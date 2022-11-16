On Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Genevieve and Aaron have the "stupidest fight in Paradise history" and the first annual Sadie Hawkins dance ends with heartbreak.

After making a surprise appearance on Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the real reason why former bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel have decided to pop by paradise is finally revealed: they're here to torpedo Kate and Logan's relationship.

Why, exactly? I couldn't tell you. After all, the pair's relationship is already on its last leg — Kate brings up their age gap and Logan's lackluster finances constantly — but Gabby and Rachel appear dead set on being the tag team that puts the final nail in its coffin.

So, in the name of casual chaos, they pull Kate aside for a chat in which they label Logan a "flip-flopper" and not-so-subtly insinuate that he can't be trusted. "I don't respect Logan," Rachel shares. "I don't think Logan has changed."

In fact, during their trash talking, Gabby and Rachel note that Logan has always maintained a position of power in both of their relationships. "He has a bit of an ego in his mind that he is the ultimate," Gabby explains. "But, it's like, when you see someone else, like, worthy, why would you still put up that front?"

Gabby and Rachel are on the beach The Bachelorettes are on the beach. | Credit: ABC

When Kate hesitates over what this new information means for their relationship, Gabby and Rachel assuage her worries by telling her that she knows "what to do in her heart" and will undoubtedly make "the right decision" in the end. Which is a very thinly-veiled way of saying, "Girl, just break up with him already."

Having successfully sown the seed of doubt, Gabby and Rachel then peace out of Paradise, but not before Gabby ominously tells Logan: "Hey, I have beef. You treat my girl well." Logan, who will never catch even the glimpse of a break this season, is left worried and confused.

Later in the evening, Tyler gets a date card and he and Brittany head out for a nice, relaxing evening. The same can not be said for the rest of the paradisians, who are left to witness Genevieve and Aaron's latest absurd argument.

Please allow Wells to explain. "Aaron and Genevieve have gotten into a fight and it's not only the stupidest fight in the history of Paradise, this is the stupidest fight in the history of fights. They're fighting over whether or not — wait for it — an itch is the same thing as pain," he says. "I feel like this place is making me dumber." Same, Wells, same.

Yes, you read that right. Aaron believes that an itch is just a "low-level" form of pain, while Genevieve does not. They get so mad about it that Genevieve decides, once again, that she's done. It's so over-the-top that the producers bring in Bruce, the boom operator, to speak about it while Genevieve packs her bags.

Bruce the Boom Operator looks sad Bruce the Boom Operator is too good for this. | Credit: ABC

"A lot of the crew here is familiar with itch because the bugs are really bad here in Paradise," says sweet Bruce. "But I'll tell ya what's causing me pain: it's having to keep listening to this argument."

Genevieve rants about how she "cannot see a life outside" of paradise with Aaron and that she hopes he "regrets" how he acted when he finds out she's gone. (Spite, as we all know, always works wonders in a relationship.) "If pain and itching were the same thing, I'd be in a lot of pain," she says, "because I have a lot of mosquito bites everywhere."

Aaron, of course, catches her right before the car arrives and tells her that he was just "trying to make you feel better" — by yelling at her, naturally — and then pulls the "you started it" card, which is notoriously known to win arguments.

The hilarious part of this entire squabble is that Aaron is fully willing to die on this hill that itching is a form of pain, even if it means losing Genevieve in the process. "There's a lot of love and feelings here," he says. "I don't think this is the appropriate reaction." Just get in the car, Genevieve! Free yourself (and, by extension, all of us) from this never-ending pain (itching?) and go!

But alas, it's not their time yet. The pair hug and affirm that they love each other and Genevieve's bags are put back downstairs. "I don't want you to be upset ever, okay?" Aaron tells her, as if he didn't just successfully make Genevieve so upset that she almost left the show. Please, you guys, if Logan thinks your relationship isn't healthy, then it's time to let it go.

Aaron and Genevieve hug A hug will not fix the rift between Aaron and Genevieve. | Credit: ABC

And, oh, right, just in case you forgot that this show is about finding love, Tyler and Brittany's date is going great. The pair enjoy a nice meal in which they both tiptoe around the idea of getting engaged at the end of the show.

"I feel really good with us. Like, when I look at you, I see a future with you outside of this," Tyler tells her. "I want to leave here with you." They end the evening dancing in the street together, with Brittany telling the cameras that she's indeed falling in love with Tyler.

What's better than two former bachelorettes? Three former bachelorettes! Becca Kufrin and her fiancé Thomas Jacobs stop by paradise to announce that they will be hosting the First Annual Sadie Hawkins in Paradise, in honor of Becca proposing to Thomas earlier this year.

Becca shows off Thomas' engagement ring She put a ring on it! | Credit: ABC

The girls pull out all the stops to ask their partners to the event. Genevieve has a mariachi band serenade Aaron. Brittany pops out of a ball pit and scares the absolute daylights out of Tyler. Serene has a massive sundae made to play on the couple's ice cream connection. Victoria makes a huge checklist for Johnny. Danielle paints Michael's face.

Meanwhile, Kate wants to ask Logan to the dance, but not before discussing how he didn't immediately turn down Lyndsey's date invitation yesterday. Even though he did, ultimately, decline the offer.

They're eventually able to clear the air surrounding the date (that did not happen) and she asks if he'll come to the dance with her. "I want to have some fun with you," Logan says, sounding absolutely exhausted. "I want to be happy with you."

The party itself, which is '90s themed, is cute. There's a caricature artist! A psychic! A light-up dance floor so Brandon can do the worm! A photo corner filled with wacky props! A weird dance battle with strangely choreographed routines seemingly out of nowhere! What more could you want?

The men do the crab walk on the dancefloor Crab walk away, boys! | Credit: ABC

An argument, obviously. Yes, the cherry on top of the evening is a full-on ballroom breakdown between Jessenia, Andrew, and Ency. Jessenia, who is still hurt that Andrew didn't "ever take me as seriously as I did him," asks him to chat only to immediately pick apart his "track record" on Paradise and hint that he's not actually there for the right reasons.

"If I were in your position, I wouldn't have just been one after the other like that," she says. "It's almost like you've essentially just skirted by Paradise."

"Just skirted by?" Andrew replies. "Yeah, 'cause that's how it goes."

Pulling one of Genevieve's cards, Jessenia says Andrew acts like Paradise is more of a "boys trip" than a chance to find love. Andrew reveals that, while had "hope" for finding love, he was ready to leave the show prior to meeting Ency.

How's Ency doing during all of this? Not great. She is whipping herself up into a jealous frenzy, talking to everyone and anyone she can about the meaning behind Jessenia and Andrew's prolonged conversation. She interrupts their argument — not once, but twice — to give him an out and gets frustrated when Andrew declines both times.

Ency, Jessenia and Andrew are upset as they talk. Three is not good company. | Credit: ABC

"You entertaining this and staying here longer is giving her some validation," Ency claims. "He's not," Jessenia says. "You're actually giving him an ultimatum and it's not fair."

Andrew tells Ency that he'll return shortly, but that he wants to make sure Jessenia is okay because he'd like for them to be friends going forward. I don't fully know how that's possible given how this whole debacle goes down, but kudos to Andrew for at least trying to end things on a good note.

In actuality, Andrew tells Jessenia that he's still not over Teddi's departure at the beginning of the season. "My heart's still with someone else," he says. "I have nothing here. And I tried."

Ency cries Ency is not pleased. | Credit: ABC

With no prospects and the end of Paradise looming over everyone's heads, Jessenia decides to cut her losses and leave now.

Andrew then tells Ency that, while he initially felt they were on a "good path" together, he has to call it quits because of his feelings for Teddi and the way Ency rudely inserted herself into his conversation with Jessenia. "How everything was just handled there was everything against everything I believe," he shared. "I can't be here anymore."

Ency immediately breaks down and pleads with him to stay, but the damage is done. Michael, a true best friend, escorts Andrew out of the building and into a waiting car before anyone can try to stop him.

Michael hugs Andrew Au revoir, Andrew! | Credit: ABC

Now, Ency is done too. After a good sob session in the bathroom — in which the producers ruthlessly caption her cries with "???????????" — she ends her short stint on Paradise early too. And, if it wasn't embarrassing enough, the producers also keep in the moment she snottily blows her nose and asks for more napkins. Just what everyone wanted to see.

As we gear up for the finale next week, how are we feeling, rose lovers? Who do you think will leave Paradise together? Let us know in the comments below!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: