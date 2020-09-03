Big Brother S 22 E 12 type TV Show network CBS genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

With Enzo nominating Kevin and Kaysar for eviction, everything looked set for Kaysar to go home just one week after his only ally, Janelle, also went out the door. The only thing that could possibly change the results: 1) Kaysar winning the POV and pulling himself off the block, or 2) Kevin winning POV, which would at least force Enzo to think about targeting someone else, or 3) Anyone in The Committee winning POV and convincing Enzo to backdoor a bigger threat like Ian or Bayleigh or Dani. Otherwise, Kaysar would remain the clear target, likely going home in a unanimous vote.

The talk about potential replacement nominees takes up the first chunk of the episode. Enzo doesn't really want to get into that yet, but it's on a lot of people's minds. Interestingly enough, David isn't a target, despite seeming like an easy one. He's got this weird thing going on right now where he's not totally aligned with anyone and everyone sees him as a nonthreat. Sure, his gameplay has been weak, but you still have to think that keeping him around longer will allow him to potentially float until the end when he could secure more of an alliance and maybe make some meaningful moves.

Instead, there seems to be two clear targets for a backdoor nomination, should it be necessary. The first is Ian. He's not only trying to get closer to Enzo and talk game with him, which puts Enzo off because they haven't talked before (side note: Enzo is always talking about getting rid of people who don't talk game with him, but then when someone changes course and approaches him, he gets all defensive about it), but Ian is also a clear threat. He's one of two winners in the house, and right now his low profile is working wonders. The further he goes in the game, the bigger a threat he becomes. The other threat, mostly talked about on the live feeds, is Dani. Her alliance members are worried about her unpredictability, and that she could flip at any moment. Enzo isn't sure it's the right time to get rid of an ally, but he does think Dani is the clear outsider in the group.

So that brings us to the POV competition itself. Somehow, once again, Tyler is chosen "randomly" to compete, his fourth time in a row this season. Bayleigh gets picked as well. Then Kevin pulls a "Houseguest Choice" chip and, based on a conversation he had earlier, picks David to play because David promised to pull him off the block if he won. That's really the best possible outcome for Kevin, who's not really hated by anyone but who's also struggling to find a foothold in any alliance.

The competition involves hanging from a series of ropes (two handles for your hands, two footholds for your feet) while you're pulled back and forth and then splattered with paint at random intervals. It's a tough, physical challenge. Any serious drama to be had when it comes to Kaysar is stifled when he's the first person to drop. Enzo then follows suit. More often than not a competition like this is won by someone who's leaner and smaller, so no surprise that those two are the first to lose their balance. Tyler drops next, after nearly half an hour on the ropes. That leaves Bayleigh, who Enzo believes will keep the nominations the same, and Kevin and David, who both seem to be on the same side.

Bayeligh drops down next while trying to readjust after losing a rope, leaving Kevin and David to battle it out. Neither one is giving up, because nothing is certain here. Kevin loses a rope but manages to get it back and lock his foot in again, truly putting on a great performance. Kevin spends a moment telling David that he's safe, that he has his back, hoping that he might drop and end the competition, but again, nothing is guaranteed, so David keeps playing. Sure enough, Kevin wins it fair and square, earning the right to pull himself off the block. It's such a great moment, a nice change of pace from the other competitions, and a strong win for Kevin to show that he means business this season.

Alas, Kevin winning doesn't lead to much change in the game. Just like when Enzo won HOH and talked a big game about everyone in the house needing to be on notice, he once again starts puffing his chest and talking about how he's not playing around this season, and that Ian could be a backdoor target with Kevin coming off the block. Once again, it's all bluster. Everyone seems to have their blinders on right now — I mean, Bayleigh won't even listen to Kaysar when he tries to chat about who's running the house, instead shooting him down and saying she knows what she's doing — just coasting along if they're not on the block. There are so many people on the outs who could organize against the main alliance, but they're failing to see the bigger picture. Not much else is going on here. Dani puts her foot in her mouth and nearly outs the Slick Six alliance to Nicole F, and Enzo gets all mad about it and talks to Tyler about backdooring her. But again, he's all talk.

Anyways, despite all the potential for chaos or a shift in the game, Christmas tells Enzo that she'll go up as a pawn to get Kaysar out, and Enzo goes along with the plan. That's it, folks. Kaysar is going home. Here's hoping that with Kaysar gone, some of these allies will have to start cannibalizing each other and the season will turn more ruthless and chaotic from here on out.

