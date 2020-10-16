Big Brother recap: A live eviction gets us down to the Final Four

At the top of tonight's Big Brother, Julie Chen reminds us that this week's eviction vote is in the hands of Cody and Enzo. They're the only two that can vote, so they alone get to decide the fate of Christmas and Memphis, who both feel like they're safe this week. Both Cody and Enzo have avoided the block all season long, and now they have a crucial decision in their hands. Not a bad spot to be in.

Christmas isn't really scrambling. Nicole has assured her again and again that she's safe, and she's putting her trust in her. Her only move was trying to get Cody backdoored, with Nicole using the veto. Memphis tries to use that information against her by telling Cody about the plan, but here's the thing: Memphis approached Nicole about the same thing, and Nicole told Cody about it. So he knows Memphis is playing all sides and ready to make any move that keeps him safe, and isn't buying into Memphis being on his side by giving him this information.

So, let's get back to Cody and Enzo controlling the vote. It's clear that Nicole wants Memphis out of the house, and Cody is in agreement that he's the bigger threat. Enzo isn't so sure though. His read is that if Memphis leaves it's good for Nicole's game but bad for his because Christmas and Nicole will work together to target the guys. So, he sees some potential in keeping Memphis around, especially since Memphis agrees that Nicole could easily win the vote if she makes it to the Final 2. She could make the case that she's a former winner who somehow made it to the end again, and that anyone sitting next to her is a chump for letting her get there. That's a compelling argument, and Enzo is worried about it.

With those conversations out of the way, we're on to the Jury House, where Tyler makes his entrance. Everyone watches how he was evicted and talks about how Cody is clearly the frontrunner right now, and then Da'Vonne gets to talk about something that's been on everyone's mind for a while now: was Tyler being genuine about wanting to leave the game earlier this season to elevate Bayleigh and Da'Vonne and their Black Lives Matter messaging or was he using that as a strategic wedge. There's not a whole lot to the conversation — it feels a little too canned and like the show is just trying to wrap things up in a tidy bow. I wish there was more time to really dig into the complexity of it all but I'm not about to guess at how Da'Vonne and Tyler are really feeling about having this conversation in this medium — but they do settle things. Tyler assures her that he very much wanted to go home, but that he couldn't convince Christmas to make it happen, that she wasn't going to blow up her game because Tyler made his own personal choice. The Jury House also gets a DVD with messages from home, which is good for a few tears, and takes up some good time that would otherwise go to dull conversations about this week's vote.

Which brings us to that vote. Enzo and Cody had some conversations about maybe splitting the vote, which would force Nicole to make the tie-breaking vote and get some blood on her hands rather than them being responsible for booting someone out. But, as always, any sort of move outside the norm fails to materialize. They both vote to evict Memphis, and for what it's worth it's clearly a shock to him. He mostly plays it cool, other than telling the guys that they're going to need some good luck with him out of the house, but he was very confident that he wasn't going home this week.

After the shock has passed, he sees things a little more clearly during his exit interview. He understands that he was a threat in the competitions, and Cody's goodbye video lays out how his shady dealings ended up costing him in the end. For what it's worth, I do think Memphis played a pretty good strategic game, though his social game was lacking. He rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, but he also lasted this long because he was mostly honest with his alliance members. He was walking that tricky balance for the most part, but couldn't make it last to the end.

And that's about it for this episode. There's one last surprise in the final minutes, which is Kaysar returning to host the next HOH challenge, Knight Moves, but we'll have to wait until Monday to see the challenge in full. It's the most important challenge of the season so far. With only four players left, you need to be in control to assure you make it to the Final 3 and have one last shot to secure your spot in the finals.

