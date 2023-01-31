Reboot gets the boot after 1 season at Hulu

Hailing from Modern Family 's Steve Levitan, the eight-episode Reboot starred Keegan-Michael Key , Johnny Knoxville , Judy Greer , and Calum Worthy as the stars of a '90s-era sitcom called Step Right Up that was, of course, being rebooted by Hulu, thus giving them a chance to reconnect with old friends and make up for past mistakes. Paul Reiser played the creator of the original series, Rachel Bloom played the new showrunner, and Krista Marie Yu played an inexperienced Hulu executive.

The first season ended with the characters themselves wondering whether they'd get renewed for future episodes. At the time, Levitan revealed his plans for a second season to EW. "There were a lot of balls in the air during the finale, and the first thing to do is to make sure that those all land in a compelling and entertaining way. But it's amazing how quickly the world expanded, there's a lot to explore," he said ahead of the finale. "I think in season 2 we will get into the premiere of the show and all that goes into that. As somebody who just went through a premiere, there's fresh stuff for me to delve into about what it's like in this day and age to launch a show when the whole world can comment on it. It's a pretty fascinating time. That's one of the things we'll talk about."