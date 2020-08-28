Big Brother recap: Sadly, Jaysar is finally split up, and a new HOH is on the way

As everyone watching Big Brother knows at this point, Janelle and Kaysar have a history of being on the block together. On top of that, Kaysar has a history of being the one voted out before her; he's never made it to the jury. Now they're on the block together once again, and one of them is going home. The Committee — composed of Cody, Memphis, Tyler, Christmas, Dani, and Nicole F. — has been in control of this game from the jump, and this is yet another one of their plans going off without a hitch.

At least this week's show gives us a little bit of drama, which is a nice change of pace from recent episodes. First, there's Janelle doing everything she can to make sure she stays in the house, against all odds. Kaysar is pretty sure Janelle is going home, so he's sitting back, trying to be calm and make sure he doesn't rub anyone the wrong way so that if he stays he can still maybe align with some players. Plus, he doesn't really want to campaign against his friend. But Janelle, she's trying to wrangle votes. Memphis says he could maybe vote to keep her. Dani says the same. Bayleigh says the same. Tyler, in the confessional room, says he'd rather keep Janelle because they have a good relationship, but he can't threaten going against his alliance.

Here's the thing: Most of these people within the Committee would like to keep Janelle, but Cody is running the show, and nobody is willing to go against him. Bayleigh even tells Janelle that if she wants to swing some votes, she needs to go directly to Cody since he has everyone's ear. We're not late enough in the season yet, but this has the feeling of a Michie situation, where everyone kowtows to him and, despite knowing he's in control, they leave it until too late to do anything about it. With that said, at least Tyler and Da'Vonne (who's part of the Slick Six alliance with Cody) recognize that he thinks of himself as the guy running this game. Cody's going to have to work to keep a target off his back.

The other drama comes in the form of David, simply put, not being very good at this game. He's having trouble reading people and their intentions, and he's paranoid about everybody (which is similar to what led to Nicole A. going home). So, he believes Tyler when he mentions Da'Vonne wanting to flip votes on him last week, rather than seeing that Da'Vonne is clearly on his side and has been fighting for him from the start. That leads to a discussion between David, Bayleigh, and Da'Vonne to try and clear the air so they can work together. It's hard to tell how it goes; Da'Vonne wants to be on his side, but she also notices that his lack of experience could cost her in the long run. Then Tyler notices the conversation, and that means David has to come clean about mentioning what Tyler said.

Tyler loses it (as much as a chill dude like Tyler can "lose it") and tells David he made a rookie mistake, breaking his trust and therefore ruining a potential ally. Tyler says as much to Cody too when he catches him up on the conversation. Look, two things are true here. On the one hand, David is clearly struggling with the game and understanding all the dynamics. He's so worried about making the wrong decision about who to align with that he's ending up right in the middle, with no allies. On the other hand, Tyler and Cody's anger is a little ridiculous because they're not aligned with David! Sure, they don't hate him or anything, but he's not part of their bigger plans for the game. Getting up on their high horse and shaming him for "ruining" their games is a massive overreaction. After all, Tyler did say those things about Da'Vonne — he's just mad he got caught and now might have Da'Vonne against him.

That brings us to the vote, which all things considered, is pretty clear cut. The writing has been on the wall. By a vote of 9-2, Janelle is sent packing. Her exit interview doesn't offer much outside of Julie being awkward as usual, but the one notable thing is that Janelle went all the way through eviction still thinking that Memphis was very much on her side. She's definitely surprised when Julie reveals that he's part of the Committee, and then she's worried that Kaysar is still going to assume he's an ally and just keep feeding information to him.

What that all means is that the Committee is still firmly in control, and the only potential for change right now is a new HOH. Divided into two groups of six, the houseguests compete against each other in a game where they try to roll three balls into three holes along a long, slanted table. The first three in each round move on to the finals, where one new HOH is crowned. Unfortunately for us, the competition is too long to air live (when we go off the air, Kaysar, thankfully, is the only one who's advanced to the next round), so we have to wait until Sunday's episode (or, you know, checking the results of the live feeds late Thursday night) to find out who controls next week's nominations.

