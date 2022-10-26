Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise is filled with heartwarming reunions and devastating heartbreaks as the women return to home to a "very different beach."

Grab a drink, get a snack, and get comfy, paradisians, because Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise is a "Shanaedo" of epic proportions.

The episode begins with Jesse Palmer announcing that — after terrorizing the women and their mental health for a week — they'll finally be able to return to Paradise. But, Palmer warns, they'll be "going back to a very different beach."

In actuality, Paradise is… the same. Barring the new relationships — Rodney and Eliza, Andrew and Jessenia, and Kate and Logan — everyone is taking it easy. In fact, the men have so much free time they've started teaching Andrew how to swim.

Upon arriving at Playa Escondida, Genevieve sprints down the stairs and grabs Aaron. She's obviously nervous and, once she realizes that he's been faithful, bursts into tears. "We made some verbal commitments to each other," he reminds her. "I was not willing to break those."

Genevieve and Aaron hug Genevieve and Aaron are reunited at last. | Credit: ABC

While Aaron and Genevieve's reunion is sweet, it also highlights how the show's unnecessarily cruel separation really put the cast through the wringer emotionally. Sure, we got some new couples, but it's a tactic that I hope Paradise won't revisit in future seasons.

Meanwhile, it's all hands on deck when a category four "Shanaedo" touches down. She grabs Logan, who is now dating Kate, and says her connection with Tyler wasn't as strong as theirs — the opposite of what she said beforehand — and that she wants to continue their relationship.

Logan, however, notifies her that he's found "someone who I feel heard and seen by" while Shanae was gone. "I was so unsure on how to handle this situation because obviously we had just started to recover from you and James," he says. "I decided to give myself the same chance to get to know someone."

When Logan criticizes how Shanae treated him in the past — saying that her comments about juggling two men "hurt me" and that he didn't think their relationship afterwards was "healthy" — Shanae shuts down the conversation.

Shanae and Logan talk A 'Shanaedo' has hit paradise. | Credit: ABC

"He's comparing what I've been doing and he's doing," she tells the cameras. "It's not a game. I'm not doing this to win. I'm literally trying to find my person here. Like, I hate him." (To be fair, that's what Logan is doing too.)

Instead, Shanae tells Genevieve that Logan is a "dumb [bleep] and he's slow," which shows how much she really likes him. After spotting him and Kate, Shanae storms over and launches into round two. This time, the cast are all waiting with proverbial popcorn to witness the sandy showdown. "Ohio women: they put hands," Michael murmurs. "They throw hands, dude."

Kate, by the way, is loving this. When the camera cuts to her, she's laughing, fake crying, and basking in all of Shanae's hurt and anger. "There is twisted satisfaction in me feeling like I've kind of triumphed over Shanae," she shares. "There's like a little part of me, a little, sadistic part, that relishes just a tiny bit." Not a great look!

The Bachelor in Paradise cast are huddled together looking into the distance No one can look away from Logan and Shanae's argument. | Credit: ABC

Shanae's argument with Logan leads to a separate battle with Kate — who attempts to talk to her under the guise of finding "common ground" — but she's not having it. Talking to the cameras, Shanae adds, "Kate's disgusting and Logan is straight gutter trash." Brutal.

Elsewhere, Jacob is scared to tell Jill that it's over between them. Instead, Jacob's kind of "hoping that [Jill] found somebody else," as if everyone didn't watch her sob, hold onto their crystals, and threaten physical violence if he dated another girl last week. Not gonna happen, dude.

They reunite and settle down before Jacob breaks the bad news. When he tells her about kissing Kate, Jill begins laughing. "That relationship between Kate and I didn't even go through," he explains. "But seeing that I felt a stronger pull to Kate, that right there was enough of a signal for me to say that I probably don't have that thing I'm looking for with you."

Jacob and Jill talk Jacob and Jill reunite. | Credit: ABC

Jacob is sad about their split, complimenting Jill on her "unique personality" that is, unfortunately, just not for him.

It's then that Jill begins to cry. "It just sucks that I spent days in the hotel room just literally sleeping the days away because all I wanted was comfort and safety and that's what you were to me," she shares. "I'm glad that I have clarity now and that I can find that elsewhere." Jill then eliminates herself from the show.

After saying goodbye, Jill tearfully reveals she's uber upset about their breakup. "A Lyft driver? A Lyft driver had to break my [bleeping] heart?" she asks, equal parts laughing and crying. "He sold his couch for cash and I'm crying over him?" We'll miss you, Jill!

Hey, remember Thor Adamson, Alex, and Tyler? They're all in limbo waiting to join the rest of the cast in paradise. At one point, Adam is preparing mayonnaise and mustard scrambled eggs because it's "all we have." Someone, please come save these guys.

Adam squeezing mustard onto mayo-covered scrambled eggs Adam's mayo and mustard scambled eggs. | Credit: ABC

Brittany returns to paradise and cuts straight to the chase, letting Andrew know that she wants to pursue a relationship with Tyler. And, because he's the best, Andrew is supportive of her decision.

"I totally understand that and there's not, like, an ill will towards that at all," he says. "I'm happy for you." They hug and it might just be the most mature separation in BiP history.

For Brandon and Serene, absence really did make the heart grow fonder. "I just missed you and I didn't want to go another day without you," Brandon tells her. "I want to wake up to you, and I want to go to bed with you, and so I just realized I love you, Serene Brook Russell, and that's not gonna stop."

Serene feels the same way. "I, Serene Russell, am in love with Brandon Jones," she shares. "And I can see an engagement at the end of this."

Brandon and Serene hug Brandon and Serene are finally reunited. | Credit: ABC

An engagement is exactly what Victoria is here for too. Her reunion with Johnny spirals when she tells him about Alex. "He kind of checked a lot of boxes for me on the outside," she says. "He met a lot of requirements." Which leads Johnny to ask, "Do I meet the checklist?"

When Victoria voices her "concerns" about their relationship — their age gap and her wanting kids — Johnny pulls away, saying, "Do your thing, because you obviously want to explore."

In a later discussion, Victoria lays out her future goals. "I did not mean to make you feel like you were not living up to a checklist because you're so much more than just a checklist," she shares. "I want to have kids very soon. I want a family. I want a husband. I want to be engaged. I want to start a life with somebody… Are we at the same place in life?"

Victoria and Johnny talk Victoria checks in with Johnny. | Credit: ABC

Recalling that Johnny was "not open to wanting to get engaged" initially, Victoria asks about his future plans and career goals, but Johnny gets defensive over her line of very valid questioning. "If I'm not with you, I'm out of here," he says. "It's whatever you decide."

Things get worse when Adam, Alex, and Tyler hit the sand that evening. Victoria tells Alex she feels "confused" between him and Johnny, which he understands. Meanwhile, Johnny is visibly upset throughout their conversation.

"I don't want to hurt [Johnny]. I don't want to explore an option right in front of his face. I can't even imagine someone doing that to me," a teary-eyed Victoria tells the cameras. "But I'm happy that I met Alex, obviously, and he's an amazing man. Like, this guy checks every single box I've ever wanted on my list of guys ever."

Who do you think Victoria will choose at the next rose ceremony? Let us know in the comments!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: