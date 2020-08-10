Big Brother recap: A new twist and the first nominations for the chopping block

Big Brother S 22 E 2 type TV Show network CBS genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Wednesday's season premiere pretty much affirmed why Big Brother doesn't do a live show if it's not necessary. The live move-in was dull, awkward, and the pacing was truly atrocious. The challenges left a lot to be desired, and the only real moment of note was Cody winning HOH because that would set the gameplay in motion. Now, some of you have probably watched the live feeds or kept up with the news from them. For these recaps, I really try to outline the plot that's specific to the episode itself, including all the gameplay that we see on screen and how it pertains to forming alliances without getting too deep into the weeds of the feeds because there would just be too much to cover. But if something on the live feeds can provide some necessary context, or perhaps runs contrary to the edit we see, I'll try and point it out, and I'll definitely be reading the comments to see how people are feeling about the players and their strategies and how it's all edited together.

Anyways, with that preamble out of the way, let's get to Sunday's episode. Cody is HOH, and like so many people who win the very first HOH, he's trying to get a feel for who everyone else in the house wants to nominate. You don't want to rub anyone the wrong way out the gate, and you don't want to seem power-hungry. Making it more of a collective, organic decision is the easiest route, but of course, you also have to get your gameplay rolling and secure your numbers.

The first person to come to Cody to talk nominations is, not surpsingly, Nicole F. She seems to be going hard out of the gate, assuming she's a target for being a past winner, and she also has a previous relationship with Cody. She tries to play it cool like she's down to just do whatever Cody's doing, but Nicole F. doesn't have a lot of chill in her. She's already high strung and nervous, even throwing out some tears when thanking Da'Vonne for "changing her life;" hilariously, Da'Vonne is having none of it. Kaysar and Janelle are two names that Cody throws out, saying that they tend to win a lot of competitions and that they're big threats. Nicole F also mentions Cody forming a "Boys Alliance" while she forms a "Girls Alliance" and the two of them sharing information. Like I said, she's going hard right out of the gate, but hey, maybe that'll pay off.

Also in the early going, we learn about the Safety Suite that was teased during the premiere. Essentially, anyone can enter the Safety Suite at specified times during the next three weeks and complete a solo challenge. If they win, they're safe from the current round of nominations and are able to add a plus one as well, assuring that another houseguest is safe with them. But once they enter the Saftey Suite, they can never go back in. It's a one-and-done deal, so when/if it's used is extremely important.

So, the Safety Suite opens and the houseguests have one hour to decide to swipe their VIP passes and play. Initially, I thought nobody would even bother playing. It's too big a risk in the first few days when you're still trying to figure out where everyone stands in terms of alliances. Sure, you might be safe for a week, but you're immediately outing yourself as someone who's worried about their standing in the game. It puts a MASSIVE target on your back. And for almost the entire hour, it looks like no one is going to make a move. Then, with 30 seconds left, Kaysar heads to the Suite. Janelle is sitting right there, and she decides then and there to follow his lead.

So, Kaysar and Janelle face off in a "DJ" competition where they have to memorize a sequence of buttons to recreate a song in the fastest time. Kaysar wins by a landslide, but here's the fun part: he still has his plus one. So, naturally, he keeps Janelle safe too. I have a few thoughts on this: 1) If Kaysar simply played on his own, he could have still chosen to keep Janelle safe and she could have saved her VIP pass for the future, 2) This looks smart-ish in the moment because they were targets but it could still have long term consequences, and 3) It's undeniably fun watching Cody's plan blow up in his face. All in all, though, I don't mind an early bold move from a few players because hey, let's get this season rolling!

The twist quickly brings Cody and Nicole F, back together to talk strategy and this time around, Cody's thinking that Kevin and Keesha are his nominations because he just hasn't really connected with them. That is until Kevin pulls Cody aside and gets really vulnerable with him about some of his social difficulties, and it seems to really speak to Cody. But, as Cody himself says, you have to be careful with your emotions in this house because you still have to make decisions that are best for your game. Sure enough, Cody sticks with his choices and nominates Keesha and Kevin. It's very clear that both of them have to get to work on their social game, and Kevin seems to really understand that he needs to stop pitying himself and step up to stay in the game.

No matter what happens, this is a much more eventful episode than the premiere. Alliances forming! A new twist! Plans needing to be changed at the last minute! After the dud of a premiere, I'll take it.

