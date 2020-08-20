Big Brother recap: Memphis doubles down on his power (and ego), but is his alliance holding up?

Let's start tonight's recap with just a little bit of chatter from the live feeds because I think it provides some necessary context for the episode edit we see here. In order to do that, let's just lay out who won the veto competition right now: Memphis. That's right, after winning HOH, he also managed to snag the POV (more on the actual competition later), meaning he could change his own nominations should he see fit. I'll talk more about Memphis' decision later in the recap, but it's important to note that once Memphis won, things got crazy in the house. The last few days of the live feeds have seen alliances popping up all over the place, and a lot of uncertainty about who is on whose side. On top of all that, Nicole A has been incredibly paranoid, getting in her own head and not knowing who to trust (especially in regards to Janelle and Kaysar) to maybe keep her in the game, and Memphis has been rubbing everyone the wrong way. Alright, more on that later, but let's get to the episode!

Well, let's begin with the response to Memphis' truly disgusting nomination speech, where he talked down to David and played up his own macho bravado. I mean, the dude is out here rocking a sleeveless denim vest in complete sincerity, so he has no right to be talking down to anybody. But, I digress. To say that a lot of the house didn't approve of Memphis' words would be an understatement. Tyler says that while he's in his alliance for now, "Memphis is lame, bro. Maybe that's how you played in 1940 when it was season 10," he says about Memphis' remarks to David. Dani couldn't get on board with what he said either, calling his speech "so extra." And if you've kept up with the live feeds, you know that his arrogance and intensity are annoying a lot of people, but they've been forced to cozy up with him since he has all the power.

So, with all of these conflicted feelings going on, things get a little chaotic. Janelle assures Nicole A that she wants her to stay and that she'll fight for her, but she's also picking Memphis' brain about his gameplan. It's difficult to tell where Janelle and Kaysar really stand. There's been a lot of chatter on the live feeds with Nicole A confused about whether Janelle has her back or not, and some players seem to think that she's mostly out here just making sure everyone is on their toes and unsure about what's happening. She's clearly becoming a target, and as the episode rolls on, Cody starts to think that backdooring her or Kaysar would be a good idea. He's especially wary of her when he hears that she's caught on to him working with Tyler, Dani, and Nicole F, three people in his six-person alliance, The Commission.

That knowledge leads to some splinters within The Commission. Memphis is being super casual (a.k.a. controlling) about it all, but everyone else is worried and feels like this could be a good opportunity for one of them to win the veto, pull David off, then get Janelle or Kaysar up there and out of the game. Memphis posits that Janelle isn't a threat and that she's just throwing out a lot of ideas — "that's how they play, they just talk, talk, talk" — but that doesn't exactly satisfy his alliance members.

But, as I mentioned above, it's all kind of moot because we head into the veto competition and Memphis ultimately wins. The competition is labeled as "simple," as the contestants just have to balance a ball on a platform attached to two handles. But here's the thing: it's purely a strength competition. There's nothing else involved. Sure, you have to stay focused, but most of this is about how strong your arms are. There's a reason Nicole A and Nicole F drop out early, followed by Ian, while Memphis cruises to victory. It feels pretty bogus to me, like only a few players really had a shot at winning.

So, Memphis wins and there are really two questions here: will The Commission backdoor Nicole F (she seems worried about it, despite being in the alliance), or maybe Kaysar or Janelle? The Nicole F thing doesn't seem like a viable option at all, just a bit of drama created by the editing, but everyone except Memphis in The Commission is pretty eager to backdoor Janelle or Kaysar since they're onto their alliance. Because Memphis is an egotistical monster, he takes this all so personally and he's adamant about keeping David and Nicole A on the block, despite other, clearer threats. He simply wants to be in control, but he does that thing where he makes it seem like everyone else's ideas are dumb or that they shouldn't be "disrespecting" his vision as HOH, and it's all so exhausting. Like Dani says at the end of the episode, he loves to talk down to David, but he's the one making rookie moves right now.

So the nominations stay the same, Memphis continues to be the worst, and either Nicole A or David is going to be the second person sent home this season. I'll see you all tomorrow for another round of the Memphis Ego Hour.

