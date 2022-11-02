Bachelor in Paradise recap: a love confession goes very, very wrong

On Tuesday's episode, an unexpected love triangle forms, a pair of twins hit the beach, and a love confession nearly sends one contestant home.

Bachelor in Paradise has proven time and time again that it is the home of second chances. It's given kindhearted contestants a second chance at finding love and, for some baddies, the opportunity to rectify (or further damage) their reputation in the public eye. It makes sense, then, that Hayden from Gabby and Rachel's season would walk down the steps on Tuesday night's episode.

Bachelorette fans are likely groaning just even reading his name. After all, Hayden was sent home after he made multiple inappropriate comments about both Gabby and Rachel during their season, including calling Gabby "rough around the edges" and comparing them both to his ex. He asks Kate on a date and she agrees, further proving that Logan can never catch a break.

Kate later tells the cameras that the reason she accepted Hayden's invitation was to secretly "test" Logan and their relationship, but surely Logan has been tested enough at this point? Can't he just have one week where he gets to relax on the beach?

Hayden smiles Hi, Hayden. | Credit: ABC

Naturally, Logan isn't helping the situation either. Kate wants him to "stake his claim" and tell her not to go on this date (without explicitly telling him, of course), but he gives her the green light instead. "I think every girl wants a guy that's gonna fight for her and say, 'Absolutely not,'" she says. "Like, 'I want you. I will do whatever it takes to keep you. Please don't go on this date.'"

Logan totally gets where she's coming from. In fact, he wants the same exact thing from Kate. "What I wanted her to say was, 'No thanks. I'm good, I've got my man right here,'" he said. "That's what every guy wants to hear." Turns out, we're not so different after all.

Despite literally being on the same page, Logan doesn't realize he should've maybe told her to stay until it's too late and Kate is off gallivanting with Hayden. As he says, "Turns out, sometimes you just gotta speak about how you're feeling." Yes, Logan! That's literally the foundation of any relationship!

But, much like the title of the 2017 heist film, consider the guy Logan Lucky. Hayden and Kate's date — which sees the pair zip-lining through the jungle — runs off the rails when Hayden mentions that he's dropped "six figures" on surgeries for his dog Rambo, who has an inoperable brain tumor, and attempts to rationalize his comments about Gabby by simultaneously labeling Kate "all over the place."

Kate has this visible slight wince throughout their conversation — a dead giveaway she's ready to hightail it back to the beach ASAP. "I might have made a critical error going on this date with Hayden," she says. "I'm ready to get the hell out of dodge. If anything, this has put in perspective how good I've had it with Logan."

Kate looks unsure on her date with Hayden Run, Kate, run! | Credit: ABC

While one love triangle appears to be coming to an end, another is only getting worse. Fresh off their date on Monday, Eliza and Justin's blossoming relationship has their fellow Paradisians feeling conflicted over whether they should be happy for Justin or despondent for Rodney. "I hate to be that guy that's causing pain," Justin explains. "But, at the same time, I want to be the guy who ends up with Eliza."

So, with their friendship on the line, Justin asks Rodney to chat about Eliza. Their conversation is awkward and neither man wavers when it comes to their feelings, so it will inevitably be her final decision in the end.

As for who she'll choose? Well, her and Rodney's conversation doesn't look great. He apologizes for not forbidding her to go with Justin and begins laying down the groundwork for how he can be more present going forward. He remains respectful and mature, emphasizing that Eliza is his "only focus" on the beach.

Rodney and Eliza talk Eliza gets an apology from Rodney | Credit: ABC

Still, Eliza shrinks under the weight of his affections and declarations, criticizing him for not making "a scene" when she left and saying that his actions (or lack thereof) have shifted her perspective on their relationship. There's an obvious rift between them in the end, which is made even worse when Eliza moves to another cabana and begins making out with Justin afterward.

Speaking of trouble in paradise, why not make it double? Justin and Joey — twin brothers from Gabby and Rachel's season who look like Pete Davidson's distant cousins — have hit the beach with a double date card. At 24, they're two of the youngest contestants, which causes some concern for their fellow beachgoers.

