again, so he's happy to just keep everything the same. Cody, Tyler, and Dani have a bit of a chat about potential backdoor possibilities, but in the end, there's just not much going on here. Janelle and Kaysar have been the targets since Day 1, they're finally back on the block without any protection, and now one of them is going home. Cody doesn't use his veto, and all that's left is for the live vote to happen Thursday.

Maybe if we get past this week's obvious elimination things will start to get interesting? Maybe whoever's left between Janelle and Kaysar will be used as a floater and alliances will be shaken up? We can hope!

Related content: