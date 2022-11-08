Bachelor in Paradise recap: A dramatic love triangle leaves everyone heartbroken

Three is the magic number on Monday's episode of Paradise as two love triangles come to an end and one couple is joined by a surprise third wheel on their date.

Well, rose lovers, if you've been watching this season of Bachelor in Paradise and thinking, "Wow, I wish one episode of this show would make me irrationally angry for no good reason," then, wowee, meet Monday's episode!

It all starts with Kate feeling "a little torn" after her date with Hayden because he's "exactly what I'm looking for" and is financially stable. She's still mad that Logan didn't fight for her so she pulls him aside for a "temperature check."

Her location of choice? Out in the open, in a thunderstorm, because this is a serious discussion that requires them to both put their lives on the line and get soaking wet.

At first, it seems like their conversation is going well when Logan reveals that he really didn't want Kate to go but was afraid of disappointing her. It seems like everything's falling back into place for the pair when, all of a sudden, the camera cuts and Logan is mysteriously mad at Kate for asking him to share his feelings when she's still unsure.

"Why would you make me say all that if you're, like, still unsure or undecided? Like, why would you do that?" he asks. "Like, let me be aloof and let me not care if you're not sure yet."

Now, I'm not saying we need to see the entirety of Kate and Logan's conversation, but I'd like to at least have the gist so that it makes sense. In fact, there are multiple moments within this episode that are edited this way, shedding information in favor of unnecessary drama instead.

Kate and Logan kiss in the rain. Kate and Logan kiss during a thunderstorm. | Credit: ABC

Kate is "sure" about Logan and they end up kissing in the rain "like a scene from The Notebook." She adds, "I'm so happy with where we're at. I feel like we're super solid. I definitely could see a future with him."

The next day, however, Kate decides that the seven-year age gap between her and Logan is a red flag. Now, Kate wants a man who has "provider energy." And who has that? Hayden, who she deems "established" in life with his "mortgage" and "a bunch of luxury vacation rentals in Florida."

Ding ding ding! It's cocktail party time. As everyone prepares for the fourth rose ceremony, Aaron pulls Genevieve aside to tell her that yesterday — when she nearly left the show — was "a bit of a shock" and that he's not actually falling in love with her. "I was really in the heat of the moment and it was not true," he explains. "I've already fallen in love and I love you a lot."

Aaron, who seems hellbent on trying to give Genevieve a heart attack on national television, tells the cameras that he feels like "finally doing something right in paradise" by being with Genevieve. Now, if only he could be a bit more straightforward too!

Genevieve and Aaron hold glasses of champagne Aaron gives Genevieve a fright. | Credit: ABC

On the other side of the beach, the situation between Eliza, Rodney, and Justin is getting worse. Rodney, ever the gentleman, is still going above and beyond to swear his loyalty to Eliza, telling her that "if we can make it through this, we can make it through anything."

"I can't lose you. I just can't. I'm not ready for that life," he says. "I'm not ready for a life without you." To which Eliza replies, "That's all I needed to hear." Sounds sorted, right?

Wrong. Everything gets further muddled when Justin and Eliza talk. "I want what's best for me and I want what's best for you too," he says. "And, ideally, that's us." As they kiss in the cabana, Rodney can be seen telling everyone how "excited" he is for his future with Eliza.

If the jump cut between Logan and Kate didn't give you whiplash, then the sudden transition to Eliza weeping over having to make a decision between Justin and Rodney certainly will. "I can't do this," she cries. "I can't get up there and make a decision."

When she floats the idea of leaving, Jesse Palmer appears out of the jungle to kickstart the evening before another contestant can self-eliminate this season.

The Bachelor in Paradise cast stand together before the rose ceremony It's time for the fourth rose ceremony. | Credit: ABC

Here's how the rose ceremony plays out:

Genevieve picks Aaron

Jessenia picks Andrew

Victoria picks Johnny

Serene picks Brandon

Danielle picks Michael

Brittany picks Tyler

Shanae picks Joey

Florence picks Justin

Kate picks... Logan!

But not without a weird, ominous rose exchange. "There's definitely something here, but I need more," she tells him. "Can you give that to me?"

Logan, who looked excited to accept her rose, is suddenly morose as she pins it to his shirt. "I'm very confused. When you give someone a rose, you tell them why you like them," he tells the camera. "I just don't feel well-liked by Kate. And I don't even know what she was insinuating."

And Eliza picks… Rodney!

That means that Jacob, Hayden, Justin, and Alex are all going home. Eliza walks Justin to his van and tearfully tells him "it was such a hard choice."

"You need to do what's going to make you the happiest and Rodney is going to do that," Justin says. She cries. They hug. He cries in the van. And for one blissful moment, the love triangles are over… for now.

So, how do we celebrate? By sending Michael and Danielle — or, as Brandon calls them, "Mom and Dad" — on a date! The producers must've been worried that the couple's day trip through Sayulita on horseback would be too normal for BIP standards, because they enlist Wells to crash the excursion. He follows them around on a donkey and even joins them for drinks before giving them a bit of alone time.

Wells, Danielle, and Michael clink their drinks together while sitting at a table on the beach Wells crashes Michael and Danielle's date. | Credit: ABC

Michael and Danielle do appear to like each other, even if they hardly say anything on their date. "I would love to come back here with Michael," Danielle says. "I absolutely see a future with Michael. 1,000 percent."

The same can't be said for Eliza. She's sobbing in bed and having second thoughts after sending Justin home. "I feel like, if Rodney was the right choice, I should've been like, 'This is awful, but at least I know the person I really want is still here.' And that would've gotten me through the rest of this," she says. "But the fact that I'm not sure… I think it's possible that I maybe didn't make the right choice."

An emotional Eliza tells Rodney that she chose him at last night's rose ceremony because "it felt like the right thing to do" at the time. "When I was walking Justin out, I was so upset, and I thought I was just upset because I had to hurt someone's feelings," she continues. "But then I woke up again this morning and I felt the same way."

Rodney and Eliza talk on a daybed Eliza tells Rodney she has feelings for Justin. | Credit: ABC

Rodney heartbreakingly asks if she "made the wrong decision" last night. "I just don't think I made the right decision for myself," Eliza clarifies. "I think I felt so much pressure and I think I was influenced a little bit by how much love everyone has for you. I'm really sorry."

She continues, "It's not that I don't have feelings for you. I just think I have stronger feelings for Justin. I think he might just be a better fit for what I need."

Rodney questions what that means, but tells her she doesn't "have to answer" because it's obviously not the same thing he's looking for in a relationship. And, honestly, good for him. I genuinely cannot believe that anyone would pass up Rodney, who has been mature, honest, and communicative throughout the entire show.

Eliza then confirms that she's leaving to reunite with Justin. Rodney, who is going through the five stages of grief on camera, maintains his composure and ends their relationship on as good of a note as it can. "Eliza, I wish you nothing but the best," he says. "Nothing but happiness and success."

When he returns to the common area, Rodney is pulled into a massive group hug by the rest of the paradisians. "My heart's broken. I'm embarrassed," he explains. "I thought she was my future, man." As he begins to cry, the cast sobs along with him. Seriously, Rodney is too good for this!

The Bachelor in Paradise cast surrounds Rodney in a group hug as he cries No, this isn't that scene from 'Midsommar.' | Credit: ABC

While Rodney heads home, Eliza and a camera crew travel to Maryland to find Justin and, honestly, I couldn't care less about their relationship after watching Rodney's heart get stepped on in the process. She knocks on Justin's door and he answers it before the episode ends.

Alright, rose lovers, be real with me: do you care about Eliza and Justin? What is happening with Logan and Kate? Drop your thoughts on this week's episode in the comments below!