Twins Justin and Joey It's about to get twin-teresting in paradise | Credit: ABC

They ask Florence and Shanae — who are both in their 30s — on the date and their age gap quickly devolves into a bad punchline for the rest of the cast. "I had no idea Shanae was into younger men until she met me," Jacob says. "So, in the end, we'll see if it turns out if Tarzan isn't able to tame a wild cougar." (Shanae is literally 30, Jacob! Get out of here with that!)

It's worth noting that crazier things — and larger age gaps — have certainly happened within the Bachelor universe. I mean, did everyone forget the 14-year age gap between Ari and Bekah on his season of The Bachelor? As a matter of fact, twins Emily and Haley were 24-years-old during Ben Higgins' season! Justice for Florence, Shanae, and all the Bachelor twins!

And, honestly, their date is silly and fun! With Wells acting as their bartender and party master extraordinaire, the quartet play a whole host of absurd drinking games that see them licking each other's armpits, doing body shots, and, at one point, turning the twins into human burritos and rolling them across the ground. It might not be a forever thing (Prove me wrong, you guys!), but it's lighthearted, it's cheesy, and it's a nice little respite from all the drama.

Florence pours a big bowl of beans onto Justin's stomach. Thank you, whoever's idea this was. | Credit: ABC

Plus, Florence and Shanae both seem to get along well with Justin and Joey. "Going on a double date as a 24-year-old with two 30-year-old women? That's a flex!" Florence says. "It's a flex and I'm here for it!"

But, as the day drags on, nothing can ever stay light and breezy in paradise. Genevieve has decided that she's ready to tell Aaron that she's falling in love with him. The problem? Aaron has been spending too much time enjoying some "Pacificos and pool" with his bros and left her at the wayside.

So, naturally, Genevieve decides to raise the issue while they're sitting on a daybed surrounded by the entire cast. Instead of backing down, Aaron quickly calls her out for "gaslighting" him and attempting to make him feel bad for having fun with his friends. The mood quickly sours and the rest of the cast flee the cabana as Genevieve storms toward the women's room to pack and get the hell out of Paradise.

The entire cast lays on a daybed as Genevieve and Aaron begin to argue It's getting awkward on the daybed | Credit: ABC

"My gut is telling me that we are not meant for each other and there's nothing left for me to do to make this relationship work," Genevieve, who was just falling in love with Aaron five minutes ago, says.

She is, eventually, coerced by Victoria into letting Aaron know that she's leaving. However, they find themselves sparring once again when Aaron chastises her for always wanting to do things on her time and terms. "Are you f---ing kidding me?" she yells before grabbing her luggage and heading toward the van with Eliza and Victoria on her tail. It's then that Aaron discovers she's leaving.

Now, I hope you've got popcorn at the ready, because this is about as close to recreating a dramatic, 'running through the airport' scene as Paradise can get. As Genevieve is dragging her bags behind her down a narrow path, Aaron cuts her off and calls for a ceasefire.

"I know, when the worst day of my life comes, I'm going to wish I was back on this f---ing beach with you and friends. Like, why do we need to make this a thing when it's not?" He says, becoming emotional. "I just want to relax and have fun and give you a kiss and get the boys and f---ing play with the football or something. Like, what the f--- is happening? This is horrible. It didn't need to be this."

Aaron and Genevieve talking Aaron stops Genevieve from leaving | Credit: ABC

To which a teary-eyed Genevieve admits that she was just trying to tell him that she's falling in love with him. "I'm falling in love with you too," Aaron says. "I don't want you to leave. It'd be better if you stayed." They share a kiss and begin wheeling her bags back to her room. Eat your heart out, The Notebook! This is the high-stakes, highly unnecessary drama that seldom happens outside of rom-coms that I adore.

"So I guess what it took for me and Aaron to tell each other our real feelings — that we were falling in love — was six bags, two friends, a lot of yelling, and a van waiting right outside for me," Genevieve jokes. And, all things considered, that sounds about right for Paradise.

What do you think, rosebuds? Will Eliza and Rodney make it? Are Genevieve and Aaron meant to be or are they — as Michael called them — the "Sid and Nancy" of Paradise? Let us know in the comments below!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: